Mosquitos Carrying West Nile Virus Found in Sandwich

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSANDWICH – Massachusetts health officials have notified the Sandwich Health Department that mosquitoes carrying West Nile Virus have been confirmed in...

Officials Continue to Monitor West Nile Risk

SANDWICH – State officials have confirmed that mosquitos carrying West Nile Virus were recently detected in Sandwich. They notified the town on Friday. Cape Cod Mosquito Control Project Superintendent Gabrielle Sakolsky said crews were working in Sandwich last week, finding catch basins that were holding water and treating them with larvicide.
Falmouth Beach Reopens After Water Quality Issues

FALMOUTH – Chapoquoit Beach in West Falmouth was recently closed to swimming after harmful bacteria was detected in the water. The beach has since reopened for swimming, with the town’s Beach Department posting an update on Saturday, July 23 that recent testing showed it was safe for people to enter the water again.
Party boat catches fire off Massachusetts coast with 54 on board

Fire broke out Monday morning in the engine room of a party boat sailing off the coast of Massachusetts with more than four dozen people on board, officials said. Plymouth firefighters escorted the boat two miles back to shore after crewmembers extinguished the flames, the town fire department said. Fifty-four...
When New Bedford Market Basket Workers Staged a Job Action

The summer of 2014 was intense for employees and customers of Market Basket stores in Massachusetts and New Hampshire, including the Market Basket location in New Bedford. On June 23, 2014, the Board of Directors of DeMoulas Supermarkets, Inc., the parent company of Market Basket, fired beloved President and CEO Arthur T. DeMoulas. The board's action resulted in a chain-wide job action that lasted more than six weeks.
Rhode Island Department of Health closes two beaches

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — The Rhode Island Department of Health closed down two beaches on Friday to swimming. The Department of Health said the Surfer’s Rock Area at Sachuest Point Beach in Middletown and Hazard’s Beach in Newport have high bacteria levels. RIDOH will continue to monitor...
What to know about the thunderstorms in the forecast for Mass.

“It appears storms will be focused mostly south of Route 2 through the afternoon then reaching the south coast toward evening.”. Thunderstorms will arrive in Massachusetts on Monday as the heat wave that has blanketed the region with suffocating temperatures nears its end. The National Weather Service said “oppressive” humidity...
Cyanobacteria Prompts Dennis Beach Closures

DENNIS – The public is being advised to not swim at Scargo Lake in Dennis after a cyanobacteria bloom was recently detected. Town officials are also cautioning residents to keep pets away from the area. Both Scargo Peach and Princess Beach have signs posted warning the public of the...
Department of Health closes beach in Kingston

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — The Rhode Island Department of Health closed a beach in Kingston for swimming Thursday. The Department of Health said Kingston’s Camp Beach has unsafe bacteria levels. RIDOH will continue to monitor the beach water quality throughout the summer. To get the latest up-to-date information,...
Car ends up in water in Onset on Friday

ONSET – On Friday at approximately 10:37 PM, the Onset Fire Department was notified by Wareham Police dispatch of a vehicle in the water at the Onset Pier (184 Onset Avenue) with occupants possibly still inside. The Onset Fire Department responded and upon arrival were met with a vehicle that had come to rest in the water by way of the beach and was mostly submerged. A Wareham Police Officer had entered the water, finding an occupant was out of the vehicle. The occupant was assisted onto the dock by other Wareham Police Officers and was immediately assisted by the Wareham EMS Director. It was confirmed that no other occupants were in the vehicle. The male operator was transported to a local hospital for evaluation by Wareham EMS. Onset Fire personnel stood by on scene for the vehicle to be removed, and to ensure no environmental hazard needed to be mitigated. The vehicle was removed by a local towing company and Onset Fire personnel confirmed that there had been no release of fluids from the vehicle into the waterway. The incident was terminated at 1:41 AM.
WATCH: Close encounter as whale bumps into boat in Plymouth

PLYMOUTH, MASS. (WHDH) - Bob Babcock was enjoying his day paddleboarding off the coast of Plymouth Beach when a whale popped up next to him, and he captured video of it bumping into a boat. “It surfaced right next to me, just a few feet away, and sprayed and blew...
Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Barnstable, Berkshire, Bristol, Dukes, Essex, Franklin by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-25 13:05:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-25 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Barnstable; Berkshire; Bristol; Dukes; Essex; Franklin; Hampden; Hampshire; Middlesex; Nantucket; Norfolk; Plymouth; Suffolk; Worcester SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 502 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 800 PM EDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS MA . MASSACHUSETTS COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE BARNSTABLE BERKSHIRE BRISTOL DUKES ESSEX FRANKLIN HAMPDEN HAMPSHIRE MIDDLESEX NANTUCKET NORFOLK PLYMOUTH SUFFOLK WORCESTER
