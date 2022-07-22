ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

For Kurt Vile, 'settling down' doesn't necessarily mean 'staying still'

By Raina Douris
WEKU
WEKU
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ZPcts_0gp5Jcsn00

Set List

Kurt Vile has always been a Philly guy — it's where he grew up; it's where he started his music career. The cover artwork for one of his albums is even immortalized as a mural in Philly's Fishtown neighborhood. But it's only in the last couple of years that Kurt's had the time to truly settle down in his own little patch of the city after years of non-stop touring. Not that "settling down" necessarily means "staying still."

Kurt's latest album is titled (watch my moves) and he joins me to talk about the moves he's been making, who he's been working with and lots more. You'll also hear songs from his new album, including some live solo performances that were recorded during his Free At Noon concert, hosted by WXPN in Philadelphia. Hear the complete session in the audio player above.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Phillymag.com

Best of Philly Spotlight: 5 Out-of-the-Box Date Nights

Forget dinner and a movie — try dinner and a blowtorch! Shake up your date nights with these Best of Philly winners. Get our weekly picks of what to do this weekend and the latest on Philly's arts and entertainment scene. Looking for more than the same old rendezvous?...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
PhillyBite

Phillies New Popcorn Inspired By Chickie’s & Pete’s

You're probably wondering: "What does Philly Pop taste like?" Thankfully, this new snack has been inspired by the crab fries that are a staple at Philadelphia's iconic sports stadium. This corn snack has a tangy white cheddar flavor and signature seasoning from AramarkSports. If you've been waiting for the Philly Pop to come to Citizen Bank Park, you've come to the right place!
PHILADELPHIA, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Philadelphia, PA
Philadelphia, PA
Entertainment
City
Philadelphia, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Entertainment
morethanthecurve.com

Real Philly Deli Tour comes to Deli on 4th in Conshohocken

JL Jupiter, who reviews dishes from restaurants in the Philadelphia region, recently posted a video from his visit to Deli on 4th in Conshohocken that was part of Dietz & Watson’s Real Philly Deli Tour. During his stop in Conshy, Jupiter learned about the deli’s history and tried the...
CONSHOHOCKEN, PA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kurt Vile
94.5 PST

Fire Reported Near Philadelphia’s Iconic Melrose Diner

An earlier kitchen fire inside Philadelphia's iconic Melrose Diner is now reportedly under control. Residents in South Philly reported seeing a pretty large plume of smoke around 7:15 am on Monday. It was seen for miles on Monday morning. The Citizen App reported that it was a fire in the...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
BUCKSCO.Today

While People Still Flock to Bucks and Other Collar Counties, Cell Phone Data Shows Some Are Opting to Move from the Suburbs back into Philadelphia

Philadelphia has started regaining some of the population it lost during the pandemic-driven migration as some residents are opting to move back to the city from the suburbs, writes Jake Blumgart for The Philadelphia Inquirer. According to an analysis of cell phone data, Philadelphia is one of the few major...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wxpn
travelexperta.com

Positano Coast by Aldo Lamberti in Philadelphia Review

Have you ever been to a restaurant that literally transports you to another place entirely? With all our dining out fun, we have never actually had that kind of experience until our visit to Positano Coast restaurant by Aldo Lamberti in Philadelphia. Positano Coast Restaurant by Aldo Lamberti. My husband...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NBC Philadelphia

‘Minor Fire' Closes South Philly's Melrose Diner

The Melrose Diner briefly caught fire Monday morning closing the South Philadelphia icon. Philadelphia firefighters responded to a fire at the diner at Passyunk and Snyder avenues and South 15th Street at 7:25 a.m. to find heavy smoke coming from the roof, a fire department spokesperson said. Within 10 minutes,...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
Fstoppers

Is This Progress?

These images all descend from the same image sources. It was a rainy day almost four years ago and we had just had brunch with our daughter at the Black Dog Irish bar across the intersection. The food was pretty good, in case you happen to be in the Fairmount section of Philadelphia.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Philadelphia’s Largest Neighborhood Summer Food, Music Festival Returns Bigger Than Ever This August

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — After a pandemic delay, the 2nd Street Festival returns and will take over Northern Liberties on Sunday, Aug. 7, from noon to 9:00 p.m. The event will feature more than 200 bands, DJs, restaurants, bars, breweries, distilleries, food trucks, artists, entertainers, makers, small businesses, musicians and neighborhood shops. 2nd Street Festival will be extending along North 2nd Street from Spring Garden Street through Girard Avenue this year. This is one of the largest outdoor festival music lineups for a festival in Philadelphia since events returned after the pandemic shut down. There will be two main stages and music spots along...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
fox29.com

Hot Wheels Monster Trucks Live is coming to Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA - The Wells Fargo Center welcomes Hot Wheels Monster Trucks Live to Philadelphia on Saturday, July 30th and Sunday, July 31st. The entertaining family event will feature real-life versions of the famous Hot Wheels monster trucks toys with many fan favorites, including Bone Shaker™, Tiger Shark, V8 Bomber™, and Demo Derby, plus the all-new Mega Wrex™, Race Ace™ and Bigfoot® Midwest Madness™. This is the first-ever collaboration between Hot Wheels and Bigfoot and will have the audience extra pumped for the show.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
WEKU

WEKU

Lexington, KY
113K+
Followers
11K+
Post
34M+
Views
ABOUT

Your trusted national and regional news source serving Lexington, Kentucky and beyond. Get the full story at WEKU.org

 https://www.weku.org

Comments / 0

Community Policy