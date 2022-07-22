West Michigan business hosts gas giveaway in Dorr
DORR, Mich. — A free tank of gas means a lot these days.
Friday afternoon, more than 100 people lucked out and filled up their cars for free in Dorr.
The gas giveaway is happened at 1:30 p.m. at the Marathon gas station on 18th Street.
Window World of West Michigan sponsored the event.
People started lining up Friday morning ahead of the afternoon event in hopes of scoring a free tank of gas.
It's still pretty expensive to fuel up, but prices are starting to drop nationwide.
Some states further south are seeing prices below $4 a gallon.
According to Gas Buddy, the national average right now is at $4.42 a gallon, down 15 cents from last week.
In Michigan, the state average is around $4.51, a stark difference from last month's $5.11 average.
Here's a breakdown of average prices in some West Michigan counties:
Kent County - $4.48
Ottawa County - $4.44
Kalamazoo County - $4.49
Muskegon County - $4.38
