Cleveland, OH

Marsha McKenzie for Cleveland City Council District 1 Candidate

By Austin C.
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMarsha McKenzie joined us in the studio to talk...

Cleveland.com

Mayor Bibb’s ambitious agenda for change requires full transparency, too: editorial

In May, as Cleveland began whittling down 281 applicants to what will eventually be a short list of 15 for the city’s citizens-directed, high-stakes police accountability reform panel, our editorial board cautioned about the need for transparency. What criteria would be used in assessing applicants to the Cleveland Community Police Commission? How were the competing qualifications required in voter-passed Issue 24 going to be evaluated?
CLEVELAND, OH
Morning Journal

Lorain: Safety forces bump in longevity pay bonus sparks angry words

Words and phrases such as “cells,” “shift differential” and “memorandum of understanding” took center stage at the July 18 Lorain City Council meeting. It all ended with the council ultimately fine-tuning and approving two pieces of legislation that grant hefty pay increases to members of the police and fire unions via a mechanism known as longevity pay, which is a bonus paid based on one’s tenure with each safety force.
LORAIN, OH
Morning Journal

Ohio Genealogical Society’s Lorain County Chapter announces next speaker

The Ohio Genealogical Society’s Lorain County Chapter will meet virtually Aug. 8 as its president, Margaret Cheney, will present “Making Your Negatives Positive.”. Attendees can learn about scanning slides and/or negatives to their smartphone or computer to create pictures that can be shared and used digitally, according to a news release. She will also cover several easy editing programs.
LORAIN COUNTY, OH
WKYC

Mission Possible: MidTown is transforming into Cleveland’s next hot spot

CLEVELAND — Last year, several international and local artists painted 20 murals in Cleveland’s MidTown. The project called Cleveland Walls beautified commercial buildings. It was part of a larger plan to transform the neighborhood. And it is working, the landscape of MidTown is changing. Over the years, many...
Cleveland.com

What’s on Ohio’s Aug. 2 special primary election ballot? See what district you’re in and who’s running for state legislature

COLUMBUS, Ohio – In case you haven’t heard – and it’s quite possible you have not – Ohio has another primary election coming up soon. The Aug. 2 election is Ohio’s second primary election of the year, a byproduct of redistricting, since unresolved legal challenges meant state House and Senate district maps weren’t ready when the election was supposed to be held in May. A federal court picked the maps in June, overruling an earlier Ohio Supreme Court decision that said they were illegally slanted in favor of Republicans under the new anti-gerrymandering rules voters added to the state constitution.
OHIO STATE
ArchDaily

Gensler Unveils Massive Redevelopment Scheme of Cleveland's Historic Avon Lake Power Plant

Gensler, in partnership with Avon Lake Environmental Redevelopment Group (ALERG), City of Avon Lake, and Avison Young, have presented initial redevelopment plans for the environmental remediation and sustainable redevelopment of the historic Avon Lake Generating Station in Avon Lake, Ohio. The redevelopment scheme will serve as an opportunity to reframe the former coal-fired powerplant site into a regional attraction while restoring the lakefront ecosystem.
AVON LAKE, OH
wksu.org

A year later, Cleveland’s Central neighborhood is still waiting on the 'surge'

Cuyahoga County Executive Armond Budish announced a revitalization plan more than a year ago that focused on “surging” support into Cleveland’s Central neighborhood. At the time, he said this “Central Surge” plan had the potential to serve as a model for uplifting other economically depressed Cleveland neighborhoods. However, some Central residents consider the promise Budish made in the May 2021 announcement to be more hype than substance.
CLEVELAND, OH
ideastream.org

Cleveland's Central neighborhood residents long for a grocery store as negotiations drag on

When Central resident Tesia McDonald wants to get fresh groceries for her four children, she must walk roughly 30 to 40 minutes, shop, then carry everything home. Since she doesn’t have a car, McDonald can sometimes catch a bus to the store. That does help, but she said public transit isn’t always reliable. And sometimes she’ll need to have her kids with her, further complicating matters.
CLEVELAND, OH
Morning Journal

Daughter of Amherst founder tells her side of history

The small bustling town of Amherst has a rich history from its infamous founders to present-day happenings. Few Amherst residents may remember the beginnings of the town, but that is not the case for 96-year-old Amherst native Mary Miller. Miller was born in 1926 to Fred and Beral Powers. Fred...
AMHERST, OH
Morning Journal

New playground installed at Elywood in Cascade Park in Elyria

Lorain County Metro Parks will dedicate at 10:30 a.m., July 29, a new playground structure on the Elywood side of Cascade Park, 387 Furnace in Elyria, according to a news release. Friends of Cascade, a volunteer group that disbanded in recent years, made a $30,000 donation in February to Lorain...
LORAIN COUNTY, OH

