Joliet, IL

It took a new bank coming to town to put up sign in front of downtown Joliet’s parking deck

959theriver.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe City of Joliet is improving its branding by adding...

www.959theriver.com

959theriver.com

Naperville Offering Special Brush Collection After Weekend Tornado

A small tornado spun through a portion of Naperville over the weekend (in addition to Romeoville, Joliet and Manhattan). The City of Naperville announced they are offering special brush collection to help residents clean up. The collection will begin Tuesday morning and run through Friday, with city crews making multiple...
NAPERVILLE, IL
959theriver.com

Black Road In Shorewood Will Remain closed For the Next Two Weeks

Black Road, between River Road and County Line Road, will be closed for approximately the next two weeks for mitigation and recovery efforts following the massive fire on July 19th at Tri-County Stockdale. The Village of Shorewood release the latest information with clean up. Pumping operations have removed over 640,000 gallons of contaminated fluid from within the Village alone.
SHOREWOOD, IL
cwbchicago.com

‘Lori Leadfoot’ is racking up speed camera and red light tickets that go unpaid, city records show

After a months-long battle led by Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot, the City Council last week rejected an alderman’s proposal to give drivers a 10 mph buffer before the city’s prolific speed cameras issue citations. The threshold used to be 10 mph, but at Lightfoot’s request, the council reduced it to 6 mph during the 2021 budget season. She claimed that the change was necessary to make roads safer. Critics argued that she was looking for more money to help balance the city’s budget.
CHICAGO, IL
Austin Weekly News

Black-owned company to bring 6 grocers to South, West sides

Two years after a grocery chain abruptly closed its doors to South Side neighbors, a Black-owned company will use city funding to bring the store back to the community — and it’s not stopping there. Yellow Banana, which owns and operates grocery stores under the Save A Lot...
CHICAGO, IL
Joliet, IL
Government
Local
Illinois Government
City
Joliet, IL
959theriver.com

Quinn Launches Drive To Prevent Sale Of Naming Rights To Soldier Field

Former Illinois Governor Pat Quinn is continuing his fight to keep the Soldier Field name on the Chicago sports venue. He is launching a campaign to deprive Mayor Lightfoot of selling corporate naming rights to the lakefront stadium. Quinn wants to get an advisory referendum on the February 28th ballot. He contends that a commitment was made after the 9-11 terrorist attacks to keep the name Soldier Field and that vow should be kept forever.
CHICAGO, IL
959theriver.com

Nowell Park Back to School Festival

Back to school supplies will be given out this Saturday at Nowell Park in Joliet. Spend an afternoon at Nowell Park playing games and enjoying the outdoors with your family and friends. Lunch will be served starting at noon and give-aways will be going on throughout the day!. This is...
JOLIET, IL
959theriver.com

Shorewood: Clean Up Will Take Time Following Massive Fertilizer Fire Last Week

The Village of Shorewood asking people not fish in ponds near the fertilizer fire last week at Tri-County Stockdale until the all clear is given. Water runoff has killed fish in at least one pond. Shorewood Mayor CC DeBold says sandbags were used to stop water runoff into the DuPage River. Nearly 1-million gallons of water was used to douse the fire that demolished Tri-County Stockdale on Tuesday, July 19th. The business sold fertilizer, weed and feed. No one was injured and animals inside were saved. Local, state and federal agencies have been on site for the clean-up.
SHOREWOOD, IL
#Street Parking#In The Future#Old National Bank#Rialto Square Theatre
959theriver.com

Wheaton VFW Hires Lawyer After Complaints from Nearby Resident(s)

I’ll be honest…knowing nothing about the finer details, I have to side with the VFW here. It appears the Wheaton VFW Post 2164 is having to legally defend themselves from actions that a nearby resident (or residents?) are not happy with. To be fair, I do not know the other side to this story, but from what I do know about how VFW’s work, the good the provide local veterans and community members, and their overall respectfulness, it’s hard to believe they are doing anything to necessitate hiring a lawyer…but here we are.
WHEATON, IL
wanderwisdom.com

Exploring Pilcher Park in Joliet, Illinois

Lisa lives near Pilcher Park and loves accessing the park to explore nature and wildlife. Pilcher Park is located on land that used to belong to the Higginbotham family, who settled the area in the early 1800s. Hickory Creek, which runs through the forest preserve, also ran directly through the Higginbotham family farm. Harlow Higginbotham sold the acreage to Robert Pilcher in 1920, who then turned around and donated the land to the Joliet Park District. It is located on the outskirts of the Chicago metropolitan area.
JOLIET, IL
What Now Chicago

Award-Winning Culver’s Franchisee Opening More Locations

Midwestern fast-food favorite Culver’s is opening several new franchisee-owned locations in the Chicago neighborhoods of Austin, Wrigleyville, and possibly South Shore. This will mark nine locations for franchisee Baron Waller, who recently opened a location in Pullman. The 4,300-square-foot Wrigleyville location at 1111 W. Addison Street initially hoped to open at the start of this year’s baseball season, but plans have been delayed. The Austin and Wrigleyville sites are now expected to open by the fourth quarter of 2023. Waller has mentioned he plans to expand to the South Shore neighborhood on the Southeast Side, but the exact opening date is unknown.
CHICAGO, IL
News Break
Politics
1077 WRKR

A Big Piece of Chicago’s Kiddieland Is Now In La Porte, Indiana

I was one of those lucky kids. My childhood was fun. I grew up with a great group of kids in my immediate neighborhood. My elementary school was half a block away, so no having to ride a bus. Since this was Chicago, the Lake (Michigan) was on the east side of downtown. And we had two amusement parks, one in the heart of the city (the legendary Riverview, on the northwest side of town) and Kiddieland was just to the west in Melrose Park.
LA PORTE, IN
WSPY NEWS

Chicago man charged with threatening someone with a gun at Yorkville water park

The Yorkville Police Department says a Chicago man was arrested for having a handgun and threatening someone with it at Raging Waves Waterpark on Friday. 25-year-old Tyronn Jones Jr., of Chicago, is charged with aggravated assault and violating the concealed carry act. He was arrested by police without incident. Police...
99.5 WKDQ

Watch a Small But Fierce Illinois Zoo Lion Practice His Roar

If there ever was a time when you wanted to make sure your sound is turned up, it's this one. A small but fierce Illinois zoo lion was caught on video practicing his roar. According to the Lincoln Park Zoo in Chicago, this cute little guy is named Pilipili. He will someday be lord of the jungle. According to the description, one of their keepers (Jill Dignan) captured the video. Once again, make sure your sound is turned up. You'll maybe thank me later. If you're having a hard time seeing the video on your device, you can watch it here.
tmpresale.com

Theresa Caputo Live! The Experience in Joliet, IL Oct 20, 2022 – presale password

The Theresa Caputo Live! The Experience pre-sale password has been listed: Everybody with this presale code will have the opportunity to order sweet seats before the public!. If you don’t buy your tickets to Theresa Caputo Live! The Experience’s show in Joliet during the pre-sale you might not be able to acquire them before they sell-out!
JOLIET, IL
959theriver.com

Lightfoot Considering Changes To Soldier Field

Mayor Lightfoot is considering making changes to Soldier Field. Crain’s Chicago Business reports the mayor today is expected to pitch three possible scenarios for the historic stadium along the lakefront. One option is putting a dome on Soldier Field in an effort to keep the Bears in Chicago. Another option would be letting the Bears go and improving the stadium for the Chicago Fire F.C.
CHICAGO, IL
959theriver.com

Arrest Made in Domestic Disturbance at a Joliet Hotel

Joliet Police have announced the arrest of a 35-year-old homeless man in connection to a domestic disturbance from earlier in the month. Back on July 17th, just after 5:00 am, Joliet Police were called to the Star Inn on Jefferson Street for a domestic disturbance. Shortly after arriving, officers learned that Paul Heffreon had allegedly battered his girlfriend during an argument in a guest room and that during that argument Heffreon allegedly choked the victim with both hands to the point that she began to lose consciousness. Heffreon then threw the victim to the ground, causing her to strike her head against the floor. He then continued the attack by punching the victim multiple times with a closed fist before fleeing from the room. The victim suffered serious injuries to her face and was transported to Ascension St Joseph Medical Center by the Joliet Fire Department. Officers were unable to locate Heffreon following an extensive search of the area.
JOLIET, IL

