CALABASH, N.C. (WBTV) - A man from the Carolinas was killed fighting in the war in Ukraine last week. Kathy Lucyszyn, a Calabash resident, said her son, Luke Lucyszyn, was killed fighting in the Donbas region of eastern Ukraine last week. She said Luke grew up in New Jersey but graduated from West Brunswick High School in North Carolina and moved to Myrtle Beach, South Carolina before traveling to Ukraine.

CALABASH, NC ・ 2 HOURS AGO