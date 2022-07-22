Jaylon Shelton Enrolls at WVU

The West Virginia University Mountaineers football program will have all 33 of its 2022 commits enrolled in time for fall camp with JUCO defensive back transfer Jaylon Shelton enrolling on Friday. Of note, TE Will Dixon is expected to arrive later in the summer after reclassifying from the 2023 class to 2022.

Shelton tallied 33 tackles and two interceptions for Tyler Junior College (Tyler, TX) last season. The 6'2" defensive back chose the Mountaineers over TCU, but also had other offers from Middle Tennessee, Louisiana Tech, Indiana, Eastern Kentucky, Austin Peay, Stephen F. Austin, Prairie View A&M, and Northern Alabama.

The New London, Texas native has three years of eligibility remaining.

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the page's top righthand corner.

Twitter - @SI_WVU and Christopher Hall @WVHallBilly