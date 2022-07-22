ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cell Phones

Google expands its ARCore certification list with dozens of new Android phones

By Jay Bonggolto
Android Central
Android Central
 3 days ago

What you need to know

  • Google has added new Android phone models to the ARCore certification list.
  • The new phones mostly come from Motorola, OnePlus, OPPO, and Xiaomi.
  • Newer models from these companies are now certified to run ARCore-based apps.

Newly minted Android devices are typically added to Google's ARCore certification list shortly after they hit the market. Seeing as the first half of the year saw a plethora of phone launches thanks in large part to Chinese brands, that list has now been expanded.

As spotted by Android Police , more than 30 Android phones are now ARCore certified, meaning they're eligible to run apps built based on Google's augmented reality suite. The majority of the new members come from Chinese phone makers like Xiaomi and OnePlus.

Many of Motorola's cheap Android phones , such as the Moto G 5G (2022) and Moto Edge Plus (2022) , have also made the cut. You can see the complete list of newly certified handsets below.

  • Xiaomi 12
  • Xiaomi 12 Pro
  • Redmi K40 S
  • Redmi K50 5G
  • Redmi Note 11
  • Redmi Note 11 Pro 5G
  • Redmi Note 11 Pro+ 5G
  • OPPO F21 Pro 5G
  • OPPO Find X5
  • OPPO Reno 7A
  • OPPO Reno 5G
  • OnePlus 10 Pro 5G
  • OnePlus 10R 5G
  • OnePlus Nord CE 2
  • OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite
  • Moto G 5G (2022)
  • Moto G Stylus (2022)
  • Moto G Stylus 5G (2022)
  • Moto G31
  • Moto G52
  • Moto G82 5G
  • Moto Edge Plus (2022)
  • Moto Edge 30
  • Infinix Mobile Note 12
  • Infinix Mobile Note 12 VIP
  • Kyocera Android One S9
  • Kyocera DIGNO SANGA Edition
  • Realme GT Explorer Master Edition
  • Realme 9 5G
  • Realme 9 Pro 5G
  • Realme 9 Pro+
  • Sharp AQUOS R7
  • Sony Xperia Ace III
  • Sony Xperia 1 IV
  • Sony Xperia 10 IV
  • Tecno Camon 19 Pro
  • Tecno Camon 19 Pro 5G
  • Vivo X80
  • Vivo X80 Pro
  • Zebra TC53 WLAN Touch Computer
  • Zebra TC58 WLAN Touch Computer

Phones go through a series of tests before being added to the list. The main considerations include camera quality, motion tracking sensitivity, and design architecture.

For starters, ARCore is Google's development suite for augmented reality apps. It allows developers to build AR-based experiences for supported devices. This enables users to use AR apps and games regardless of the device they are using.

All Future PLC brands are supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Comments / 0

Related
SlashGear

Why You Need To Stop Charging Your Android Phone To 100%

If you're concerned about your phone's battery life and making it last as long as possible, you certainly aren't alone. A survey conducted by USA Today showed that battery life was the most common factor chosen by Android users when asked what'd get them excited about buying a new phone. There are plenty of ways the average Android smartphone user can improve their battery life in the short term, but today we're focusing on one of the most important factors in battery longevity.
CELL PHONES
BGR.com

iPhone 14 Pro models to feature faster RAM than standard models

Anyone looking to upgrade their iPhone this fall is going to have a difficult decision to make. A growing number of rumors suggest the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max will outclass the cheaper models in more ways than one. And to that point, a new Digitimes report claims that the iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max will have faster RAM than their counterparts.
CELL PHONES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Android Phones#Android One#Smart Phone#Arcore#Motorola#Oppo#Chinese#Android Police#Moto Edge Plus Lrb 2022#Moto G Stylus 5#Vip Kyocera Android#Sanga Edition
SlashGear

Motorola Has A RAZR-Sharp Plan To Spoil Samsung's 2022 Foldable Phone Launch

It's been almost two years since Motorola launched its foldable clamshell smartphone: the Motorola RAZR. Its launch coincided with the announcement of another foldable clamshell smartphone from Samsung: the first generation Galaxy Z Flip. While the foldable Motorola RAZR had an eye-catching design, it lagged behind the Galaxy Z Flip in terms of hardware specs and overall performance.
CELL PHONES
Slate

Facebook May Be on the Cusp of an Embarrassing Milestone

This article is from Big Technology, a newsletter by Alex Kantrowitz. Meta may report its first ever revenue decline when it releases its second-quarter earnings next week, a potentially stunning slowdown for a business that once seemed to have no ceiling. Until last year, the parent company of Facebook, Instagram,...
INTERNET
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Cell Phones
NewsBreak
Oneplus
NewsBreak
Xiaomi
NewsBreak
Google
NewsBreak
Android Devices
Android Central

Stock android questions.

So I am trying my best to know and use my p6p as intended before I branch out into the nova launcher and other solutions. First a little soap box and then some questions. Maybe I am wrong, and I know I am, but coming from Samsung to pixel I can't help but feel like the pixel is the less refined example of android. In my mind the simple biggest reason to choose android over apple is customisation. I don't mean rooting, but being able to change things. I know I am picking a fight and mostly I am asking so I can get the most out of my pixel and not argue over phones.
CELL PHONES
Android Central

pixel 6a pre-orders

It's probably the same modem that is used in the P6 and the P6P. The Google Fi phones come with a Fi physical sim card. Of course you can switch it out (I assume) or download an esim from your carrier. You can either use the physical SIM from Google...
ELECTRONICS
Phone Arena

China's largest foundry raises alarm with production of basic 7nm SoCs

China very badly wants to be self-sufficient when it comes to manufacturing chipsets. But it has had a problem as the U.S. has tried to prevent this from happening. China's largest foundry, Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corporation (SMIC), could only produce chips using its 14nm process node compared to the 5nm process node being used by leading foundries TSMC and Samsung (and both will be shipping 3nm chips later this year).
TECHNOLOGY
Android Central

Best Google Pixel 6a cases 2022

The Pixel 6a is fresh out the oven, and it's the perfect time to grab one of the best cases for it. There is already a fine collection of colorful and durable covers out there, and these are the best.
TECHNOLOGY
Android Central

Galaxy Unpacked: Z Fold 4

Have folks registered for the rebates for the products to be unveiled in the next Unpacked event on August 10 (9am EDT)? If past history is correct, in about a month or a little more than a month, many of us here will be holding onto the Z Fold 4.
CELL PHONES
Android Authority

Motorola's new Razr and first 200MP phone finally have a launch date

Get ready for two new Motorola flagships. Motorola will launch the new Razr foldable on August 2. The company will also reveal the X30 Pro with a 200MP camera and 125W charging on the same day. Motorola has been teasing the new Razr for a while now, but we now...
NFL
Android Central

Android Central

2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
183K+
Views
ABOUT

Android for everyone. Your buyer's guide for the best Android phones, deals, news, and reviews!

 https://www.androidcentral.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy