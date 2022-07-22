ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portsmouth, OH

Giving multiplied with back-to-school sales

By Portsmouth Daily Times
Portsmouth Daily Times
Portsmouth Daily Times
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3HnFo3_0gp5QF6500

PORTSMOUTH—As the new school year approaches, Claudia Brammer is making use of back-to-school prices to purchase gifts and essential items for children in need around the world.

Brammer is collecting school supplies, along with hygiene items and fun toys, to pack in shoeboxes. Operation Christmas Child, a project of Samaritan’s Purse, will deliver these gift-filled shoeboxes to children in more than 100 countries.

“I know how important it is for children to have proper school supplies for the school year,” said Wheelersburg volunteer Brammer, who has participated with the project for 12 years. “My grandchildren have shopped with me for OCC and given me suggestions on what to purchase. We have a special needs grandchild who had trouble holding his pencil correctly. This year we are including pencil grips so they can learn to print legibly.”

For many children, access to these simple items can change a child’s life. This was the case for Mariya Tatarin, who shared her shoebox story with Scioto County residents last summer. Growing up in Ukraine in a studio apartment, her Christian parents worked hard, but struggled to provide for their family of eight. Tatarin had never received a Christmas gift, other than a banana or an orange and candy at church, until she opened a shoebox filled with gift items including shoes, toys, school supplies, soap, toothbrushes and crayons that fueled her creativity. Describing her experience opening the shoebox, “I’ve not seen that much color in my life; it was exploding with color! My parents were so excited to see toothbrushes because we would use them for one or two years-until the bristles curled over!”

After being bullied for years by the other students at school and having no friends, Tatarin shared, “I was ready to give up.” The Operation Christmas Child shoebox changed that when she took some of her shoebox gifts to school to show her classmates. Tatarin exclaimed, “Everybody wanted to see! I had an extra package of erasers to share with everyone. I was able to show the love to my classmates and forgive them for the way they treated me. Everyone wanted to now be friends with me.”

National Collection Week is Nov. 14-21. Participants can donate $10 per shoebox gift online through “Follow Your Box” and receive a tracking label to discover its destination. Those who prefer the convenience of online shopping can browse samaritanspurse.org/buildonline to select gifts matched to a child’s specific age and gender, then finish packing the virtual shoebox by adding a photo and personal note of encouragement. Boxes built online go to hard-to-reach countries.

Operation Christmas Child, a project of Samaritan’s Purse, seeks to demonstrate God’s love in a tangible way to children in need around the world and, together with the local church worldwide, to share the Good News of Jesus Christ. Since 1993, Operation Christmas Child has collected and delivered more than 198 million gift-filled shoeboxes to children in more than 160 countries and territories. This year, Operation Christmas Child will collect its 200-millionth gift-filled shoebox.

For more information about how you can change a child’s life by packing a simple shoebox, call Portsmouth volunteer Gaylene St. Leger Cox at (330) 904-5873, or visit samaritanspurse.org/occ.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Ironton Tribune

Back-to-school event set for Aug. 7

A Back-to-School Bash is set for Aug. 7 at the Ironton Elks Lodge. Held in the Liberty Bank and Anderson and Anderson parking Lots, the event, set for 3-6 p.m. will have food, inflatables and art, and is open to those K-12 in age from Lawrence County. Impact Prevention will...
wchstv.com

Shoppers excited for a Teays Valley Target

TEAYS VALLEY, W.Va. (WCHS) — Management for the Liberty Square shopping center in Teays Valley announced Friday that Target would be going in where Magic Mart used to be. Putnam County shoppers are now excited to kiss their Target shopping commutes goodbye. “I am so excited for the community...
PUTNAM COUNTY, WV
Portsmouth Daily Times

Benestar Brands announces expansion in Scioto County

MINFORD — Benestar Brands, an international food producer and the world’s leading producer of pork snacks, in collaboration with JobsOhio, Ohio Southeast Economic Development (OhioSE), and Scioto County Economic Development, today announced an investment of $2.5 million to expand their current operations in Scioto County. The new manufacturing and distribution facility will be located in the SOAR Business Park, adjacent to the Greater Portsmouth Regional Airport, in Minford, Ohio. The expansion is being supported by a tax credit from the Ohio Department of Development and a $100,000 JobsOhio Grant.
SCIOTO COUNTY, OH
Ironton Tribune

Iron City Furniture expands

Iron City Hardware has recently expanded its furniture operation into a building across the alley on Second Street. “We needed more space for furniture,” said owner Jim Hacker. He said their sales of furniture had been going up and they needed more space. “We have a full floor upstairs,”...
IRONTON, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Education
Local
Ohio Lifestyle
City
Portsmouth, OH
Portsmouth, OH
Lifestyle
City
Wheelersburg, OH
Portsmouth, OH
Education
County
Scioto County, OH
meigsindypress.com

From the Editor’s Desk: The Journey Continues

Our journey is not always what we expect. The past two weeks have been very busy for the Meigs Independent Press (MIP), for me. Some things have changed in our community. Nine years ago, I started the MIP because I knew that some day the Daily Sentinel would be no more. I could see the handwriting on the wall with corporate buyout after another. My passion has always been local journalism. I had the opportunity to create the MIP and I took it, again, because I knew the day would come when Meigs County was in need of a local news source.
MEIGS COUNTY, OH
Portsmouth Daily Times

“Ladies Night” at Final Friday

PORTSMOUTH — Nashville singer/songwriter Alecia Nugent will perform at Final Friday in Boneyfiddle July 29th along with Sasha Colette and the Magnolias. The event, brought to you by the award winning nonprofit Boneyfiddle Project, is themed “Ladies Night” and features an. all female lead lineup. Final Friday...
PORTSMOUTH, OH
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Community mourns the sudden passing of Chillicothe business owner

CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — A vigil is scheduled to take place in Yoctangee Park after the sudden passing of Frank Simmons, known by the community as “Scoon”. Simmons was the owner and operator of a local sports bar called the Locker Room on Eastern Avenue in Chillicothe. Organizers...
CHILLICOTHE, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Missing in Ohio: Larry Davis found in tote in Chillicothe

CHILLICOTHE, Ohio (WCMH) — The human remains found last week in Chillicothe have been identified as those of a missing 48-year-old man. According to the Chillicothe Police Department, the body of Larry David Davis Jr. was discovered late Tuesday, July 19, behind 70 North Poplar Street. The body was identified by the Ross County Coroner’s […]
CHILLICOTHE, OH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jesus Christ
mahoningmatters.com

Long lines, empty shelves: Ohio’s hunger response network is hurting

New faces, longer lines and empty shelves: Ohio’s hunger fighting network is sounding the alarm as it faces unprecedented challenges. At the Southeast Ohio Foodbank in Logan, Director Rose Frech said with inventory at about 15% of capacity, they’re struggling with severe food shortages. That’s forced them to make difficult decisions, she said, such as canceling direct mobile food distributions.
OHIO STATE
WSAZ

Verizon service restored following outage Sunday

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Service has been restored to Verizon customers following an outage Sunday afternoon. “A third-party fiber cut due to yesterday’s storms caused a service interruption for some customers in parts of the area. Our engineers worked with our vendor partners and service has been fully restored.”
HUNTINGTON, WV
wvexplorer.com

Tale of the "Screaming Lady" based on real historical horror

Some of the most chilling tales of hauntings in West Virginia are based on real events, and one of the most horrific is that of the Screaming Lady of Mason County. Her ghost is said to haunt, or to have haunted, the woods south of "the Bend" in the Ohio River, as the region is known.
MASON COUNTY, WV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Christmas Child#Toys#Christmas Gift#School Supplies#Samaritan S Purse#Occ#Christian
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Third Taco Bell being built in Chillicothe

CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — Ground has broken and blocks are being laid at what will be Chillicothe’s third Taco Bell. The American-Mexican fast food restaurant is building their third location along East Main Street in the state’s first capital. Ground broke early last week in front of the...
CHILLICOTHE, OH
WBOY 12 News

West Virginia hospital to discontinue childbirth services

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WOWK) – Officials from St. Mary’s Medical Center in southern West Virginia say they will discontinue childbirth services later this year. According to Angie Swearingen, COO of St. Mary’s Medical Center, the decision was made as part of an effort from Mountain Health Network to realign their services to “best serve the needs […]
HUNTINGTON, WV
WOWK 13 News

Bird scooters could be coming to Portsmouth, Ohio

PORTSMOUTH, OHIO (WOWK) – Sharable scooters could soon be seen on the streets of Portsmouth. Portsmouth City Council Monday will vote on whether or not to enter into an operating agreement with a company called Bird Rides, out of West Hollywood, California, to provide the service. The agreement, which...
PORTSMOUTH, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Shopping
WSAZ

Storms knock down tree in Huntington

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Gusty winds and strong storms moved through the region Saturday afternoon. According to dispatchers, a tree is down across 5th Avenue in Huntington. It happened just before 3:00 at 11th Street. The fire department is on-scene working on clean-up. At this time, one lane of traffic...
HUNTINGTON, WV
meigsindypress.com

Meigs County Weekly Construction Update: Week of July 25, 2022

MARIETTA, Ohio – The following construction projects are anticipated to affect highways in Meigs County. All outlined work is weather permitting. Click on each route to see its location at OHGO.com. SR 681 Culvert Replacement – A culvert replacement project is taking place on SR 681, between SR 7...
MEIGS COUNTY, OH
wchstv.com

Heat advisory in effect for portions of the Eyewitness News viewing area

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Heat index values are expected to reach triple digits Sunday in portions of the Eyewitness News viewing area. A heat advisory is in effect for multiple counties including Kanawha, Putnam and Cabell counties. The National Weather Service announced a heat advisory is in effect from...
CHARLESTON, WV
614now.com

Popular Southern Ohio pizzeria opens Columbus-area location

Giovanni’s Pizza has arrived. The regional chain began in Wheelersburg, Ohio more than 50 years ago, and while Giovanni’s has grown to operate more than 100 restaurants in six states, its presence has largely been relegated to Southern Ohio, Kentucky and West Virginia. Yesterday, however, a Giovanni’s pizzeria...
WHEELERSBURG, OH
Portsmouth Daily Times

Portsmouth Daily Times

Portsmouth, OH
5K+
Followers
108
Post
610K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Portsmouth Daily Times

Comments / 0

Community Policy