Rise in ATM thefts, property crimes reported in Appleton
By Dan Plutchak
kaukaunacommunitynews.com
3 days ago
APPLETON — ATMs are a growing target for thieves looking for quick cash, not only in the Fox Valley, but nationwide, police say. Over the past few weeks, the Appleton Police Department has seen an increase in property...
A Manitowoc woman has been arrested after she was caught stealing from her employer. Officers were sent to the Manitowoc Dollar Tree just before 11:00 on Sunday, July 17th after the store’s assistant manager reported an employee had taken $150 from her register. The store manager and assistant manager...
OSHKOSH (WLUK) - The suspect in a murder at a Memorial Day family gathering pleaded not guilty Monday. Joshua Johnson is charged with first-degree intentional homicide and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. Despite the not guilty plea, no trial date was scheduled. Instead, a plea hearing is...
GREEN BAY (WLUK) – With the trial of the primary suspect in a murder now scheduled for Sept. 12, the cases two co-defendants were postponed Monday. Pedro Santiago-Marquez is charged with first-degree intentional homicide and being party to mutilating a corpse in connection with the Sept. 27 murder of Jason Mendez-Ramos.
HOWARD, Wis. (WFRV) – A woman was shot following a reported shooting incident on Saturday night in Brown County, and the suspect was taken into custody. According to the Brown County Sheriff’s Office, on July 23 around 9:30 p.m., deputies were sent to the 1000 block of Alta Street in Howard for a reported disturbance. It was reported at the time that someone could have been shot and the suspect was fleeing.
HOWARD, Wis. (WBAY) - A 36-year-old Howard man is jailed on suspicion of attempted murder after a person was shot during a disturbance on Alta St. in the village Saturday. Joseph Vandertie was charged with attempted first-degree intentional homicide by use of a dangerous weapon, first-degree reckless injury by use of a dangerous weapon, and battery and disorderly conduct with domestic abuse assessments.
Brown County Arrest Records - Saturday, July 23, 2022. No claims to the accuracy of this information are made. The information and photos presented on this site have been collected from the websites of County Sheriff's Offices or Clerk of Courts. The people featured on this site may not have been convicted of the charges or crimes listed and are presumed innocent until proven guilty. Do not rely on this site to determine factual criminal evidence. Contact the respective County Clerk or State Attorney's Office for more information. There may be persons listed who are not "newly" arrested, but are being transferred from another Correctional Facility to Brown County for court appearances related to prior charges. Those listed could also be due to scheduled court appearances. The release of this information is intended to educate and protect the public and is not to be used to injure, harass, or commit a criminal act against any individual or their family.
NEENAH (NBC 26) — The Winnebago County Sheriff's Office is asking for assistance in identifying any of the people in a security video, some of whom are seen holding guns. On July 10, the sheriff's office said authorities got a call around 4:20 a.m. that multiple people had entered the Peppermint Hippo with semi-automatic handguns and later fled the scene.
TOWN OF NEENAH, WI — Winnebago County law enforcement is looking for several people armed with semi-automatic handguns who were involved in a disturbance at a Town of Neenah business July 10th. Winnebago County Sheriff’s Deputies were called to the Peppermint Hippo at 1413 Green Valley. Witnesses say there was a disturbance in the after hours potion of the tavern and two of the suspects drew their guns. The group then fled the scene in a black Chevrolet Equinox, possibly with Illinois plates, which was last seen driving south on Green Valley Road. No shots were fired during the disturbance. At least four of the suspects are believed to have been armed. Investigators are asking for public assistance in identifying the suspects, who appear to be African-American men.
A 65-year-old Green Bay woman was arrested overnight for her 4th ffense of Operating a Motor Vehicle Under the Influence following a traffic stop in Brown County. According to the State Patrol, Fond du lac Post, Diane M. Schiavo was pulled over by a trooper on Meier Drive at Badgerland early this morning after authorities received a driving complaint.
OCONTO, Wis. (WFRV) – Residents in an Oconto home were quick to call 911 on Sunday afternoon after detecting a possible gas leak in their home. According to the Oconto Fire and Rescue Department, just before 12:30 p.m., crews responded to a report of a gas leak at a two-story home located on the 400 block of Jones Avenue.
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - No one is injured after an industrial warehouse fire in Green Bay Sunday afternoon. The Green Bay Metro Fire Department responded to a structure fire on the 600 block of Liberty Street around 4:00 p.m at Convergen Energy. Green Bay Battalion Chief Dave Kolz said...
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Green Bay residents are being asked to avoid the area of Shawano Avenue, from Oneida Street to Ridge Road due to a Sunday afternoon traffic incident. According to the Green Bay Police Department, a power pole was struck in the 1200 block of Shawano...
(WFRV) – A woman from Green Bay was arrested for her fourth OWI after she was allegedly seen driving at varying speeds and swerving on State Highway 29 in Brown County. According to the Wisconsin State Patrol, on July 22 around 12 a.m., a complaint came in of a vehicle driving eastbound on State Highway 29. The driver was reportedly traveling at varying speeds, swerving and braking.
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Green Bay Police Department is asking drivers to avoid a portion of Shawano Avenue Sunday due to a traffic incident. Authorities say the accident happened near the 1200 block of Shawano Avenue. The road is now closed from Oneida Street to Ridge Road because a power pole was hit in the accident.
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Six people are displaced after a fire tore through a Green Bay home on Saturday night. Green Bay firefighters responded to a house at around 9 p.m. on Farlin Ave where smoke and flames were seen coming from the second story window. According to firefighters,...
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Police are providing more details surrounding the warehouse fire in Green Bay on Sunday afternoon. According to the Green Bay Metro Fire Department (GBMFD), at around 4 p.m. crews responded to the 600 block of Liberty Street for reports of smoke and flames being seen coming out of an industrial warehouse.
The Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office has released a report and video of the July 9th crash on the Fox River in Oshkosh involving a 45-foot powerboat and two-story paddleboat. Seven of the 43 occupants and crew of the Riverboat suffered minor injuries, but one of them a 48 year-old woman was hospitalized with back injuries. There was substantial damage to the port side of the boat. Seven people were on the powerboat including the operator 52-year-old Jason Lindemann of Oshkosh who was charged for the incident. A 57-year-old man on the powerboat suffered back injuries and cuts to the face. The DNR says alcohol and excessive speed were several factors in the crash. But they also say careless and reckless operation, improper lookout, navigation rules violation, and operator inattention contributed to the crash. They estimate the powerboat was going between 21 and 40 miles an hour and the paddleboat 10 miles an hour.
GREEN BAY, WI (OnFocus) – Elissa Hall and her family enjoyed a pre-weekend getaway at Tundra Lodge in Green Bay, Wisconsin. After leaving the hotel on Friday, July 22, daughter Chloe realized she was missing a very special stuffed animal – a German Shepherd named “Gala” made in honor of her grandma.
