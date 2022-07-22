ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cortland, OH

DeWine targets Cortland for gun violence, human trafficking money

By Patty Coller
WKBN
WKBN
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0djXrW_0gp5Co9c00

CORTLAND, Ohio (WKBN) – Cortland is among 14 other police agencies in the state that are getting money to help tackle gun violence and human trafficking.

The Cortland Police Department’s share of the $3.5 million grant is $112,097.

Charges filed in fatal shooting near Hot Dog Shoppe in Warren

The money will be used to assign a full-time officer to the Mahoning Valley Human Trafficking Task Force and pay for overtime for undercover operations.

The grants are part of the fifth round of awards as part of Governor Mike DeWine’s Ohio Violent Crime Reduction Grant Program.

To date, the Governor has awarded $23 million to 83 Ohio law enforcement agencies. A total of $58 million will be awarded as part of the grant program overall.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKBN.com.

Comments / 5

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WKBN

Ohio student drowns during football outing

AKRON, Ohio (WJW) — An Akron Public Schools student reportedly drowned last week, the district confirmed. The student, who was going into 9th grade this year, was reportedly on an outing with the Ellet high school football team at Melanie Lake in Uniontown Thursday when the incident took place.
AKRON, OH
WFMJ.com

Plea deal expected for New Castle residents charged in Capitol riot

Government prosecutors are expected to offer a plea deal to two people from New Castle arrested on charges after the riot at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6. According to federal court records, the U.S. Attorney will likely make the offer before September 20 to Philip Vogel, II (AKA Flip) and Debra Maimone.
NEW CASTLE, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
Cortland, OH
Crime & Safety
City
Warren, OH
Local
Ohio Crime & Safety
City
Cortland, OH
butlerradio.com

Grove City Man Scammed Out Of Thousands

An elderly man in Mercer County is out thousands of dollars following a scam. State police say the incident happened in Grove City last week when an 87-year-old man received a phone call that a family member was involved in a vehicle accident. He was told a pregnant woman was...
GROVE CITY, PA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mike Dewine
whbc.com

Canton Man Arrested in New Phila, Wanted in 3 Other States

NEW PHILADELPHIA, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A 36-year-old Canton man was arrested in New Philadelphia early Friday morning, but it wasn’t your typical police pursuit. After a short high-speed chase in his car, police say Daniel Duran climbed the exterior stairs of a downtown building and broke a window to get inside.
NEW PHILADELPHIA, OH
WKBN

East Liverpool woman charged in animal cruelty case

EAST LIVERPOOL, Ohio (WKBN) — An East Liverpool woman is facing charges after 56 cats were removed from her Baum Street home on July 6. Barbara Spicer, 79, faces 4 counts after the animals were found without food or water. The animals reportedly suffered insect infestation and untreated medical...
EAST LIVERPOOL, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gun Violence#Shooting#Violent Crime#Nexstar Media Inc
WKBN

Director of Youngstown Parks and Recreation Dept. resigns

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Dawn Turnage, the director of Youngstown’s Parks and Recreation Department who’s also on the Youngstown School Board, will soon be resigning from both positions because she has a new job out of town. Turnage will become the Assistant Director of the Recreation and...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
cleveland19.com

3 arrested in Painesville drug bust with SWAT unit

PAINESVILLE, Ohio (WOIO) - The Lake County Narcotics Agency confirmed three people were arrested in a Painesville drug bust with the assistance of a SWAT unit. The Lake County Sheriff’s Office SWAT team and Painesville Police officers assisted LCNA agents in executing the search warrants at a house in the 1000 block of Skinner Avenue around 1:15 p.m. on July 21.
PAINESVILLE, OH
WFMJ.com

Salem man wanted for domestic violence charge now in jail

A Salem man that has been wanted by police for over a week has been taken into custody. According to Salem Police, 33-year-old Christopher Hyler was taken into custody shortly before 10 p.m. Saturday night. Authorities asked for the public's help in locating Hyler on July 16, three days after...
SALEM, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Human Trafficking
WKBN

Local mom charged after child found in swimming pool

CAMPBELL, Ohio (WKBN)- A woman from Campbell turned herself in to police on Friday after an incident where her seven-year-old daughter was found in a neighbor’s small pool. Police said that this incident occurred just before 8 a.m. on July 11 in the front yard of a house on Chambers Street.
CAMPBELL, OH
WKBN

WKBN

39K+
Followers
21K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

WKBN.com - Local news, weather and sports in Youngstown, Ohio.

 https://WKBN.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy