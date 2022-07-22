ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elkhart Lake, WI

Our Town: Vintage Elkhart Lake

By Dena Holtz
wearegreenbay.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the article(WFRV) – Your visit to Elkhart Lake can be gourmet whether it’s a picnic or a snack for...

www.wearegreenbay.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wearegreenbay.com

‘Bash at the Beach’ makes big splash in Ashwaubenon

ASHWAUBENON, Wis. (WFRV) – What’s the best way to beat the heat? By taking a dip in the water and cooling off of course!. And a summertime classic event in Ashwaubenon offered heat-stricken residents just that – and more. On Sunday, Wisconsinites enjoyed the lovely summer weather...
ASHWAUBENON, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Outdoor dining at Parker John’s

(WFRV) – There’s a new place for outdoor dining in Green Bay and it’s a puppy-friendly patio with fireplaces and games. Local 5 Live visited Parker John’s where they’ve always got new refreshing summer-flavored drinks to go along with their great bar-b-que and pizza. Parker...
GREEN BAY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Ladies Night special this Thursday at Apricot Lane Boutique

(WFRV) – There’s two special events coming up at Apricot Lane Boutique and as always it involves big savings. Kim visited Local 5 Live with the details plus a look at what’s trending to help you get some inspiration ahead of your shopping trip. Apricot Lane is...
GREEN BAY, WI
spectrumnews1.com

Local creamery makes award-winning ice cream

FOND DU LAC, Wis. — Betsy Kelley said she loves making ice cream. She works at Kelley Country Creamery in Fond du Lac. The creamery has won state and national awards for its ice creams. “It’s a fun place to work,” Kelley said. “We get to create new flavors…...
FOND DU LAC, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Food & Drinks
Local
Wisconsin Lifestyle
Elkhart Lake, WI
Government
City
Elkhart Lake, WI
Local
Wisconsin Government
wearegreenbay.com

Celebrating Appleton’s Children at U.S. Venture’s Children’s Week

(WFRV) – It’s a week to celebrate the youngest members of our community and a whole week of free or reduced-cost activities for families. Local 5 Live visited Appleton for details on the BFK Children’s parade and the Playground Fair, all part of the U.S. Venture Children’s Week.
APPLETON, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Fall Activities at the Kroc Center in Green Bay

(WFRV) – There’s no doubt the kids are enjoying the lazy days of summer but it’s not too early to start thinking about how to get them active this fall. From offerings like flag football, gymnastics, soccer leagues, and even adult volleyball league, there’s plenty to do for everyone in the family.
GREEN BAY, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Travel Guide#Our Town#Travel Naturalviews#Travel Info#Local Life#What To Do#Gourmet#Wine#Food Drink
wearegreenbay.com

U-Haul in Oshkosh offering 30 days of free storage following storm flooding

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – After the heavy storms that rolled through northeast Wisconsin on Saturday night, U-Haul is offering 30 days of free storage at two locations in the City of Oshkosh for residents impacted by recent flooding. Severe thunderstorms rolled through the Oshkosh area and downed trees, powerlines,...
OSHKOSH, WI
washingtoncountyinsider.com

REAL ESTATE | Sale price posted for former Long Branch Saloon

July 23, 2022 – West Bend, Wi – Long Branch Saloon, 1800 Barton Avenue, sold. The new owner is Eric Schairer. “I grew up in the Barton area and even went to Barton Elementary School,” said Schairer. Washington County Insider on YouTube. Schairer’s background is primarily in...
WEST BEND, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Top 10: Best places for coffee in Wisconsin

WISCONSIN, (WFRV) – Whether you take it hot, iced, or straight out of the espresso machine, coffee is one of the universal drinks that curb the craving for caffeine. As an avid coffee shop adventurer, searching for unique stops can be a little tedious. To help, OnlyInYourState compiled a list of a few cozy coffee shops you could try.
WISCONSIN STATE
wibailoutpeople.org

Sheboygan, WI July 31, 2022: My Body, My Choice Tattoo Flash Event

My Body My Choice Flash Event- July 31, 10 am to 7 pm. @chicoryroottattoostudio is participating in the @mbmcflashevent and we’re supporting them in taking part of the national effort to raise awareness and create opportunities to provide abortion funding where it’s needed most. Flash tattoos + music...
SHEBOYGAN, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Travel
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
wearegreenbay.com

Harbor House receives grant to enhance and expand services

APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – An agency committed to the awareness and prevention of domestic abuse and sexual assault serving Outagamie and Calumet County has announced they’ve received a grant that will enhance and expand its services. Harbor House has been serving the Fox Valley for 37 years and...
APPLETON, WI
wearegreenbay.com

B-29 bomber stops in Appleton, offering tours and flights

GREENVILLE, Wis. (WFRV) – A Boeing B-29 and B-24 made a stop at Appleton International Airport on Monday to show aviation enthusiasts the ins and outs of the World War II heavy bomber. The B-29 Superfortress named “FIFI” was popular amongst those visiting the Appleton Flight Center. The airplanes...
APPLETON, WI
pleasantviewrealty.com

N6147 Woodland Meadows Drive Sheboygan WI

IF YOU’RE LOOKING for 4 bedrooms, 3 full baths plus a half bath…look no further. Welcoming front porch to relax and enjoy summer nights leads you main level living room, updated kitchen with major appliances included and first floor laundry. An open staircase to second floor leads you to 3 bedrooms, including the primary bedroom with walk-in closet and full bath plus an additional full bath. Lower level has a nice sized family room with gas fireplace, 4th bedroom and another full bath. Exterior offers a great yard with an enclosed screened deck plus patio. 3-car garage plus storage shed provides plenty of space for storage. Call today for your private tour!
SHEBOYGAN, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Lake in Wisconsin has two drownings in four days

OCONOMOWOC, Wis. (WFRV) – Two bodies were found nearly 36 hours apart in Lac La Belle after crews ended up searching four days in a row. According to the Town of Oconomowoc Police Department, there were two drownings on Lac La Belle that happened between July 21 and July 24. Both instances reportedly happened in the area northwest of Islandale.
OCONOMOWOC, WI
wearegreenbay.com

UPDATE: Warehouse containing paper, plastic catches fire in Green Bay

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Police are providing more details surrounding the warehouse fire in Green Bay on Sunday afternoon. According to the Green Bay Metro Fire Department (GBMFD), at around 4 p.m. crews responded to the 600 block of Liberty Street for reports of smoke and flames being seen coming out of an industrial warehouse.
GREEN BAY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

UPDATE: I-43 in Manitowoc County reopened

FRANCIS CREEK, Wis. (WFRV) – Just short of two hours after a crash closed all lanes of I-43 northbound in Manitowoc County, the highway is back open. Officials with the Wisconsin Department of Transportation say that the crash is cleared and all lanes are now open. The incident happened around 11:30 a.m. and was cleared around 1:25 p.m.
MANITOWOC COUNTY, WI
Fox11online.com

Structure fire at Convergen Energy in Green Bay

GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- A structure fire has been confirmed at 600 Liberty Street in Green Bay at Convergen Energy. Ashwaubenon, De Pere, Howard and Suamico fire departments were all called to assist. Liberty Street between Ashland Avenue and South Broadway Street was closed was crews put out the fire.
GREEN BAY, WI
NBC 26 WGBA

Longtime EAA president, Tom Poberezny, dies

On the opening day of EAA AirVenture 2022, it was learned that longtime President, Tom Poberezny has died. According to a post on the official EAA Facebook page, Poberezny passed Monday morning, July 25, after a brief illness. Succeeding his father, Paul Poberezny, Tom was EAA president from 1989 through...
OSHKOSH, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy