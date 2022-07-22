ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ryan Gosling Reveals Reason He Said Yes to Playing Ken

By Jackie Strause
The Hollywood Reporter
The Hollywood Reporter
 3 days ago

"I shall be your Ken, for this story must be told," the actor texted Greta Gerwig after she offered him the 'Barbie' part.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1z3LZc_0gp5EnCT00
Ryan Gosling as Ken in 'Barbie' Courtesy of Jaap Buitendijk/Warner Bros
Moviegoers have Ryan Gosling’s daughters to thank for his upcoming Ken role.

Gosling, who is playing the boyfriend to Margot Robbie’s starring doll in the upcoming live-action Barbie movie, shared the reason he signed on to play the iconic toy beau during a visit to The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

First, he says he loved the script, co-written and directed by Greta Gerwig, who emailed him with an offer for the part. Then, he received a sign.

“Best script I’ve ever read. I walk out in the backyard and, do you know where I found Ken, Jimmy? Face down in the mud next to a squished lemon,” said Gosling of his daughters’ Ken doll. Gosling took a photo of what he found and texted it to Gerwig saying, “I shall be your Ken, for this story must be told.”

Fallon acknowledged that Gosling, who has two daughters, aged 6 and 7, with partner Eva Mendes, “broke the internet” when his real-life version of Ken was revealed. And the pair, who are each dads to two daughters of similar age, also joked about the overlooked role Ken plays in the Barbie universe.

“Nobody plays with Ken,” said Gosling. “He was … available,” offered Fallon.

“And yet?” Gosling asked. “He stayed in the toy box,” Fallon confirmed.

“He’s an accessory — and not even one of the cool ones,” said Gosling, as the pair bonded over their shared pain of assembling a Barbie Dreamhouse.

While doing press for his latest movie, The Gray Man, Gosling has also been describing Ken as having no home and no job, which he wanted to clarify: “Those are not plot details. These are just objective facts about Ken. That’s the Ken life.”

The Barbie movie has been in development for eight years and underwent several changes, with Amy Schumer and Anne Hathaway circling the role during previous iterations. Helmed by Gerwig, the supporting cast includes America Ferrera, Simu Liu, Kate McKinnon, Ariana Greenblatt, Alexandra Shipp, Emma Mackey, Kingsley Ben-Adir, Issa Rae, Michael Cera, Rhea Perlman and Will Ferrell.

The Warner Bros. film is set to hit theaters on July 21, 2023.

Comments / 0

IndieWire

Ryan Gosling: Ken Is ‘Going Through Some Stuff’ in ‘Barbie,’ Has ‘No Money, No Job’

Click here to read the full article. It’s a hard doll life. Ryan Gosling shared that his role in upcoming “Barbie,” written and directed by Greta Gerwig, isn’t all just playing in a Barbie Dream House. The “Gray Man” actor opened up about the hardships of his “Ken-ergy.” “That Ken life is even harder than the ‘Gray Man’ life, I think,” Gosling said to Entertainment Tonight. “Ken’s got no money, he’s got no job, he’s got no car, he’s got no house. He’s going through some stuff.” While the plot has been kept under wraps, rumors suggest that the script, co-written by Gerwig...
MOVIES
TheWrap

Idris Elba ‘Was Not Happy’ When He Learned He’d Been Written Off ‘The Wire,’ David Simon Recalls (Video)

“The Wire” is celebrating the 20th anniversary of its launch this week, with the cast and crew recalling some of their best memories from their time on the show. David Simon, the creator, head writer and showrunner for each of the five seasons of the HBO series, recounted how Idris Elba was less than pleased when he learned he’d been written off the show, which ran from 2002 to 2008.
TV & VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
ComicBook

Chris Evans Calls Captain America Return "Upsetting" Now With Anthony Mackie in the Role

Chris Evans has been doing the press run for Lightyear for the past few weeks, and some people were able to sneak in a few Marvel Studios-related questions. But the most important question would have to be if the actor would reprise his Captain Americarole in a future project. Evans' previous answers were pretty coy, with the actor not saying yes or no, and now it seems that he wouldn't do it due to his Avengers costar taking up the mantle. While appearing on the Disney D23 Podcast, the actor said him returning would be "upsetting".
MOVIES
HollywoodLife

Jason Momoa Poses With His 2 Kids In Rare Photo After Lisa Bonet Split

Jason Momoa, 42, gave fans a glimpse of the bond he shares with his two kids, in his latest Instagram post. The actor posed with his daughter Lola, 14, and son Nakoa-Wolf, 13, who he shares with ex Lisa Bonet, at a recent UN conference for ocean conservation, in a new pic. They were all smiles as they had their arms around each other and looked at the camera.
CELEBRITIES
