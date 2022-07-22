Rose Creek Plaza Breaks Ground In NW OKC

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Road conditions top the list of concerns for people living in Oklahoma City. It's one of the reasons why residents passed the "Better Streets, Safer City" bond package in 2017 to address poor road conditions. The 10-year, $967 million bond package invested in streets, police...
Oklahoma City, nicknamed OKC, is the stunning capital of the Sooner State. It is the ideal destination for you to go on a long-awaited getaway while enjoying a culinary adventure by dining at its many fantastic eateries. Satisfy your taste buds by starting the day with a mouth-watering meal at...
There's a brand new nightclub, more like a speakeasy located in Oklahoma City, OK. that just opened up recently. An amazing place to enjoy a tasty beverage or two, kick back, relax and hang out with friends. But first, you're going to have to find it! That's right, just like the old days this speakeasy is well hidden.
Thirteen storage units were damaged after a blaze broke out near SW 3rd Street and Meridian Ave. Locked units and gates that keep the items in storage safe added extra hurdles to firefighters, as those doors kept crews out while the fire grew. That fire grew quickly deep within the...
EDMOND, Okla. — An Edmond coffee shop is being forced to relocate after the landlord decided not to renew the lease. Michelle Hargrave, the owner, said she will literally have to pick up her shop and leave. For the last 16 years, the coffee shop has been her livelihood.
Fire crews battled a commercial fire at a storage unit facility Monday morning in southwest Oklahoma City. The fire started near Meridian Avenue and I-40. The cause of the fire is unknown. This is a developing story.
OKLAHOMA CITY (Free Press) — One neighbor of the old, unused Oklahoma City Public Schools administration building is accusing the district of “demolition by neglect.” After years of efforts to develop a new use for the building, in disgust, she now wants it torn down because it’s a danger to the neighborhood.
The city of Yukon is moving forward with the demolition of the old Silver Cinemas movie theater. During the city council meeting Tuesday night, the council voted 4-0 to accept a fee-in-lieu of detention in the amount of $1,000 for the demolition of the structure at 1150 Garth Brooks Boulevard. In its place, there will be a new parking lot with landscaping. Council member Aric Gilliland was absent from the meeting.
The Last Frontier Council, Boy Scouts of America and Oklahoma Blood Institute (OBI) are partnering up for a fundraiser and blood drive at five of OBI’s donor centers. From Monday to Sunday, every donation made in the name of the Scouts will earn a $10 contribution from the OBI to local food banks.
The City of Oklahoma City said all of the lake levels are in good shape, except for one. Lake Stanley Draper is just about a foot away from some serious restrictions. “This hot weather, we're drawing out as much as we're pulling in from the southeast and the evaporation is causing the lake to drop a couple of inches a day,” Chris Browning, OKC Water Trust General Manager said.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK (July 21, 2022) – 21c Museum Hotel Oklahoma City, located in the West Village District, is thrilled to announce grand openings of two new concepts. Bodega opened on July 5, and Pool Bar opens July 21. Both stand as casual and complementary counterpoints to Mary Eddy's at 21c. Joining a brand-new outdoor pool, the fresh concepts aim to create an oasis in the heart of Downtown Oklahoma City.
There’s a glimmer of hope for Oklahoma City home buyers as new data show a major increase in listings for the month of June. Oklahoma City Metropolitan Association of Realtors released the latest June numbers, showing more than 4,600 new listings. In May, there were fewer than 3,000. In...
In Heavener the problem was the brown, dirty water that no one would drink, water that stained clothes and was too polluted to use. In Moore, the problem was arsenic; there was so much arsenic in the water that it violated federal and state health guidelines numerous times. In El...
photo of money laid outPhoto by Jean Beaufort (Creative Commons) As prices keep to go up, wouldn't a few hundred dollars more per month make a big difference to you? Here's some good news: there is a new proposal called the Family Security Act 2.0, senators Mitt Romney, Richard Burr, and Steve Daines want to give American families between $250-350 per month for each child.
A new pool bar and bodega has opened at the 21-C Museum Hotel in Oklahoma City. Chefs there said the food combines tried and true favorites with a unique and fresh twist. The Bodega is open from 6:30 a.m. until 10 p.m. The pool bar is open from 4 p.m....
NORMAN, Okla. (KFOR) – A homeless encampment in University North Park in Norman was driven away this week amid a development of the land there that will likely add to the shopping and dining area. People started moving out Tuesday as construction equipment got to work clearing trees in...
Kolache baking already is underway as parade and craft show entries start coming in for Yukon’s Czech Day, which will see the triumphant return of a carnival this fall. The 56th Annual Oklahoma Czech Festival will be Saturday Oct. 1 in Yukon – the “Czech Capital of Oklahoma.”
