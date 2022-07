The Atlanta Braves kick off the second half of the season this weekend in a series against the reeling Angels. The club currently sits 1.5 games behind the division-leading Mets with the trade deadline approaching. Many have speculated Alex Anthopoulos will target righty relief arms and lefty bats to platoon in the outfield, but the team could be welcoming back a bevy of injured players to fill those spots.

ATLANTA, GA ・ 2 DAYS AGO