ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pasco, WA

Washington deputy fired after jailed person found dead

By The Associated Press
KIRO 7 Seattle
KIRO 7 Seattle
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=115s2v_0gp5TAZp00
Franklin County Sheriff's Office SUV File photo. (Franklin County Sheriff's Office Facebook)

PASCO, Wash. — The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office in southeast Washington has fired a probationary corrections deputy after a person in custody was found unresponsive and died in a jail observation holding cell.

KEPR-TV reports deputies said Faviola Valenzuela was arrested by Pasco police March 12 for alleged destruction or removal of property and wasn’t cooperative during the booking process.

Deputies said Valenzuela was later found unresponsive in an observation holding cell and died despite efforts by first responders.

The county Coroner’s Office determined Valenzuela’s death was caused by a lethal methamphetamine intoxication.

The Sheriff’s Office found the deputy wasn’t following proper protocol at the time and was fired the next day.

An investigation continues.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
Tri-City Herald

‘People who prey... should be shot’ says website that hosted Kennewick serial rapist

The Kennewick Police Department is requesting that potential rape victims in connection to the arrest of Kennewick activist Brandon Lamon Jones reach out to the department. Jones, 26, was arrested on June 2 on accusations of raping a string of sex workers at gunpoint over the course of two years. A female victim reported to the Kennewick Police Department on May 28 that she was raped at gunpoint by Jones after meeting him through an online escort site, skipthegames.com.
KENNEWICK, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

Moses Lake woman drowns in canal attempting to rescue dog

A Moses Lake woman drowned Sunday trying to rescue a dog in a canal, according to the Grant County Sheriff’s Office. At about 12:45 p.m. on July 25, deputies and medics responded to a report of a woman who fell into a canal off Dodson Road Southwest, near Road 12 Southwest, about three miles east of Royal City.
MOSES LAKE, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Washington Crime & Safety
State
Washington State
Pasco, WA
Crime & Safety
County
Franklin County, WA
City
Pasco, WA
Franklin County, WA
Crime & Safety
102.7 KORD

Kennewick Police Arrest 17-Year-Old Suspect in Shooting

A 17-year-old male was arrested for a July 8th shooting in Kennewick. The Kennewick Police Department took the male into custody on Friday for his involvement in the shooting which injured another juvenile. According to the Police Department's Facebook:. On Friday, July 8, 2022 at about 1:25 PM, Kennewick Police...
KENNEWICK, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Methamphetamine#Kepr Tv#The Sheriff S Office#Cox Media Group
nbcrightnow.com

Kennewick police arrest teenager after shooting

KENNEWICK, Wash. — The Kennewick Police Department arrested a 17-year-old male on July 22 for his involvement in a shooting on July 8 that injured another juvenile. Officers reported to 10th Avenue on July 8 after people reported shots fired. A juvenile had been shot in the hip and was taken to the hospital. KPD has been investigating since, according to Lieutenant Ryan Kelly.
KENNEWICK, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Fleeing suspect jumps fence, is greeted by officers

KENNEWICK, Wash. — Officers with the Kennewick Police Department reported to the 400 block of W Entiat Avenue at around 5:20 p.m. on July 21 after someone reported seeing a man hit a woman. Officers got there and found the suspect, reported to be 29 years old. But upon...
KENNEWICK, WA
FOX 11 and 41

Deadly Crash On SR 14

BENTON COUNTY, Wash.- A two vehicle collision on SR 14 south of Kennewick on Friday morning has closed traffic in both directions. Washington State Patrol Trooper Chris Thorson says the crash left one person dead and several others are being transported to the hospital. The collision occurred near the weight...
KENNEWICK, WA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
elkhornmediagroup.com

Rowan says fentanyl possession amount is too high

UMATILLA COUNTY – The Oregon Legislature has so far refused to tinker with Ballot Measure 110, which legalized personal-use possession of set amounts of narcotics. Umatilla County Sheriff Terry Rowan said it seems to him it’s not that the lawmakers can’t made adjustments to a measure passed by the voters, it’s that they don’t want to do so.
UMATILLA COUNTY, OR
nbcrightnow.com

Cement truck overturned in roundabout

WALLA WALLA COUNTY, Wash. - The Walla Walla County Sheriff's Office is asking people to avoid the Myra Road and Heritage Road roundabout. A cement truck overturned inside the roundabout and it is expected to take some time to get it back upright. No injuries have been reported, according to...
WALLA WALLA COUNTY, WA
Yakima Herald Republic

Prosecutors charge suspect in Mabton homicide

Both Jon Ray Bonewell and the man he is accused of fatally shooting Sunday were legally prohibited from having firearms. Bonewell, 47, of Mabton, whom prosecutors charged with second-degree murder and second-degree unlawful firearms possession, had a prior felony conviction on two counts of forgery in 2008 and was barred from owning guns or ammunition.
MABTON, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Quick response saves homes from catching fire in Kennewick

KENNEWICK, Wash. — Crews in Kennewick responded to a field on fire shortly after 1:30 p.m. on July 21 behind an address on the 2200 block of S Fruitland Street. Crews with the Kennewick Fire Department reported arriving to a fire spreading quickly toward homes and fences. At first, the focus was putting out parts of the fire that were posing the most threat to nearby structures.
KENNEWICK, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

KIRO 7 Seattle

Seattle, WA
102K+
Followers
120K+
Post
44M+
Views
ABOUT

KIRO 7 News is serving the Puget Sound region with live, local and in-depth coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.kiro7.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy