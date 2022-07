The city of Coppell had to rethink the development of Blackberry Farms after an eagle’s nest was located near the cul-de-sac on Windmill Drive. Originally, the city staff said that because a bald eagle currently nests in one of the neighborhood’s trees, development must be delayed within a 300-foot radius until after the chicks have hatched and grown into fledglings. However, to save the tree and continue development, the cul-de-sac has been shortened, accommodating nine lots instead of the original 20.

COPPELL, TX ・ 3 DAYS AGO