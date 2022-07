A couple days ago I had to stop in at Berks Eye Physicians Office to pay for a special lens that will be used in my 2nd cataract surgery happening next week. I am so excited to have it done because my first surgery went so well and I can’t wait to have clearer vision. It was a very hot day. As I made my way to the door from the parking lot I noticed something hanging over the corner of a bench that is sitting right outside of the entrance. It was hanging by an orange ribbon so the color caught my eye. I did a double take to see what exactly it was. At first I thought it was something that someone had dropped and some kind person had hung it there so they would find it. But when I looked closer I saw that it was a quilted heart and there was a tag with a message pinned to it. The tag said, “I NEED A HOME!” I hesitated for a moment and looked around. Since no one else was there I decided it must be meant for me. I haven’t done any sewing for years but it makes me want to get out my sewing machine and start making quilted hearts. What a delightful way to brighten someone’s day and spread the love that we all so desperately need in these troubled times! Thank YOU! <3.

1 DAY AGO