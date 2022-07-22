ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Topeka helping with sidewalk repair

By Tiffany Littler
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ePq2F_0gp5Gvwd00

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The City of Topeka is helping remove and replace defective public sidewalks. Deputy Mayor Spencer Duncan stopped by 27 News Friday morning to tell us about this program and to talk about the 2023 budget.

The city is now accepting applications to the 50-50 Sidewalk Repair Program . Half of costs will be paid for by the city and the other 50% will be paid by the property owner. If people need additional help, they may qualify for assistance. More information and a link to apply can be found here .

Duncan also talked about the 2023 budget. The City held a series of public information meetings earlier this year to find out what issues residents wanted to see addressed. The number one request was to lower taxes and the Duncan says their finance team has found a way with a one mill levy drop for this budget. The next chance for the public to discuss the proposed budget will be at a special meeting at 6 p.m. Tuesday at the Holliday Building, 620 SE Madison.

