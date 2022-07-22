Legendary songstress Freda Payne reflects on iconic career, looks ahead to DC gigs

The John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts has revealed that Gladys Knight will be recognized for her lifetime artistic achievements at the 45th Kennedy Center Honors, along with honorees U2, George Clooney, “Queen of Christian Pop” Amy Grant and Pulitzer Prize–winning composer Tania Leòn. Previous honorees that have acquired such a prestigious honor include Earth, Wind & Fire, Joni Mitchell, Bette Midler and more. The annual ceremony is set for December 4 at Washington, D.C. and will broadcast at a later date on CBS.
