Dothan, AL

One more wet day before we turn drier for the weekend

By Andrew Clarke
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — We’re going to wrap up the work week with yet another round of rain and storms. Like the last several days, showers and storms will be slow-moving in nature, so they will have the potential to drop lots of rain in a short amount...

Near normal temps & hit-or-miss rain chances this week

DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — A good majority of the region is done with rain for the rest of the night. The only exception is the far eastern part of Early County, where an isolated shower will remain possible for the next hour or two. Partly cloudy skies will prevail area-wide after that as temperatures fall into the low 70s.
DOTHAN, AL
Boil advisory issued for north Florida town

COTTONDALE, Fla. (WDHN) — An emergency water boil notice will take effect on Tuesday. The notice has been issued in advance due to a water line scheduled to be repaired in a neighborhood in Cottondale, Florida. The advisory will begin at 8 a.m. Tuesday, July 26, and will cover...
COTTONDALE, FL
2nd annual Down South Music Fest in Opp Friday and Saturday

OPP, Ala. (WDHN)—Earlier Friday in Opp, workers prepared the location where the two-day “Down South Music Fest”. got underway a few hours ago. It’s at the intersection of U.S. Highway 331 and Highway 84 “Bypass”. Organizers say they expect several thousand country and rock music fans including large contingents from Dothan, Montgomery, and even Panama City.
OPP, AL
City
Dothan, AL
Toddler who drowned in Houston County pool identified

TAYLOR, Ala. (WTVY) -A two-year-old boy drowned Thursday evening in a home swimming pool. Houston County Coroner Robert Byrd identified the victim as Conner Napper. Byrd said the toddler crawled through the doggie door of a relative’s home in Taylor, Alabama and fell into the pool. Charges are not...
HOUSTON COUNTY, AL
Dothan teen missing, search begins

DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — Dothan police are searching for a missing teen last seen on Wednesday. Naomi Drinkard, 16, was last seen near Brookhill Drive in Dothan. Police do not know what she was wearing at the time she left or when she left. Drinkard is described as being...
Two car crash on Montgomery Highway

DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — Dothan Police responded to a wreck on Montgomery Highway near La Parilla Restaurant Saturday afternoon. A DPD Sargent on the scene said two cars — a jeep sport and a Toyota Carolla were traveling northbound around the 4700 block of the highway. The jeep...
DOTHAN, AL
Man shot in the arm during Dothan robbery

DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — A man was shot during a robbery on Denton Road Friday night, according to the Dothan Police Department. Around 9 p.m., a man was approached by a woman asking for a ride while at a business on the 3000 block of Denton Road. The man agreed and once the woman got into his vehicle she took out a gun and demanded him to drive.
DOTHAN, AL
Geneva Co. man involved in cattle truck fire; 70 cows on roadway

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. (WDHN) — 70 cows were let loose on a central Florida highway after a vehicle fire forced a Samson man to release the cattle. The cattle hauler fire happened on Monday in Saint Cloud, Florida. A 47-year-old driver from Samson, Alabama, told police dispatch that the semi-cab caught fire while he was […]
SAMSON, AL
Kay Kirkland interview - Hometown Tour Enterprise

News 4 takes a look at what's going on in the community. Conflicting views on proposed Dothan Charter Schools. Supporters of a proposed charter school believe their public education system is performing poorly. ‘UnBollweevilble’ block party in downtown Enterprise. Updated: Jul. 20, 2022 at 6:01 PM UTC. Downtown Enterprise...
ENTERPRISE, AL
Twins join the Air Force together

GRACEVILLE, Fla. (WMBB) — It’s typical for brothers and sisters to fight. But if it came down to it, a pair of twins from Graceville would prefer to fight together. They are joining the Air Force. “I really can’t remember a time they haven’t been together,” the twins’...
GRACEVILLE, FL
Pet of the Week-Bella

“Don’t let my gray hair fool ya’. I know how to have a good time-playing chase with small humans is awesome fun and I love to let my hair down and go on a ride with my family. I try to get behind the wheel so I can help drive, but Mom and Dad just won’t let me steer. They do let me hang my head out the window, and let me tell you, cruising around feeling the breeze blow through my fur is where it’s at! I may be an oldie, but I am a goodie! My favorite treat is Vienna sausages. My Mommy and Daddy are always saying ‘Bella you are a drama queen,’ but they should know by now that my refined palette can only handle soft and moist steak flavored Purina, and that it is always my way or no way.”
CRENSHAW COUNTY, AL
Weather
Environment
Houston County Commission approves $130,000 bid for body cameras

HOUSTON COUNTY, Ala. (WDHN) — One Wiregrass law enforcement agency is getting key equipment to help keep communities safe. On Monday, the Houston County Sheriff’s Office was granted money by the Houston County Commission to invest in body cameras; to the tune of $130,000 for cameras to be worn by deputies and jail staff.
HOUSTON COUNTY, AL
Houston County Commission approves 9% raise for all county employees

HOUSTON COUNTY, Ala. (WDHN) — The Houston County Commission has approved a 9% raise for all county employees as a way of retention but also a way of recruiting. “We thought it was very important,” Houston County Commission Chairman, Mark Culver said. “We have had a very difficult time retaining and recruiting employees.”
HOUSTON COUNTY, AL
Dothan-based domestic violence prevention center awarded over $39K

DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — The House of Ruth in Dothan has been awarded almost $40,000 by the state of Alabama. The House of Ruth is expected to use the $39,900 of funds allocated to help provide education and training to law enforcement officers, social service workers, and other first responders on issues of domestic violence and sexual assault, according to ADECA (Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs).
DOTHAN, AL
Dothan Housing Authority hosts Vendor Fair & White Party

DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — Thursday, July 28th, the Dothan Housing Authority will be hosting a Vendor Fair and a White Party. The Vendor Fair will be taking place at the Doubletree Hotel on Ross Clark Circle from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Here anyone wanting to verify a business...
DOTHAN, AL
Enterprise man pleads guilty to the 2020 murders of 2 teens

HOUSTON COUNTY, Ala. (WDHN) — On Thursday afternoon, an Enterprise man pled guilty to two counts of murder in the deaths of two New Brockton High School teenagers. On July 6, 2020, Anthony Bishop’s truck crashed into a car carrying four high school students at the intersection of Highways 123 and 84 in Wicksburg, eight miles west of Dothan.
False allegations lead to arrest of Marianna man

MARIANNA, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A man is behind bars after he was falsely accused of brandishing a firearm toward children. According to the Marianna Police Chief, officers responded to a home off of Myles Street in reference to a wanted person. Chief Hayes Baggett said Desmond Martin had an active warrant in Jackson County.
MARIANNA, FL

