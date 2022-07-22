West Michigan business hosts gas giveaway in Dorr

DORR, Mich. — A free tank of gas means a lot these days.

Friday afternoon, more than 100 people lucked out and filled up their cars for free in Dorr.

The gas giveaway is happened at 1:30 p.m. at the Marathon gas station on 18th Street.

Window World of West Michigan sponsored the event.

People started lining up Friday morning ahead of the afternoon event in hopes of scoring a free tank of gas.

It's still pretty expensive to fuel up, but prices are starting to drop nationwide.

Some states further south are seeing prices below $4 a gallon.

According to Gas Buddy, the national average right now is at $4.42 a gallon, down 15 cents from last week.

In Michigan, the state average is around $4.51, a stark difference from last month's $5.11 average.

Here's a breakdown of average prices in some West Michigan counties:

Kent County - $4.48

Ottawa County - $4.44

Kalamazoo County - $4.49

Muskegon County - $4.38

