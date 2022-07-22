ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aberdeen, SD

SDREA Needs New Manager; Former Daugaard/Keystone XL Guy Didn't Work Out

 3 days ago

Last year the South Dakota Rural Electric Association thought a Daugaard lackey and Keystone XL propagandist with a criminal justice degree would make a great general manager of a utilities cooperative association:. “Our board members have devoted a considerable amount of time and effort to formulate a roadmap that...

Noem Surprisingly Hesitant to Share “Divisive Concepts” Report

Kristi Noem promised us transparency. She also promised to fight “divisive concepts” like her campaign-driven misconception of critical race theory. But now when we ask to see the report she ordered in April on “divisive concepts” that might be lurking in anything the Department of Education says or does, she forgets transparency and hides the report:
SD Hutterite co-op accused of illegal grain transactions

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — A South Dakota grain cooperative is under government scrutiny because it doesn’t have a state grain-buyer license. The South Dakota Public Utilities Commission has opened an official docket regarding South Dakota Hutterian Co-Operative of Aberdeen. Commission staff are looking into soybean sales the co-op...
Business news: Popular northeast South Dakota steakhouse announces plans to close

WAVERLY, S.D.–A popular steakhouse in northeast South Dakota is closing its doors. Staff of the Waverly Steakhouse posted on social media that after 13 years, the days of operating the steakhouse, “will be coming to an end this weekend.”. The post went on to say, “our entire staff...
Most rural counties in South Dakota

Compiled a list of the most rural counties in South Dakota using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
South Dakota’s 24/7 Sobriety program could be rolled out nationwide

A zero-tolerance testing approach to reducing drunken driving and other alcohol-related crimes that started in South Dakota could broaden its reach nationally, despite concerns from critics that it restricts the constitutional rights of some participants. The 24/7 Sobriety program, pioneered by former South Dakota Attorney General Larry Long, requires offenders...
106 children eligible for adoption in South Dakota

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — South Dakota continues to see a need for both foster and adoptive families across the state. Governor Kristi Noem created the Stronger Families Together initiative in May of 2021 in order to encourage South Dakota families to become foster families. Between May of 2021 and May of 2022, 304 families became licensed to foster in South Dakota, exceeding their goal of 300 families.
Tim Giago dies at 88. South Dakota native was fearless champion of Native people and journalism

Those are the words Doris Giago used when telling me that Tim Giago died in Rapid City on Sunday morning. Giago was 88. He was a fearless champion for the Lakota people and journalism. For decades, Giago wrote columns, editorials and news stories, founded and published newspapers and worked tirelessly to ensure Native Americans had a voice in the marketplace of ideas.
Note to Landowners Threatened by Republican CO2 Pipeline: Democrats Support County Control of Planning & Zoning, Oppose Eminent Domain for CO2 Ventures

After SDGOP chairman Dan Lederman failed to stop the Republican-controlled Brown County Commission from passing a moratorium against carbon dioxide pipelines like the one Lederman’s rich Republican friends want to build across eastern South Dakota, those Republican friends responded with decidedly un-Republican grumpiness toward local control:. Summit Carbon Solutions...
Noem’s lawyer: CRT report is now ‘public record request’

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — The governor’s office hasn’t decided whether the public should get to see a report on whether inherently divisive concepts, such as Critical Race Theory, are present in South Dakota’s K-12 school systems. Instead, the governor’s general counsel, Katie Hruska, said in a...
Report: Church attendance down in South Dakota

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -Many people have busy schedules and other commitments, which may be part of the reason some churches in South Dakota have begun experiencing lower attendance in recent years. Jeff Turner, head pastor for Christ Community Church, says this could be attributed to the pandemic.
Rep. Feenstra Warns Of Harsh Effects On Iowa Families As Fed Tries To Slow Inflationary Pressures

Iowa Fourth District Congressman, Randy Feenstra, is continuing to sound the alarm on inflation after the Consumer Price Index (CPI) hit a 40-year high in June. According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, the CPI, which measures the cost of goods and services, increased by 9.1 percent in June. According to Feenstra, Americans who were already hurting from inflationary pressures are really beginning to suffer. He says, “In Iowa, families are sitting around the kitchen table trying to figure out how they are going to make ends meet because of skyrocketing inflation. Gas and grocery prices are at record highs while paychecks are shrinking in real terms. Now, the Federal Reserve’s efforts to combat inflation by increasing interest rates are having a direct effect on the family budget. Payments on car, home, and other loans will increase due to Democrats’ wasteful spending, which is fueling inflation, draining savings, and making life harder for working families.” He urged the Biden Administration to focus on policies that support supply-side economics, such as reducing taxation, removing unnecessary regulations, and promoting free market trade. Feenstra made his comments Wednesday during a House Committee on the Budget hearing.
Counties with highest COVID-19 infection rates in South Dakota

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Stacker compiled a list of counties with the highest COVID-19 infection rates in South Dakota using data from U.S. Department of Health & Human Services. Counties with highest COVID-19 infection rates in South Dakota. The vaccine deployment in December 2020 signaled a turning...
State-licensed medical marijuana store opens next week in South Dakota

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — Patients enrolled in South Dakota's medical marijuana program will have their first opportunity to buy cannabis from a state-licensed facility next week. It has been a year and a-half since state voters overwhelmingly approved medical marijuana. The co-owner of one dispensary, United Rd. in...
Most valuable crops grown in South Dakota

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (STACKER) — There are more than 2 million farms in the United States, about 98% of which are operated by families, individuals, family partnerships, or family corporations, according to the American Farm Bureau Federation. About 86% of all agricultural products in America are produced on family...
SD’s June 7 primaries now being questioned

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — A group has filed freedom of information requests with the South Dakota secretary of state and various counties’ auditors in places where drop-off boxes were used to receive absentee ballots ahead of the June 7 primary elections. All of those requests from South Dakota...
South Dakota: Ty Mogck shows champion carcass steer in national Angus show

The beef industry is driven by the demand for carcass merit. In recent years, the push for quality has increased. National Junior Angus Association (NJAA) members rose to the challenge in this year’s National Junior Angus Show (NJAS) carcass contest. The carcass contest presents a different perspective for junior...
