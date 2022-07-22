ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

3-year-old killed riding bike identified

By Darcie Loreno
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland
 3 days ago

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Cleveland police are searching for a driver who hit and killed a three-year-old girl and injured two others Thursday night.

A cash reward of up to $5,000 may be available for information in the case.

Woman run off road, robbed after big casino win

According to Cleveland police, the little girl was riding her bike along with a 10-year-old girl and a 27-year-old man at about 10:08 p.m. Thursday near Track Road and Lufkin Avenue.

According to police, the three bicyclists were heading south on Track Road in the traffic lane approaching Lufkin Avenue. The suspect was driving north on Track Road from Lufkin Avenue. The front end of the driver’s vehicle collided with all three bicycles and then fled the scene.

The victims were taken to UH Rainbow Babies and Children’s Hospital, where the 3-year-old was pronounced dead.

The child was identified as Izzy Hudspath.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1nfgCp_0gp5MQ8K00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=11Ac6c_0gp5MQ8K00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2pcGbC_0gp5MQ8K00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ioMxb_0gp5MQ8K00
Police need help to find arson suspects

The vehicle is possibly a gold Cadillac Escalade. The driver is possibly a white male in his 40s or 50s.

Anyone with information is asked to call 216-621-1234. Anonymous information can be provided by calling Crimestoppers at 216-25-CRIME.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Fox 8 Cleveland WJW.

Comments / 4

MelN
3d ago

How very sad, hope this person turns themselves in. Not sure why any one would be riding a bike at such a late hour especially kids.

Reply
5
Christine Nussbaum
3d ago

Hope they find the person. Prayers for the family and friends of the little one. Also for the other two who witnessed such a horrible tragedy.

Reply
3
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Cleveland.com

Cleveland woman dies after crash on city’s East Side, police say

CLEVELAND, Ohio – A woman died in a car crash after she ran a red light Saturday on the city’s East Side, police said. Anita Hatchell, 57, of Cleveland died in an incident that happened about 6:05 a.m. Hatchell drove a 2012 Ford Escape as she traveled east on Woodland Avenue. A 2001 Chevrolet 2500 pickup traveled south on East 93rd Street. Hatchell entered the intersection on a red traffic light, and she was struck by the Chevrolet, police said.
CLEVELAND, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Cleveland, OH
Crime & Safety
Local
Ohio Accidents
City
Cleveland, OH
Local
Ohio Crime & Safety
Cleveland, OH
Accidents
cleveland19.com

Woman dies from overnight shooting in Summit County

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Akron homicide detectives are investigating a deadly shooting that occurred early Monday morning. According to the Summit County Medical Examiner’s Office, the 34-year-old female shooting victim was found by Akron police who responded to the shooting at a home on Maryland Avenue at approximately 2:20 a.m.
SUMMIT COUNTY, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bike#Cleveland Police#Accident#Cadillac Escalade#Crimestoppers#Nexstar Media Inc
cleveland19.com

Police: 2 dead, 1 in critical condition after shooting in Cleveland

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Two people are dead and another is in critical condition after a shooting in Cleveland, Lt. Andrew Desatnik of the Cleveland Police Department confirmed to 19 News. The shooting happened at 10:57 p.m. on July 23 in the 19100 block of Nottingham Road, Lt. Desatnik confirmed.
CLEVELAND, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
whbc.com

OSP Checkpoint in Canton Nets 4 OVI Arrests

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Four OVI arrests out of that State Highway Patrol OVI checkpoint on Mahoning Road NE at 12th Street Friday night. The Canton post of the patrol says three of the four tested more than twice the legal limit. There was also a...
CANTON, OH
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

55K+
Followers
9K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

Cleveland's Own FOX 8 News provides the latest headlines and topics that impact our users.

 https://www.fox8.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy