One more wet day before we turn drier for the weekend

“Don’t let my gray hair fool ya’. I know how to have a good time-playing chase with small humans is awesome fun and I love to let my hair down and go on a ride with my family. I try to get behind the wheel so I can help drive, but Mom and Dad just won’t let me steer. They do let me hang my head out the window, and let me tell you, cruising around feeling the breeze blow through my fur is where it’s at! I may be an oldie, but I am a goodie! My favorite treat is Vienna sausages. My Mommy and Daddy are always saying ‘Bella you are a drama queen,’ but they should know by now that my refined palette can only handle soft and moist steak flavored Purina, and that it is always my way or no way.”

CRENSHAW COUNTY, AL ・ 4 DAYS AGO