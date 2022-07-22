ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clarke County, GA

ACCPD blotter: Music store window damaged and more

By MADDIE BRECHTEL
Red and Black
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA storefront window of Musician’s Warehouse on North Lumpkin Street was damaged between the hours of 6 p.m. on July 15 and 11 a.m. on July 16, according to an Athens-Clarke County Police Department report. When an employee opened the store at around 11 a.m. the next day,...

www.redandblack.com

Comments / 0

Related
11Alive

Older couple robbed, 1 shot in Commerce, police say

COMMERCE, Ga. — Two men were arrested after robbing a couple and shooting one of them outside of a business on Saturday, Commerce Police Department said. The business is off of U.S. Route 441 in Commerce. Police said a 62-year-old woman was walking back to her car when two men left their silver Honda to rob her at gunpoint.
COMMERCE, GA
WSB Radio

Traffic stop leads to massive drug bust in several metro Atlanta counties, 4 arrested

A traffic stop in Forsyth County led to enough fentanyl for more than 400,000 lethal doses being taken off the streets. Forsyth County deputies saw a car on GA 400 at McGinnis Ferry Rd. not staying in its lane on the Fourth of July and pulled the car for a DUI. While searching the car, deputies found 32 kilograms of methamphetamine and two guns, one of which had been stolen.
FORSYTH COUNTY, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Clarke County, GA
Clarke County, GA
Crime & Safety
Local
Georgia Crime & Safety
City
Atlanta, GA
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Lake Oconee drowning victim identified

GREENE COUNTY, Ga. — The Georgia Department of Natural Resources announced on Monday that the body of a drowning victim has been recovered from Lake Oconee. The department identified the victim as 18-year-old Juantavious Deshaun of Greensboro, Georgia. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. According...
GREENSBORO, GA
accesswdun.com

Elderly Oconee County woman scammed out of $80,000

An elderly Oconee County woman was recently scammed out of $80,000 after she thought she had won a large amount of money as a prize. The Athens Banner-Herald reported the 80-year-old woman mailed cash to the scammers three separate times over three weeks. The Oconee County Sheriff's Office was working...
OCONEE COUNTY, GA
Monroe Local News

LPD Reports: Woman arrested for DUI after passing out in the grassy median at highways 81 and 78 in Loganville

The City of Loganville Police Department reported the following incidents for the period July 1 – 15, 2022. Please note an arrest or charge does not constitute a conviction. A 38-year-old Stone Mountain man was charged with driving without a valid license/no license and driving with suspended tag after a check of the tag had come back suspended and a traffic stop was executed. At that time he confessed to not having a license but the vehicle was insured. The vehicle was towed and the subject was booked at LPD and released on a copy of the citations.
LOGANVILLE, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Windows#Blotter#Music Store#Security Camera#Musician#Atlanta Luxury Motors#Accpd
accesswdun.com

Macon men charged with robbery as Maysville man recovers from gunshot

Commerce Police Department detectives have charged two men with robbing a Maysville couple and shooting the husband just after noon Saturday outside a business on U.S. 441 in Commerce. Commerce police have charged 20-year-old Jaiquan Chase and 21-year-old Dailan Alston, both of Macon, with two counts of aggravated assault and...
MACON, GA
WGAU

Three people jump from burning boat on Lake Lanier

Two of the three people who jumped from a burning boat on Lake Lanier were taken to Northeast Georgia Medical Center in Gainesville for treatment of what were described as minor injuries. Hall County Fire Rescue battled the blaze that burned a boat off Holiday Marina. From WSB TV…. Two...
GAINESVILLE, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Security Cameras
CBS 46

Two people injured in boat fire on Lake Lanier

HALL COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) - Hall County Fire and Rescue were called to a boat fire at Lanier Islands Parkway in Buford just after 12:30 p.m. Sunday afternoon. Officials said when first responders got there a boat was fully engulfed emitting black smoke in the no wake zone near dock M.
HALL COUNTY, GA
accesswdun.com

Four arrests made in multiagency drug investigation

A traffic stop in Forsyth County on July 4, turned into a multi-agency drug and weapons investigation. Both a driver and his passenger were arrested by a Forsyth County Sheriff's Deputy after he pulled a car over on Georgia Highway 400 on suspicion of DUI. According to a press release from the Johns Creek Police Department, 32 kilograms of methamphetamine and two handguns were seized. One of the guns was stolen. Brian Vasquez, 28, of Roswell and Maria Romero Vega, 20, of Gainesville, are both facing charges of trafficking methamphetamine, possession of a stolen firearm and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, according to FOX5. Vasquez is facing two other charges, including theft by receiving and driving under the influence of drugs. Vega also faces an obstruction charge.
FORSYTH COUNTY, GA
nowhabersham.com

Two injured in wreck on GA 365 in Demorest

Two Clarkesville women were injured in a wreck Friday at the intersection of GA 365 and Demorest Mt. Airy Highway. Habersham EMS transported one of them to the hospital, according to the Georgia State Patrol. 57-year-old Kimberly Anne Reetz was driving a Dodge Durango north on GA 365 in the...
DEMOREST, GA
wuga.org

Morning headlines: ACCPD and DA team up for fentanyl initiative

Deaths from fentanyl overdoses are increasing in Athens-Clarke County area and the rest of the nation. A joint effort between law enforcement, prosecutors, and community groups seeks to slash those numbers. In an effort to stem the increasing numbers of deaths from fentanyl overdoses, the District Attorney’s Office and the...
ATHENS, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy