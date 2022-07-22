ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richmond, VA

Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin Attends Empower AI Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony at New Richmond Location

By AIT News Desk
 4 days ago

Facility enables 150 Richmond-area employees to continue supporting CMS, elevate customer missions with artificial intelligence. Empower AI (formerly NCI Information Systems), a leading provider of artificial intelligence and other technologies to U.S. government agencies, announced that it has opened a new, state-of-the-art facility in Richmond, Va., to further support customers like...

