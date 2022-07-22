Mosquitos Carrying West Nile Virus Found in Sandwich

ONSET – On Friday at approximately 10:37 PM, the Onset Fire Department was notified by Wareham Police dispatch of a vehicle in the water at the Onset Pier (184 Onset Avenue) with occupants possibly still inside. The Onset Fire Department responded and upon arrival were met with a vehicle that had come to rest in the water by way of the beach and was mostly submerged. A Wareham Police Officer had entered the water, finding an occupant was out of the vehicle. The occupant was assisted onto the dock by other Wareham Police Officers and was immediately assisted by the Wareham EMS Director. It was confirmed that no other occupants were in the vehicle. The male operator was transported to a local hospital for evaluation by Wareham EMS. Onset Fire personnel stood by on scene for the vehicle to be removed, and to ensure no environmental hazard needed to be mitigated. The vehicle was removed by a local towing company and Onset Fire personnel confirmed that there had been no release of fluids from the vehicle into the waterway. The incident was terminated at 1:41 AM.

