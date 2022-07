Older adults living on fixed incomes have been disproportionately burdened by the recent effects of inflation. This year’s Social Security and Supplemental Security Income cost-of-living adjustment (COLA) of 5.9% was the biggest in 40 years, but it only blunted inflation’s effects. When you’ve got bills to pay right now, it’s small comfort that the 2023 COLA is expected to be even larger when it’s announced in October.

DUTCHESS COUNTY, NY ・ 10 HOURS AGO