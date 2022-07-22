ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Evansville, IN

Firefighters respond to house fire on East Michigan

By Seth Austin
 3 days ago

EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) – Firefighters responded to a report of a fire at a house on East Michigan Street on Friday.

Fire crews responded to the report just before 10 a.m. in the 400 block of East Michigan Street. Firefighters say a 3-year-old girl was flown to a hospital to be treated for burns on her left arm and leg as well as smoke inhalation. Her condition is currently unknown.

Evansville Fire Department investigating overnight garage fire

No other injuries were reported. The fire was considered fully extinguished in about 30 minutes and the cause of the fire is under investigation. Eyewitness News will update this story with more information as it becomes available.

