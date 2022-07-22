ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona Oncology doctor inducted into prestigious Brachytherapy Society

By Jonathan Marrero
KGUN 9 Tucson News
 3 days ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Arizona Oncology is announcing Nikhil G. Thaker MD, MHA, MBA, CMQ, DABR, DABPM, FABS, has been inducted into the 2022 class of the American Brachytherapy Society Fellows by the American Brachytherapy Society Board of Directors.

The group says the ABS Fellowship is granted to physicians with significant contributions and accomplishments in the field of brachytherapy, and nominees are evaluated by their contributions to research, patient care, education, or leadership.

Adding; only six physicians have been inducted to this fellowship nationwide in the past two years.

Dr. Thaker is based out of Tucson-Craycroft Radiation Oncology, which is located at 2625 N. Craycroft Rd., #100, Tucson, AZ 85712.

TUSD school meals, policy update

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Some changes are coming to TUSD school meals during the 2022-23 school year. Free breakfast and lunch is still available to all students at enrolled in Community Eligibility Provision (CEP) schools within the district. TUSD has a total of 60 CEP schools, at which require no meal benefit applications are required.
TUCSON, AZ
Read the latest Tucson, Arizona news and weather from KGUN 9 Tucson News, updated throughout the day.

