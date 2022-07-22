Marana Unified hosts backpack giveaway

As districts around Southern Arizona get ready for the start of the 2022-23 school year, Marana Unified School District hosted day one of what was supposed to be a two day supply giveaway.

The district said it handed out supply kits to students and were forced to cancel the second day of the drive after handing out over a thousand backpacks Thursday.

"Today we have over 1100 backpacks, filled with school supplies for families. And we are super excited to be able to give them-you should see them! Their faces. Just being able to pick out their own backpack

Cynthia Ruich, Director of Student and Family Support Services

Marana Unified District leaders say families still in need of supplies can to visit the family resource center webpage.

