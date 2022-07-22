DeWine targets Cortland for gun violence, human trafficking money

CORTLAND, Ohio (WKBN) – Cortland is among 14 other police agencies in the state that are getting money to help tackle gun violence and human trafficking.

The Cortland Police Department’s share of the $3.5 million grant is $112,097.

The money will be used to assign a full-time officer to the Mahoning Valley Human Trafficking Task Force and pay for overtime for undercover operations.

The grants are part of the fifth round of awards as part of Governor Mike DeWine’s Ohio Violent Crime Reduction Grant Program.

To date, the Governor has awarded $23 million to 83 Ohio law enforcement agencies. A total of $58 million will be awarded as part of the grant program overall.

