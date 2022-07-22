Marsha McKenzie for Cleveland City Council District 1 Candidate

NORTH OLMSTED, Ohio -- Less than three months after 58 percent of residents voted down the North Olmsted City Schools District’s combined 7.8-mill operating levy and bond issue, the board of education last week approved putting the exact same new-money ask on the Nov. 8 ballot. “Our financial needs...
In May, as Cleveland began whittling down 281 applicants to what will eventually be a short list of 15 for the city’s citizens-directed, high-stakes police accountability reform panel, our editorial board cautioned about the need for transparency. What criteria would be used in assessing applicants to the Cleveland Community Police Commission? How were the competing qualifications required in voter-passed Issue 24 going to be evaluated?
BROOK PARK, Ohio – The Ohio Constitution bestows to home rule municipalities the power to regulate operations that occur within their borders, but proposed Ohio House Bill 563 would limit that ability in regard to short-term rental properties. H.B. 563 would take away Brook Park’s power to control the...
Words and phrases such as “cells,” “shift differential” and “memorandum of understanding” took center stage at the July 18 Lorain City Council meeting. It all ended with the council ultimately fine-tuning and approving two pieces of legislation that grant hefty pay increases to members of the police and fire unions via a mechanism known as longevity pay, which is a bonus paid based on one’s tenure with each safety force.
Here’s a case study for how a story develops in our newsroom. We start with a breaking news story, the announcement by Cleveland Mayor Justin Bibb that he plans to set aside $100,000 in tax dollars to pay travel costs for Cleveland residents going to other states for abortions.
CLEVELAND (WJW) – Thousands of FOX 8 viewers woke up in the dark after overnight storms rolled through the area. First Energy is reporting more than 1,200 customers are without power in Cuyahoga County. The majority of those customers are in Cleveland and Westlake. Several thousand were without power...
The Ohio Genealogical Society’s Lorain County Chapter will meet virtually Aug. 8 as its president, Margaret Cheney, will present “Making Your Negatives Positive.”. Attendees can learn about scanning slides and/or negatives to their smartphone or computer to create pictures that can be shared and used digitally, according to a news release. She will also cover several easy editing programs.
CLEVELAND — Last year, several international and local artists painted 20 murals in Cleveland’s MidTown. The project called Cleveland Walls beautified commercial buildings. It was part of a larger plan to transform the neighborhood. And it is working, the landscape of MidTown is changing. Over the years, many...
COLUMBUS, Ohio – In case you haven’t heard – and it’s quite possible you have not – Ohio has another primary election coming up soon. The Aug. 2 election is Ohio’s second primary election of the year, a byproduct of redistricting, since unresolved legal challenges meant state House and Senate district maps weren’t ready when the election was supposed to be held in May. A federal court picked the maps in June, overruling an earlier Ohio Supreme Court decision that said they were illegally slanted in favor of Republicans under the new anti-gerrymandering rules voters added to the state constitution.
Gensler, in partnership with Avon Lake Environmental Redevelopment Group (ALERG), City of Avon Lake, and Avison Young, have presented initial redevelopment plans for the environmental remediation and sustainable redevelopment of the historic Avon Lake Generating Station in Avon Lake, Ohio. The redevelopment scheme will serve as an opportunity to reframe the former coal-fired powerplant site into a regional attraction while restoring the lakefront ecosystem.
Cuyahoga County Executive Armond Budish announced a revitalization plan more than a year ago that focused on “surging” support into Cleveland’s Central neighborhood. At the time, he said this “Central Surge” plan had the potential to serve as a model for uplifting other economically depressed Cleveland neighborhoods. However, some Central residents consider the promise Budish made in the May 2021 announcement to be more hype than substance.
When Central resident Tesia McDonald wants to get fresh groceries for her four children, she must walk roughly 30 to 40 minutes, shop, then carry everything home. Since she doesn’t have a car, McDonald can sometimes catch a bus to the store. That does help, but she said public transit isn’t always reliable. And sometimes she’ll need to have her kids with her, further complicating matters.
The small bustling town of Amherst has a rich history from its infamous founders to present-day happenings. Few Amherst residents may remember the beginnings of the town, but that is not the case for 96-year-old Amherst native Mary Miller. Miller was born in 1926 to Fred and Beral Powers. Fred...
Lorain County Metro Parks will dedicate at 10:30 a.m., July 29, a new playground structure on the Elywood side of Cascade Park, 387 Furnace in Elyria, according to a news release. Friends of Cascade, a volunteer group that disbanded in recent years, made a $30,000 donation in February to Lorain...
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Football officials around the Greater Cleveland area want a pay raise, and they are hopeful their request can be met in time for the start of this year’s high school football season. The Cleveland Football Officials Association wants its referees to be paid at least...
