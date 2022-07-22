ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Legendary songstress Freda Payne reflects on iconic career, looks ahead to DC gigs

By GOOD MORNING WASHINGTON
WJLA
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the article7NewsDC — It was 52 years ago when the legendary Freda Payne stormed the...

wjla.com

Comments / 0

Related
USA TODAY

Bruce Springsteen is a grandfather! See Lily Harper Springsteen, his son Sam's new baby

Patti Scialfa, Springsteen's wife and bandmate, showed off Lily Harper Springsteen, the daughter of their youngest son, Sam, on Instagram Friday. “Walking the baby_ Lily Harper Springsteen,” Scialfa wrote with a flower emoji under a black-and-white picture of the new parents pushing a baby carriage. Scialfa also shared a picture of the newborn wearing pink hospital mitts.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Freda Payne
Showbiz Cheat Sheet

A Mistake by Frank Sinatra Proved George Harrison’s ‘Peculiar’ Position in The Beatles

Frank Sinatra could be harsh in his criticism of new music trends, but he had no problem with George Harrison. The American singer loved the Harrison-penned song “Something” and would often perform it at his shows. During one performance, though, he misattributed the song to two other musicians. Harrison joked that this perfectly summed up his position in The Beatles.
MUSIC
Vibe

Future Taps ‘P-Valley’ Star Shannon Thornton For “Love You Better” Music Video

Future has issued the latest visual from his album I NEVER LIKED YOU for the song “LOVE YOU BETTER.” In the video, he enlists P-Valley star Shannon Thornton as the leading lady. In the Nathan Scherrer-executive produced cinematic project, Future watches in grief as his romantic interest, played by the actress, is glowing in love with another person.
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gigs
Vibe

Gladys Knight To Be Honored For Lifetime Artistic Achievements At 45th Kennedy Center Ceremony

The John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts has revealed that Gladys Knight will be recognized for her lifetime artistic achievements at the 45th Kennedy Center Honors, along with honorees U2, George Clooney, “Queen of Christian Pop” Amy Grant and Pulitzer Prize–winning composer Tania Leòn. Previous honorees that have acquired such a prestigious honor include Earth, Wind & Fire, Joni Mitchell, Bette Midler and more. The annual ceremony is set for December 4 at Washington, D.C. and will broadcast at a later date on CBS.
WASHINGTON, DC
NME

Beyoncé shares a capella and instrumental versions of ‘Break My Soul’

Beyoncé has shared new a capella and instrumental versions of her recent single ‘Break My Soul’ – you can listen to both below. The original track is the first taste of the singer’s seventh studio album ‘RENAISSANCE’, which comes out next Friday (July 29). This week, Bey’s revealed the full tracklist and composer credits for the record.
CELEBRITIES
NBC News

Joni Mitchell surprises fans with rare performance at Newport Folk Festival

Joni Mitchell surprised Sunday's Newport Folk Festival audience by performing an entire set, her first since the early 2000s. The legendary 78-year-old took the stage during an already star-studded set billed as Brandi Carlile and Friends, which included Wynonna Judd, Holly Laessig of Lucius, Marcus Mumford of Mumford & Sons and Taylor Goldsmith of Dawes, among others.
NEWPORT, RI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Gold
NewsBreak
Celebrities
DoYouRemember?

WATCH: Billy Joel Brings Def Leppard’s Joe Elliott On Stage To Rock Out To “Pour Some Sugar On Me”

A mix-up in timing at Detroit’s Comerica Park led to an unprecedented performance of “Pour Some Sugar On Me” by Def Leppard. The performance occurred at Billy Joel’s concert, which was scheduled to go on at the baseball stadium a night before the Stadium Tour of the rock band in question along with Motley Crue, which was also to hold in the same venue.
DETROIT, MI
Pitchfork

Michael Henderson, R&B Singer Who Played Bass With Miles Davis, Dies at 71

Michael Henderson, an R&B singer and jazz fusion bassist who also played on Miles Davis’ records throughout the 1970s, has died, as first announced on his Facebook page. Henderson’s son, Michael Henderson Jr., told Pitchfork over the phone that his father died of cancer complications on the afternoon of Tuesday (July 19) at his home in Atlanta, Georgia. Henderson is survived by his son Michael and his daughters Michelle and Chelsea. Michael Henderson was 71 years old.
ATLANTA, GA
UPI News

NewJeans look for 'Attention' in performance music video

July 22 (UPI) -- South Korean girl group NewJeans is making its debut. The K-pop group released a single and music video for the song "Attention" on Friday. The "Attention" performance video shows the members of NewJeans sing and dance in an empty stadium. "Attention" appears on NewJeans' forthcoming debut,...
THEATER & DANCE

Comments / 0

