Fans of legendary Southern writer Pat Conroy may be more familiar with Daufuskie Island than they realize. In his 1972 memoir "The Water is Wide," Conroy documents his yearlong experience teaching underserved students on Yamacraw Island. All the stories—as well as his gorgeous descriptions of the wild, largely uninhabited island, are true—and they all took place on Daufuskie Island. More than 50 years later, a lot has changed on Daufuskie Island, but its immense beauty, awe-inspiring landscapes, and relative obscurity have not.

DAUFUSKIE ISLAND, SC ・ 4 DAYS AGO