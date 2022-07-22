ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Abilene, TX

How people, pets and infrastructure can respond to extreme heat

By Rachel Treisman
WEKU
WEKU
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2FM6Lv_0gp5M8Zj00
People walk along the East River in Brooklyn, New York, as temperatures reached into the 90s on Wednesday. Spencer Platt/Getty Images

Extreme heat continues to blanket much of Europe and North America, with some 55 million people across the U.S. facing either heat warnings or advisories as of early Friday and weekend temperatures predicted to reach triple digits in many regions.

"So far this week, 60 daily high-temperature records have been tied/broken as dangerous heat enveloped much of the nation," the National Weather Service Prediction Center tweeted Thursday. "More records are likely to be set over the next week."

That appears to fit with the larger trends, since climate change is making heat waves (as well as droughts and floods) more frequent and intense. And many American adults report that they have personally felt the effects of extreme heat — from health issues to higher electricity bills — in the last several years.

It's not too late for nations and industries to take action to stave off the climate crisis, as a U.N. report found earlier this year. In the meantime, on scorching summer days, it's especially important for people to take steps like these to keep cool, mitigate health risks and know what symptoms to watch for.

NPR's Morning Edition and All Things Considered spoke with experts in various fields about what you can do to protect yourself and your loved ones, from furry friends to younger kids.

Heat waves don't make for great dog-walking weather

You may not want to go outside when the temperatures are verging on 100 degrees. Frankly, your dog may not want to, either. But they still have to take walks and bathroom breaks.

So what can dog and cat owners do to keep their pets safe during bouts of extreme heat?

All Things Considered's Juana Summers posed that question to Sy Woon, the Florida representative for the Humane Society Veterinary Medical Association.

Woon says it's important to choose the right time of day to venture out, and avoid doing so in the midday hours when the sun is at its highest and hottest point (its rays are typically strongest between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m.).

She also recommends feeling the pavement with the back of your hand to see whether it's too hot for your dog's paws to tolerate.

"We sometimes think that they can walk across any surface and fare well, but actually, they can be quite sensitive," she adds.

And what if Fido loves to partake in that classic, dog-days-of-summer activity of laying out in the sun?

Woon suggests bribing dogs inside the house with treats during those especially hot times of day, since they can be susceptible to sunburn and even skin cancer.

As for cats, Woon says the key is making sure they have options. That means ensuring there are different shady areas that they can retreat to as well as multiple available sources of water, since it can evaporate in extreme temperatures.

And while panting is a normal way for these animals to eliminate heat, Woon says to pay attention if it starts to seem excessive.

"When you notice that your dog is panting excessively, you really want to take that as a warning sign that they may be overheating," she says. "Even things like being somewhat disoriented or maybe their expression, their eyes are a bit glazed over, those can be signs that they're just not compensating with the heat conditions. And it's always important to just encourage them to remain inside during those really hot, sunny periods."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0T1dVU_0gp5M8Zj00
A lifeguard watches over people swimming at the Emancipation Swimming Pool in Houston City on Tuesday. Brandon Bell/Getty Images
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14OD59_0gp5M8Zj00

Heat can have lasting health effects — but time outdoors is also important

Extreme heat can affect the human body in several ways, explains Dr. Aaron Bernstein, a pediatrician and the interim director of The Center for Climate, Health, and the Global Environment of the Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health.

It makes people sweat more, which can lead to dehydration. Plus, rising body temperatures can threaten the heart, lungs, brain, kidneys and other organs.

"And so what we see as a consequence of those things is certainly people who have existing heart problems, lung problems, kidney problems, even mental health issues, they get sicker," Bernstein says. "And even for people who are in generally good health, the heat can be really dangerous if we don't pay attention."

Communities of color, particularly Black and Hispanic Americans, tend to live in parts of cities that are warmer than surrounding areas because they lack green space, Bernstein says, calling that a "direct consequence" of government redlining policies dating back nearly a century.

"It's no longer legal, of course, to do that, but the consequences in terms of heat exposure are real," he adds.

Bernstein also notes that all of these problems are exacerbated by the higher temperatures we see as the climate warms. A child born in the U.S. today is likely to experience four or five times as many dangerous heat waves as one who was born in 1960, he says.

Bernstein says that parents should try to do their best to keep their kids safe without keeping them indoors all summer.

"I think we need to balance what are immense benefits, particularly in summer, of children getting out, exercising, doing all those things, with being careful about temperatures that ... as this current moment in time makes abundantly clear, are much higher than they have been," he says.

Bernstein adds that action to reduce the greenhouse gases that are warming the climate is needed to protect children's health. And he's optimistic about possible solutions.

"Because the warming has been so much because of how we have built our communities, that means we can reverse it," he says. "That means we can make great strides to preventing harm and to advancing health equity when we are strategic in how we think about transforming urban environments."

Cities can (and should) adapt to climate change

There are also steps that builders and architects can take to help cities adapt to rising temperatures.

Brigitte Clements of the Architects Climate Action Network says the approach has two parts: reducing thermal absorption (or the rate at which something gets hot) and integrating natural cooling strategies.

She points to natural processes that have been in use for ages, like making sure there's cross-ventilation to move air through buildings or using only reflective or white roofs (since black absorbs more heat). For example, she says many buildings in Greece have white roofs, and parts of Australia have banned dark roofs completely.

But the biggest intervention Clements advocates for is also one of the most straightforward: evaporative cooling, aka plants.

Plants transpire, releasing water vapor into the air through their leaves, and that process has a cooling effect. So having more greenery in cities and on buildings — such as in the form of green roofs — can reduce temperatures significantly.

"Green roofs have, in summers, a benefit of reducing indoor temperatures by up to 5 degrees centigrade," or 9 degrees Fahrenheit, she says.

Clements points to Basel, Switzerland, where green roofs make up about 40% of roof surfaces as the result of a government initiative started about two decades ago.

"They basically asked the residents, what would you think about having a 5% levy on our energy bills to help subsidize green roofs in Basel for all new builds and retrofit of flat roofs?" she explains.

So what's preventing governments in places like the United Kingdom — which saw its hottest day ever this week, sparking dozens of fires and major infrastructure disruptions — from implementing similar measures?

Clements says that a cultural transformation and mindset shift is needed, and that this week's heat event could be getting people to take the threat more seriously.

"But ultimately, we can't rely on the goodwill of people," she says. "We need the government to have a strong leadership and create policy and legislation to help guide us through this and with very, very clear and quantifiable goals and targets."

Comments / 0

Related
24/7 Wall St.

It’s 122 Degrees at the Hottest Place in the World

Despite the fact that some people question the existence of global warming, the world gets hotter almost every year. The year 2020 was one of the three hottest in history. The year 2021 ranked sixth in temperature since data began to be collected. The primary reason for the temperature increase is man made. The NOAA […]
ENVIRONMENT
TheStreet

Elon Musk May Have a Solution Against Heat Waves and Allergies

An unprecedented heat wave is currently affecting the northern hemisphere. Parts of the United States and Europe are suffering scorching temperatures as another round of record-breaking heat waves grips Western countries. Triple-digit temperatures have been recorded in parts of the United States, with million of Americans urged to stay indoors....
ENVIRONMENT
The Independent

How tin foil can keep your home cool during a heatwave

The UK could see its hottest day on record this week, with temperatures forecast to hit up to 41C (106F).The Met Office has issued a red extreme heat warning for Monday and Tuesday in much of England, including London, the southeast, and as far north as York and Manchester. As the mercury rises, many people are looking for unorthodox ways to keep cool amid the rising mercury. While fans and cooling devices may play a central role, an unlikely kitchen staple can also offer some respite from the oppressive heat. Aluminium foil is both pliable, cheap and highly resistant...
ENVIRONMENT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Pets & Animals
Local
Utah Pets & Animals
Salt Lake City, UT
Lifestyle
State
Florida State
Abilene, TX
Lifestyle
Local
Texas Lifestyle
City
Salt Lake City, UT
Local
Utah Lifestyle
Abilene, TX
Pets & Animals
City
Abilene, TX
The Independent

‘Wet bulb’ warning as ‘dangerous and record-breaking heat’ to hit millions in US this week

Over 30 million people are under heat advisories or warnings as extremely high temperatures continue their spread over the southern and central US this week. The National Weather Service says that heat this week will be “well-above normal”, with the potential to break local records. Temperatures around 110 degrees Fahrenheit (43 degrees Celsius) are possible near Dallas, Texas on Monday — with highs above 100F (38C) stretching all the way north into Montana.
MINNESOTA STATE
CNN

The 'worst variant' is here

(CNN) — Nearly two-and-a-half years since the coronavirus pandemic began, the most infectious and transmissible variant yet has arrived. Repeated Covid-19 waves have left millions of people dead, with only vaccines helping to blunt the toll. Now the virus is spreading again — evolving, escaping immunity and driving an uptick in cases and hospitalizations. The latest version of its shape-shifting, BA.5, is a clear sign that the pandemic is far from over.
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Heat Waves#Infrastructure#Extreme Temperatures#Europe#Kidneys#Tx#American#U N
24/7 Wall St.

The Worst Cities to Live As Climate Change Gets Worse

2021 was the world’s sixth-warmest year on record, according to the U.S. National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration. This was an improvement over 2019 and 2020, which ranked among the top three warmest on record, but it wasn’t cause for celebration. The ocean heat content – a measure of the amount of heat stored in the […]
ENVIRONMENT
natureworldnews.com

Earthquake Followed by Almost 20 Aftershocks Northern California: USGS

A 4.2-magnitude earthquake occurred north of the San Francisco Bay area in Northern California at 4:57 a.m. local time on Tuesday, June 28, according to the United States Geological Survey (USGS). Nearly 20 aftershocks below 2.0-magnitude transpired after the quake. There were no immediate reports of earthquake casualties. The seismic...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Climate Change
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
Country
Greece
Country
Switzerland
NewsBreak
Pets
NewsBreak
NWS
One Green Planet

Researchers Find Human Urine Could Be a Fantastic Alternative to Chemical Fertilizers

According to researchers, using human urine or peecycling could be a liquid gold alternative to chemical fertilizers while also helping cut down waste. Amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine, chemical fertilizer shortages are persisting, and experts are now saying that peecycling, or the process of recycling human urine, could increase the yield of nutrient-rich crops.
SCIENCE
WEKU

WEKU

Lexington, KY
113K+
Followers
11K+
Post
34M+
Views
ABOUT

Your trusted national and regional news source serving Lexington, Kentucky and beyond. Get the full story at WEKU.org

 https://www.weku.org

Comments / 0

Community Policy