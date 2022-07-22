Rose Creek Plaza Breaks Ground In NW OKC

The City of Oklahoma City said all of the lake levels are in good shape, except for one. Lake Stanley Draper is just about a foot away from some serious restrictions. “This hot weather, we're drawing out as much as we're pulling in from the southeast and the evaporation is causing the lake to drop a couple of inches a day,” Chris Browning, OKC Water Trust General Manager said.

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK ・ 3 DAYS AGO