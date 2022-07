The Card Counter is a movie that was released in September of 2021 and is now available to watch on HBO Max. It's about a gambler who travels around the United States from casino to casino, staying in random motels, while he plays poker or blackjack. He goes by the name of William Tell and we never really find out if that is his real name or not. He keeps his identity pretty private and if ever see the movie, you'll find out why.

IOWA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO