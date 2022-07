Florida, a state, is located in the Southeastern area of the United States. To the west, Florida borders the Gulf of Mexico. To the northwest, it borders Alabama. To the east, it borders the Bahamas and Atlantic Ocean. To the south, it borders the Straits of Florida, Cuba, and the United States. Florida is 22nd among 50 states in terms of area and the third most populous. Tallahassee is the state capital. Jacksonville is the most populous. With a population close to 6.2 million people, the Miami metropolitan region is the largest urban area in Florida. It also happens to be the seventh most populous area in the United States.

