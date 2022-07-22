ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health Services

No evidence that 'overlapping surgery' to reduce hospital waiting lists will increase number of operations

By AAGBI
MedicalXpress
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOverlapping surgery, in which a single senior surgeon operates across two parallel operating theaters and anesthetists induce anesthesia and junior surgeons commence and complete the operation, has been discussed as a potential route to reducing hospital waiting lists in this post-COVID era in which many patients are expected to face extensive...

medicalxpress.com

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

It's the Supersurgeons! Top doctors perform multiple operations at the same time under policy to combat record-length NHS waiting lists

Surgeons are helping to perform multiple operations at the same time under a controversial policy aimed at combating record NHS waiting lists. So-called ‘overlapping surgery’ sees a single senior surgeon split their time across two theatres, with juniors starting and completing the operation. It allows them to focus...
HEALTH SERVICES
Elle

NHS Doctors Will Be Trained To Stop Ignoring Women’s Pain Under New Government Plan

The UK government has unveiled a 10-year plan to ensure doctors stop ignoring women's pain in a bid to improve the NHS, which it says 'has been designed by men, for men'. Under the plan medical students will be required to take new exams focused on the menopause and common gynaecological disorders in order to advance the diagnosis and treatment of women's health issues.
WOMEN'S HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#University Hospitals#Senior Management#Medical Services
Daily Mail

Woman, 19, died in agony from cancer after pleading to see her doctor in person for more than a YEAR about a painful lump on her back - as family say GPs 'used Covid as an excuse to see fewer people'

A family has revealed how a 19-year-old girl died riddled with cancer after pleading in agony to see her doctor for more than a year. The family of Amelia Ellerby are demanding answers and have slammed GPs for using Covid-19 as 'an excuse' not to see patients. The lump on...
CANCER
Fox News

Fauci admits that COVID-19 vaccines do not protect 'overly well' against infection

White House chief medical adviser Dr. Anthony Fauci conceded that COVID-19 vaccines do not protect "overly well" against infection Tuesday on "Your World." DR. FAUCI: One of the things that's clear from the data [is] that even though vaccines - because of the high degree of transmissibility of this virus - don't protect overly well, as it were, against infection, they protect quite well against severe disease leading to hospitalization and death. And I believe that's the reason, Neil, why at my age, being vaccinated and boosted, even though it didn't protect me against infection, I feel confident that it made a major role in protecting me from progressing to severe disease. And that's very likely why I had a relatively mild course. So my message to people who seem confused because people who are vaccinated get infected - the answer is if you weren't vaccinated, the likelihood [is] you would have had [a] more severe course than you did have when you were vaccinated.
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Health Services
Daily Mail

Devastated man, 29, turned away by doctors who ignored his persistent stomach pain because he was 'young and healthy' is diagnosed with terminal cancer after his wife insisted on a scan - and now has just months to live

A young man turned away by multiple doctors and told he was 'young and healthy' before he was diagnosed with terminal bowel cancer now has just months to live. Hans Su, 29, a business analyst Melbourne, first went to a GP in 2019 for persistent stomach pain but medical staff believed he was passing a kidney stone and he was sent home.
CANCER
buckinghamshirelive.com

Expert warns of new Covid symptom appearing at night

A Covid expert has spoken about new symptoms that those with the latest strain of the virus are experiencing - including one that appears at night. Irish professor Luke O'Neill said the newly identified sign of BA.5 variant of Omicron was published yesterday. The number of people across the UK...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

What to do if you test positive for Covid now restrictions have been scrapped

Covid cases are on the rise again as experts have warned the country has entered its “fifth wave” of the virus following the rise of new subvariants BA.4 and BA.5. The latest figures show 1.7 million people testing positive across the UK, a 23 per cent increase week-on-week while hospital admissions have increased 31 per cent, climbing at a higher rate than the last Omicron revival back in March.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Chip Chick

Study Finds That Older Adults Who Fall Asleep With Lights On Are At An Increased Risk For Diabetes, Obesity, And More

Do you have trouble falling asleep without a nightlight or the television on? Or worse, do you fall asleep while using devices like smartphones or tablets?. Well, a new study conducted by Dr. Minjee Kim– an assistant professor of neurology at Northwestern University's Feinberg School of Medicine– found that older adults who partake in these habits are at higher risk of being obese, having high blood pressure, and diabetes.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
scitechdaily.com

A Surprisingly Common Condition Has Been Linked to Dementia

Scientists have linked dementia in the elderly to an unexpected candidate: sarcopenic obesity. Over 15% of Japanese adults over 65 suffer from dementia, a severe medical condition. It’s well known that dementia drastically reduces the quality of life for older adults, as the condition causes deteriorates their memory, thinking, and social abilities.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy