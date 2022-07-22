ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kingsport, TN

Online ticket sales for Fun Fest concerts ending at 2 p.m.

By Mackenzie Moore
WJHL
WJHL
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33HDaS_0gp5PV0g00

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — Fun Fest organizers announced Friday that online sales for the Sunset Concert Series will end July 22 at 2 p.m.

LIST: Weekend events in Tri-Cities

Tickets will also be available at the Fun Fest store located at the Kingsport Chamber of Commerce from 10 a.m. through 2 p.m.

The remaining tickets for Friday night’s Jamey Johnson concert and Saturday night’s Lynyrd Skynyrd concert will be available to purchase at the ticket and merchandise tent located outside J. Fred Johnson Stadium on Fort Henry Drive.

The ticket tent will remain open from 4-9 p.m. on Friday and Saturday. Cash and credit card are accepted.

Lynyrd Skynyrd is expected to take the stage at 7 p.m. Saturday.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJHL | Tri-Cities News & Weather.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
elizabethton.com

Homegrown Tomato Fest XVI will take place Saturday, Aug. 6

The 16th Homegrown Tomato Fest will take place on Saturday, Aug. 6, from 9-11 a.m. at the Kingsport Farmers Market, Center Street & Clinchfield Street in Kingsport. This celebration of the juicy red fruit will feature tomato contests, free tomato tastings (including many heirloom varieties), free tomato refreshments, tomato-growing advice, activities for kids, and fun for the whole family.
KINGSPORT, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Masterpieces in metal and oil on display at Fun Fest events

KINGSPORT — As Fun Fest came to a close Saturday, festival attendees grabbed the opportunity to enjoy some of the celebration’s final events. Some took in the mobile artwork on display at the Car Show and Cruise-in, and others appreciated the stationary kind on the walls of the Renaissance Center.
KINGSPORT, TN
elizabethton.com

Covered Bridge Days entertainment announced

Organizers of this year’s Covered Bridge Days are announcing the line-up of entertainment for this year’s festival and telling fans of the event to expect more of the same from last year, except “even better.”. This will be the second year the Elizabethton Parks and Recreation Department...
ELIZABETHTON, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Tennessee Sports
Local
Tennessee Entertainment
City
Kingsport, TN
Kingsport, TN
Entertainment
Kingsport, TN
Sports
Kingsport Times-News

Hikes, bike rides, traditional crafts this week at Summer in the Park

KINGSPORT — There are still a few weeks left to enjoy Summer in the Park, the award-winning nature program offering free family-friendly, hands-on outdoor discovery events at Warriors’ Path State Park. During the week of July 25, visitors can hike and bike, track native wildlife, share traditional crafts...
KINGSPORT, TN
WJHL

LIST: Weekend events in Tri-Cities

(WJHL) — Storm Team 11 predicts a sunny and scorching-hot weekend. News Channel 11 compiled a list of events to enjoy with the entire family. Saturday, July 23 What: Lynyrd Skynyrd at Fun FestWhere: J. Fred Johnson Stadium on the Cardinal Glass Industries StageWhen: 7 p.m.More: For tickets, click here. What: Summer Supper on Spring […]
JONESBOROUGH, TN
elizabethton.com

Shelter dedicates new enclosures, announces new project

Shannon Posada says animals at the Elizabethton-Carter County Animal Shelter got their own miracle recently thanks to dedicated and thoughtful supporters. Now, instead of dogs sweltering under the intense sun or shaking from the cold on a wintry day, animals the shelter have covered runs and heated areas while they await new owners. They also have better protection from extreme cold and heat, as well as an area to exercise when the weather is nice.
CARTER COUNTY, TN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jamey Johnson
Johnson City Press

Watauga's favorite place is the Country Diner

Driving about six miles or so north from Johnson City on Unaka Avenue (TN Highway 400) is the town of Watauga, Tennessee. Watauga is a postcard of a town having one main street (Hwy. 400) with several businesses proudly emphasizing “local” origins and clientele, the most vigilantly-manned 20 mph speed limit in the state, some very pretty and comfortable homes, and the Country Diner, East Tennessee’s best-kept secret.
WATAUGA, TN
Johnson City Press

The Fun Fest Disc Golf Tournament was a hole-in-one

KINGSPORT — Flying discs streaked freely across Borden Park during the Fun Fest Disc Golf Tournament on Friday. At 5 p.m. pre-registered players gathered at the Lamont Street course for some friendly competition.
KINGSPORT, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Early risers gather to watch Fun Fest Hot Air Balloon Rally

KINGSPORT — The final day of Fun Fest kicked off with the Hot Air Balloon Rally, where hundreds of people came together Saturday morning to watch the brightly colored aircraft fill the sky. Fun Fest Director Emily Thompson said 18 balloons participated in the event, although not all of...
KINGSPORT, TN
WJHL

2022 East Tennessee Summer Swim League concludes in Kingsport

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – Throughout the summer, swimmers in the Tri-Cities area have been competing for a shot to win an East Tennessee Summer Swim League championship. On Saturday, more than 335 participants representing six area teams got that chance at the Kingsport Aquatic Center. In 2021, the Barracuda Swim Club of Northeast Tennessee earned […]
KINGSPORT, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ticket Sales#Local Life#Havingfun#Performance Info#Concert#Tri Cities Tickets#Nexstar Media Inc
US News and World Report

Stereoscope Slides May Show Rural Appalachia Scenes

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (AP) — While volunteering his time over the summer to organize and digitize document collections at Knob Creek, East Tennessee State University student Jeremy Dubhrós stumbled across a rare piece of Appalachian history that defies stereotypes. With a background in anthropology and sociology, Dubhrós is...
JOHNSON CITY, TN
wcyb.com

Jericho Shriner's in Kingsport celebrate 100 years

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WCYB) — Shriner's Children has been providing care and service for children and families across the nation--including the Tri-Cities. The Jericho Temple honored local patients and families by celebrating with a picnic dedicated to its 100 years of patient care. The organization is made up of volunteers...
KINGSPORT, TN
Kingsport Times-News

High Knob Outdoor Fest starts Aug. 15

NORTON — Another round of summertime festival activity starts in August with the High Knob Outdoor Fest. The city of Norton and Wise County Cooperative Extension Office are coordinating this year’s Festival in Norton for the week of Aug. 15-20. The weeklong festival will feature a variety of outdoor trips and activities, leading to a celebration from 2 to 9 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 20, in downtown Norton.
NORTON, VA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Sports
Kingsport Times-News

Chairmakers to converge in Jonesborough

Members of The SeatWeavers’ Guild, Inc., the first and only chair caning guild in North America, will converge in Jonesborough from July 29 to July 31 for their annual gathering hosted by The McKinney Center. Each year the guild selects a different area of the country to hold its...
JONESBOROUGH, TN
allaccess.com

Don Hurley Named PD At WQUT And WKOS (Nash Icon 104.9)/Tri-Cities, TN-VA As John Patrick Retires

BICOASTAL MEDIA/MEDFORD, OR OM DON HURLEY is joining CUMULUS MEDIA Classic Rock WQUT and Country WKOS (NASH ICON 104.9)/BRISTOL-KINGSPORT-JOHNSON CITY (TRI-CITIES, TN-VA) as PD. HURLEY, who starts AUGUST 1st, succeeds the retiring JOHN PATRICK. VP/Market Mgr. CYNTHIA ROLLISON said, “I’m thankful to JOHN PATRICK for the many contributions he has...
JOHNSON CITY, TN
WJHL

Greene Co. Fair goes on despite flooding across county

GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — Most events will still go on at the Greene County Fair despite the rainfall and potential flooding in the Tri-Cities region Monday. The only event canceled as of 2:15 p.m. is the tractor pull, which had been originally scheduled for 7 p.m. The rainfall did...
GREENE COUNTY, TN
elizabethton.com

Local business gives food donation

Serena Miller, Director of Loaves and Fishes, located at River’s Edge Fellowship, 1200 Highway 19E Bypass in Elizabethton, is pictured with a huge load of food from Omnisource that was delivered Thursday evening, July 21.
WJHL

WJHL

32K+
Followers
10K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

https://www.wjhl.com/ is your trusted source for local news in and around the Tri-Cities region!

 https://www.wjhl.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy