Detroit Police Investigating Former Officer Stephon Hodo’s Death After Body Found In Park

(CBS DETROIT) — Police are continuing their investigation into the death of former Detroit police officer Stephon Hodo, days after his body was found in a park.

Police confirmed that Hodo’s body was found in Stoepel Park. He was reported missing after police arrested a suspect involved in a non-fatal shooting on June 30.

Investigators recovered Hodo’s vehicle and weapons, which were reportedly stolen and used by the suspect in the shooting.

Police said Hodo and the suspect were neighbors.

The former police officer worked with DPD from 2005 until 2013.

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.