Oklahoma City, OK

Rose Creek Plaza Breaks Ground In NW OKC

By News 9
News On 6
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOklahoma City leaders are breaking ground on a new upscale mixed-use development....

www.newson6.com

familydestinationsguide.com

Best Breakfast in Oklahoma City, OK — 30 Top Places!

Oklahoma City, nicknamed OKC, is the stunning capital of the Sooner State. It is the ideal destination for you to go on a long-awaited getaway while enjoying a culinary adventure by dining at its many fantastic eateries. Satisfy your taste buds by starting the day with a mouth-watering meal at...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
News On 6

OKCFD Battles Blaze & The Heat At SW OKC Storage Facility

Thirteen storage units were damaged after a blaze broke out near SW 3rd Street and Meridian Ave. Locked units and gates that keep the items in storage safe added extra hurdles to firefighters, as those doors kept crews out while the fire grew. That fire grew quickly deep within the...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
yukonprogressnews.com

That’s all folks

The city of Yukon is moving forward with the demolition of the old Silver Cinemas movie theater. During the city council meeting Tuesday night, the council voted 4-0 to accept a fee-in-lieu of detention in the amount of $1,000 for the demolition of the structure at 1150 Garth Brooks Boulevard. In its place, there will be a new parking lot with landscaping. Council member Aric Gilliland was absent from the meeting.
YUKON, OK
News On 6

OBI Partnering With Boy Scouts Of America For Blood Drive

The Last Frontier Council, Boy Scouts of America and Oklahoma Blood Institute (OBI) are partnering up for a fundraiser and blood drive at five of OBI’s donor centers. From Monday to Sunday, every donation made in the name of the Scouts will earn a $10 contribution from the OBI to local food banks.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
News 9 KWTV - Oklahoma City

OKC Officials May Be Forced To Close Boat Ramps At Lake Stanley Draper Due To Water Levels

The City of Oklahoma City said all of the lake levels are in good shape, except for one. Lake Stanley Draper is just about a foot away from some serious restrictions. “This hot weather, we're drawing out as much as we're pulling in from the southeast and the evaporation is causing the lake to drop a couple of inches a day,” Chris Browning, OKC Water Trust General Manager said.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
visitokc.com

Bodega and Pool Bar Open at 21c Museum Hotel Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK (July 21, 2022) – 21c Museum Hotel Oklahoma City, located in the West Village District, is thrilled to announce grand openings of two new concepts. Bodega opened on July 5, and Pool Bar opens July 21. Both stand as casual and complementary counterpoints to Mary Eddy's at 21c. Joining a brand-new outdoor pool, the fresh concepts aim to create an oasis in the heart of Downtown Oklahoma City.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
The Moore American

Troubled Water: Public Water Operator’s Violations Keep Flowing

In Heavener the problem was the brown, dirty water that no one would drink, water that stained clothes and was too polluted to use. In Moore, the problem was arsenic; there was so much arsenic in the water that it violated federal and state health guidelines numerous times. In El...
MOORE, OK
Jake Wells

New stimulus proposal would give families thousands in Oklahoma

photo of money laid outPhoto by Jean Beaufort (Creative Commons) As prices keep to go up, wouldn't a few hundred dollars more per month make a big difference to you? Here's some good news: there is a new proposal called the Family Security Act 2.0, senators Mitt Romney, Richard Burr, and Steve Daines want to give American families between $250-350 per month for each child.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
News On 6

New Pool Bar, Bodega Opens At 21-C Museum Hotel In OKC

A new pool bar and bodega has opened at the 21-C Museum Hotel in Oklahoma City. Chefs there said the food combines tried and true favorites with a unique and fresh twist. The Bodega is open from 6:30 a.m. until 10 p.m. The pool bar is open from 4 p.m....
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
yukonprogressnews.com

Carnival will return at Yukon’s Czech Day

Kolache baking already is underway as parade and craft show entries start coming in for Yukon’s Czech Day, which will see the triumphant return of a carnival this fall. The 56th Annual Oklahoma Czech Festival will be Saturday Oct. 1 in Yukon – the “Czech Capital of Oklahoma.”
YUKON, OK

