Man Wanted In Connection To Frederick Double Shooting Apprehended By Police, US Marshals
A suspect wanted in a double shooting in Frederick County has been apprehended after a nearly three-week search, police announced.
Hagerstown resident Raven Justin Cosley, 42, is facing multiple charges for a shooting that hospitalized two men in the 1000 block of Heather Ridge Drive in Frederick earlier this month.
The alleged shooting happened at approximately 1 a.m. on Tuesday, July 5, according to police.
During the investigation, officials said that Cosley was identified as a suspect, and he was arrested at approximately 5 p.m. on Thursday, July 21 by members of the Frederick Police Department and US Marshals Capital Region Fugitive Task Force.
Cosley was taken into custody without incident and charged with:
- Two counts of first-degree assault;
- Two counts of reckless endangerment;
- Use of a firearm in a violent crime;
- Illegal possession of a handgun.
