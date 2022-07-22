ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Detroit Police Investigating Former Officer Stephon Hodo’s Death After Body Found In Park

CBS Detroit
CBS Detroit
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0C7H46_0gp5NoKf00

(CBS DETROIT) — Police are continuing their investigation into the death of former Detroit police officer Stephon Hodo, days after his body was found in a park.

Police confirmed that Hodo’s body was found in Stoepel Park. He was reported missing after police arrested a suspect involved in a non-fatal shooting on June 30.

Investigators recovered Hodo’s vehicle and weapons, which were reportedly stolen and used by the suspect in the shooting.

Police said Hodo and the suspect were neighbors.

The former police officer worked with DPD from 2005 until 2013.

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Comments / 9

H Wolfe III
3d ago

Is it illogical to conclude that the so called neighbor murdered Officer Hodo and dumped his body at Stoepel Park since he had his weapons which he used to shoot up a house?

Reply(2)
6
Tion Kimbrough
2d ago

ok. my question would also. be How could you & your. neighbor..be so close. like That & as the saying. goes it's always someone you know..to mess you over!!! but why did He do all of. this?? To. This officer!!! it's more to this story...

Reply
2
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Detroit

Detroit Police Seek Suspect In Fatal Gas Station Shooting

(CBS DETROIT) – The Detroit Police Department is seeking assistance in identifying a suspect wanted in connection to a fatal shooting that took place at a Project Green Light gas station in Detroit. Suspect wanted in fatal shooting at Detroit gas station. | Credit: Detroit Police Department The incident happened at about 10:50 a.m. on Sunday, July 24, at a gas station located at 20600 W 7 Mile Road. Video footage shows the man shooting the victim, and then running away from the scene. Anyone with information is asked to call 313-596-2260 or 1-800-Speak-Up. © 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
DETROIT, MI
fox2detroit.com

Missing Grand Blanc teen found dead with gunshot wounds, sources say

DEARBORN HEIGHTS, Mich. (FOX 2) - Detroit police have opened a murder investigation into the death of an 18-year-old from Grand Blanc whose body was found early Monday. Detroit Police Commander Michael McGinnis said that the death of Jacob Hills is being investigated as a murder after he was found shot to death in the basement of a Detroit garage early Monday morning.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Detroit, MI
Crime & Safety
City
Detroit, MI
Local
Michigan Crime & Safety
fox2detroit.com

Gun stolen in 2005 found after crash on Southfield Freeway in Detroit

DETROIT (FOX 2) - A stolen gun was found when authorities responded to a crash Sunday night on the Southfield Freeway. Michigan State Police troopers were headed to the crash on the northbound side of the freeway at Grand River in Detroit at 11:45 p.m. when firefighters told them an unconscious driver had a pistol.
DETROIT, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Violent Crime#Dpd#Cbs Broadcasting Inc
CBS Detroit

MSP: Trooper Revives 18-Month-Old Baby Who Ingested Heroin In Roseville

(CBS DETROIT) – Michigan State Police say a trooper revived an 18-month-old girl after she ingested heroin from her mother’s vehicle. The incident happened on Saturday, July 23 at about 10:30 a.m. in the area of Little Mack and Masonic in Roseville. Police say a trooper was flagged down by a frantic driver who told them her baby wasn’t breathing. As the trooper approached her vehicle, she handed him her daughter and he immediately called for EMS and backup. In addition to this, he did a sternum rub and the baby slowly began breathing, and then EMS arrived at the scene. According to police, a...
ROSEVILLE, MI
Detroit News

Roseville woman arrested after baby taken to hospital for ingesting heroin

Roseville — A woman was arrested over the weekend after her 18-month-old girl appeared to have ingested heroin, Michigan State Police said. A trooper patrolling the area of Little Mack and Masonic in Roseville at about 10:30 a.m. Saturday was flagged down by someone in a car who said her baby was not breathing, according to authorities.
ROSEVILLE, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Detroit police looking for missing 13-year-old boy

DETROIT – Police are looking for a 13-year-old boy who was last seen on July 23 around 10:20 a.m. Gabriel Dawson left his residency located in the 16600 block of Wyoming Avenue. Officials say that Dawson left his home without permission from his parents and failed to return home....
DETROIT, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
nbc25news.com

SHERIFF: Oakland County man dies after losing control of motorcycle

OAKLAND COUNTY, Mich. - A man from White Lake Township died Sunday after losing control of the motorcycle he was driving, according to the Oakland County Sheriff's Office. The crash happened around 4 p.m. on Gingell Ct. near Chamberlain St. in Pontiac. 32-year-old Andrew Joseph Haines crashed into the deck...
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
Nationwide Report

46-year-old man, 34-year-old woman and 45-year-old man dead, 2 others injured after a wreck in Taylor (Taylor, MI)

46-year-old man, 34-year-old woman and 45-year-old man dead, 2 others injured after a wreck in Taylor (Taylor, MI)Nationwide Report. A 46-year-old man, a 34-year-old woman and a 45-year-old man lost their lives following a multi-vehicle accident in Taylor. As per the initial information, the deadly three-vehicle wreck took place on I-94 near Monroe Street. The preliminary reports showed that a silver GMC Envoy was driving eastbound when it went over the median and into westbound traffic [...]
The Oakland Press

13-year-old girl reported missing from Southfield

The Southfield Police Department is asking for the public’s help locating a missing 13-year-old girl. Sherita Strickland was last seen near Lahser and Nine Mile Road around 8:40 a.m. Saturday, July 23. She was riding a black bicycle. Strickland is described as a 13-year-old black girl, medium complexion, 5-foot-five,...
CBS Detroit

Woman, 27, Killed In Harrison Township Apartment Fire

HARRISON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) — A 27-year-old Harrison Township woman has died and multiple families were displaced after a fire at an apartment complex early Sunday morning. According to the Macomb County Sheriff’s Office, authorities were called to the Village Green on Lake St. Clair Apartments at about 3:50 a.m. on July 24. A resident told deputies he spotted flames from an apartment window. Flames could be seen from a third-floor window. Authorities evacuated multiple apartments, and the Harrison Township Fire Department extinguished the fire with the assistance of the Clinton Township Fire Department and Selfridge ANG Base Fire. A woman, later identified as 27-year-old Taryn Gainey, was found in the apartment. She was transported to a hospital and was pronounced dead. The sheriff’s office says residents reported smoke inhalation but no serious injuries. Officials say the Red Cross is assisting families who were displaced. An investigation is ongoing but police believe the fire is cooking related. © 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
HARRISON CHARTER TOWNSHIP, MI
CBS Detroit

Detroit Teen Drowns At KOA Campground In Monroe County

MONROE COUNTY, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) — A 15-year-old boy has died after drowning Saturday at the KOA Campground in Monroe County. The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office was called at about 5:23 p.m. on July 23 after the teen had been missing for about 20 minutes, according to a press release. He was last seen in the swimming pond. Deputies at the Summerfield Township Fire Department arrived at the campground and searched the swimming pond. The sheriff’s office Dive Team was called to assist with the search. Within minutes, deputies found the teen, identified as 15-year-old Jaylen Hill, of Detroit. The teen was taken to the Toledo Hospital and pronounced dead shortly after his arrival. The incident is under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact Deputy Yuchuck of the Uniformed Services Division at 734-240-7534. © 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
MONROE COUNTY, MI
Detroit News

Motorcycle rider, 32, dies after crash in Pontiac

Pontiac — A White Lake Township man is dead after crashing his motorcycle Sunday, the Oakland County Sheriff's Office said. Officials identified the man as Andrew Joseph Haines, 32. The crash happened at about 4 p.m. on northbound Gingell Court near Chamberlain in Pontiac, according to a preliminary investigation.
PONTIAC, MI
CBS Detroit

CBS Detroit

Detroit, MI
28K+
Followers
12K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Detroit's local news, weather, sports from CBS 62. Eye On Detroit

 https://detroit.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy