Frederick, MD

Man Wanted In Connection To Frederick Double Shooting Apprehended By Police, US Marshals

By Zak Failla
 3 days ago
Raven Justin Cosley Photo Credit: Frederick Police Department

A suspect wanted in a double shooting in Frederick County has been apprehended after a nearly three-week search, police announced.

Hagerstown resident Raven Justin Cosley, 42, is facing multiple charges for a shooting that hospitalized two men in the 1000 block of Heather Ridge Drive in Frederick earlier this month.

The alleged shooting happened at approximately 1 a.m. on Tuesday, July 5, according to police.

During the investigation, officials said that Cosley was identified as a suspect, and he was arrested at approximately 5 p.m. on Thursday, July 21 by members of the Frederick Police Department and US Marshals Capital Region Fugitive Task Force.

Cosley was taken into custody without incident and charged with:

  • Two counts of first-degree assault;
  • Two counts of reckless endangerment;
  • Use of a firearm in a violent crime;
  • Illegal possession of a handgun.

Daily Voice

