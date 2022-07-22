Our Town Elkhart Lake: Road America

(WFRV) – There’s two special events coming up at Apricot Lane Boutique and as always it involves big savings. Kim visited Local 5 Live with the details plus a look at what’s trending to help you get some inspiration ahead of your shopping trip. Apricot Lane is...
(WFRV) – There’s a new place for outdoor dining in Green Bay and it’s a puppy-friendly patio with fireplaces and games. Local 5 Live visited Parker John’s where they’ve always got new refreshing summer-flavored drinks to go along with their great bar-b-que and pizza. Parker...
ASHWAUBENON, Wis. (WFRV) – What’s the best way to beat the heat? By taking a dip in the water and cooling off of course!. And a summertime classic event in Ashwaubenon offered heat-stricken residents just that – and more. On Sunday, Wisconsinites enjoyed the lovely summer weather...
(WFRV) – There’s no doubt the kids are enjoying the lazy days of summer but it’s not too early to start thinking about how to get them active this fall. From offerings like flag football, gymnastics, soccer leagues, and even adult volleyball league, there’s plenty to do for everyone in the family.
OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – After the heavy storms that rolled through northeast Wisconsin on Saturday night, U-Haul is offering 30 days of free storage at two locations in the City of Oshkosh for residents impacted by recent flooding. Severe thunderstorms rolled through the Oshkosh area and downed trees, powerlines,...
My Body My Choice Flash Event- July 31, 10 am to 7 pm. @chicoryroottattoostudio is participating in the @mbmcflashevent and we’re supporting them in taking part of the national effort to raise awareness and create opportunities to provide abortion funding where it’s needed most. Flash tattoos + music...
FOND DU LAC, Wis. — Betsy Kelley said she loves making ice cream. She works at Kelley Country Creamery in Fond du Lac. The creamery has won state and national awards for its ice creams. “It’s a fun place to work,” Kelley said. “We get to create new flavors…...
A wide stretch of weekend storms has caused damage spanning the state from one side to the other. Xcel Energy crews were busy restoring power to hundreds of customers Sunday. W-E-A-U/T-V reports the most significant damage was done in the Village of Stoddard. Severe weather sent early arrivals for the E-A-A AirVenture seeking shelter inside the aviation museum Saturday. One airplane was flipped onto its nose and strong winds damage the main gate while blowing down exhibit tents. The same storm delayed the start of the pro soccer match at Lambeau Field in Green Bay. No serious injuries were reported from the storms.
(WFRV) – It’s a week to celebrate the youngest members of our community and a whole week of free or reduced-cost activities for families. Local 5 Live visited Appleton for details on the BFK Children’s parade and the Playground Fair, all part of the U.S. Venture Children’s Week.
Disclaimer:The following information was gathered from the BigSevenTravel website and is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you live in the state of Wisconsin and you're in the mood for a burger, you might want to consider going to one of these restaurants.
KAUKAUNA, Wis. (WFRV) – In the summer of 2021, a $30 million project was announced for downtown Kaukauna as part of a hotel/apartment complex development. However, due to supply issues, the City of Kaukauna Common Council has approved the project to be two 5-story 90-unit market-rate apartments. The apartment...
Washington Co., Wi – The weatherman was right! Strong storms passed through Washington County and neighboring communities just after 6 p.m. on Saturday night. Some local shutterbugs submitted photos of the approaching storm.
BRILLION – A lot of people have told Randy Ryoti that his Randy’s Central restaurant in downtown Brillion is like the hit 1980s sitcom “Cheers.”. “There’s some truth to it,” Ryoti says. Since Oct. 14, 1993, Randy’s Central on Jackson Street in the heart of...
BEAVER DAM, Wis. - A small plane made an emergency landing in the Beaver Dam industrial park Friday, July 22. No one was injured. According to police, the plane went down around 4:45 p.m. that afternoon near Commercial Drive just east of Beaver Dam Lake. The pilot, one of three...
GREENVILLE, Wis. (WFRV) – A Boeing B-29 and B-24 made a stop at Appleton International Airport on Monday to show aviation enthusiasts the ins and outs of the World War II heavy bomber. The B-29 Superfortress named “FIFI” was popular amongst those visiting the Appleton Flight Center. The airplanes...
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Police are providing more details surrounding the warehouse fire in Green Bay on Sunday afternoon. According to the Green Bay Metro Fire Department (GBMFD), at around 4 p.m. crews responded to the 600 block of Liberty Street for reports of smoke and flames being seen coming out of an industrial warehouse.
APPLETON (WLUK) -- A groundbreaking ceremony was held Friday for a new RGL Logistics warehouse in Appleton. RGL has existing warehouse space between Green Bay and Neenah. It purchased the property for the new warehouse 18 months ago from Fleet Farm. Bob Johnson, the owner and CEO of RGL Logistics,...
OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – EAA AirVenture Oshkosh grounds and property sustained damage after severe storms rolled through the Fox Valley on Saturday afternoon. According to the organization, just after 6 p.m., a thunderstorm front came through the site of EAA AirVenture Oshkosh leaving destruction in its wake. Organizers say...
OCONOMOWOC, Wis. (WFRV) – Two bodies were found nearly 36 hours apart in Lac La Belle after crews ended up searching four days in a row. According to the Town of Oconomowoc Police Department, there were two drownings on Lac La Belle that happened between July 21 and July 24. Both instances reportedly happened in the area northwest of Islandale.
ASHWAUBENON, Wis. (WFRV) – A man from North Dakota was arrested in Ashwaubenon after allegedly scamming an elderly couple out of $2,000+ by saying he’d do a bathroom remodel. According to a criminal complaint obtained by Local 5, 55-year-old Tony Cline was arrested after allegedly stealing from an...
