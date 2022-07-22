ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sioux Falls, SD

Abortion medication lawsuit against Noem dismissed

By Jazzmine Jackson
KCAU 9 News
KCAU 9 News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4D35EK_0gp5QCRu00

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — After months of litigation a lawsuit against Governor Kristi Noem has been dismissed by the U.S. Court of Appeals.

In January of this year, the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) and Planned Parenthood brought the lawsuit over a then-proposed abortion medication rule. That rule, which is now law, would have required patients to visit a licensed abortion provider three times to receive the informed consent and medication necessary to end a pregnancy. That’s an added visit to the previously required two visits.

Sioux Falls soldier nearly paralyzed during Hawaii honeymoon

A federal judge issued an injunction in the case in February that Planned Parenthood met its burden in showing that a third visit was medically unnecessary and potentially burdensome to the patient. Governor Kristi Noem and the state appealed that decision.

The case was then put on hold pending the Supreme Court decision in Dobb s v. Jackson . In July, the ACLU said that in light of the Dobbs decision, the ACLU had filed a motion to dismiss the appeal because of a lack of jurisdiction.

That motion was granted Thursday by three Circuit Judges.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to SiouxlandProud | Sioux City, IA | News, Weather, and Sports.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
AOL Corp

Colorado secretary of state: 'We will stand firm' in blocking extradition of women who travel to get abortions

Shortly after Gov. Jared Polis signed an executive order Wednesday forbidding state officials from helping other states in criminal and civil investigations of women who travel there to receive abortions, Colorado's secretary of state, Jena Griswold, affirmed that her office would "not extradite anyone for a criminal violation of another state’s laws."
COLORADO STATE
Washington Examiner

Direct payments of $500 to be sent to Wisconsin families every month for a year

Several families in a Wisconsin city will begin earning an extra $500 every month for an entire year starting this month. The government of Madison, Wisconsin, invited families interested in the Madison Forward Fund to apply to the program from June 21 through July 3 and randomly selected 155 applicants to receive the monthly payments. The funds of the program, totaling $930,000, were provided by donations from private donors, not the city's tax dollars, according to Channel3000.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Sioux Falls, SD
Government
City
Sioux Falls, SD
State
Hawaii State
Business Insider

A team of Republican lawyers, judges, and former senators reviewed dozens of lawsuits alleging voter fraud in the 2020 election and concluded there was none

A group of GOP lawyers, senators, and judges concluded there was no widespread voter fraud in the 2020 election. To make the determination, the team reviewed dozens of lawsuits alleging voter fraud. Trump and his supporters "failed to produce substantive evidence to make their case," their report says.
U.S. POLITICS
Washington Examiner

We warned you — California just went and leaked gun owners' personal data

Just when you think gun control advocates can't do anything more to lose the trust of gun owners, they find a way. After multiple warnings from gun owners, and from this editorial page, California accidentally posted its entire database of concealed carry permit holders and their personal information when the state launched its new online firearms portal Monday, per the Reload.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Fox News

Sen. Hawley 'refused to acknowledge that some transgender men can get pregnant': Washington Post

The Washington Post accused Sen. Josh Hawley, R-Mo., of "refus[ing] to acknowledge that some transgender men can get pregnant," in an article published late Tuesday. Politics writer Mariana Alfaro broke down a now viral exchange between Hawley and University of California at Berkley law professor Khiara Bridges over the question of who can get pregnant, during a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing on the impact of the end of Roe v. Wade.
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kristi Noem
abovethelaw.com

Just An FYI, The Supreme Court Is Going To Cancel Democratic Elections Next Year

Future generations will affix the word “infamous” to the freshly concluded Supreme Court Term with such regularity that it crosses into cliché. Or at least they will if history books still exist by then. Which is an open question at this juncture because large swaths of the country seem content to erase such “woke Critical Race Theory” opinions like that from the collective memory. And the local politicians pushing for that future are about to score a big boost when the Supreme Court decides to cancel democratic elections next year.
CONGRESS & COURTS
International Business Times

U.S. Supreme Court Throws Out Rulings Upholding Gun Restrictions

On the heels of last week's landmark ruling expanding individual gun rights, the U.S. Supreme Court on Thursday threw out several lower court rulings that had upheld gun restrictions including bans on assault-style rifles in Maryland and large-capacity ammunition magazines in New Jersey and California. The actions by the justices...
MARYLAND STATE
Salon

“Embarrassment to our district”: Democrats trying to unseat Lauren Boebert — but so are Republicans

This article originally appeared on AlterNet. Although Colorado is far from a red state at this point, it has its Republican-leaning districts — and one of Colorado's most infamous GOP politicians is Rep. Lauren Boebert. Colorado has a Democratic governor (Jared Polis) and two Democratic U.S. senators (John Hickenlooper and Michael Bennet), and Democrats have majorities in both the Colorado State Senate and the Colorado House of Representatives.
COLORADO STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Abortion Rights#Abortion Issues#Abortion Law#Politics State#Politics Judicial#Politics Federal#Politics Courts#The U S Court Of Appeals#Planned Parenthood#The Supreme Court#Nexstar Media Inc#Siouxlandproud
CNET

Marijuana Laws in Every State: Is Pot Legal in Your State?

Washington, DC, residents can now self-certify for medical marijuana without the need for a doctor's note. The DC Council approved a measure in early July, paving the way for adults to verify their medical need for cannabis starting July 7 through the city's Alcoholic Beverage Regulation Administration website. While city-issued...
WASHINGTON, DC
HipHopWired

GOP Sen. Josh Hawley Gets Owned By Berkeley Professor Khiara Bridges For Transphobic Questioning

Berkeley law professor Khiara Bridges owned fist-pumping, insurrectionist supporting Senator Josh Hawley (R-MO) during a hearing Tuesday (Juy 12) about the overturning of the Supreme Court decision to overturn Roe v Wade.  During the hearing, which veered off into conversations about trans persons and their ability for pregnancy, Bridges gave back Hawley everything he asked […]
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Law
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Supreme Court
NewsBreak
ACLU
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Two mental health counselors lose their license to practice

A mental health counselor from Fort Dodge has agreed to the indefinite suspension of her license due to allegations of improper conduct with a client. Heather Sayer, who practiced in the Fort Dodge area and now lives in Colorado, was charged by the Iowa Board of Behavioral Science with failure to comply with regulations related to “nonprofessional interactions or relationships” with clients.
FORT DODGE, IA
KCAU 9 News

KCAU 9 News

15K+
Followers
8K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

SiouxlandProud.com is Siouxland's number one source for news, weather, and sports, serving northwestern Iowa, northeastern Nebraska and southeastern South Dakota.

 https://siouxlandproud.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy