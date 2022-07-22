ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hanover, PA

Win a chance to brew your own beer in the Hanover Brewery Olympics

By Avery Van Etten
abc27 News
abc27 News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0C6wlY_0gp5BtME00

HANOVER, Pa. (WHTM) — So you enjoy drinking beer, but have you ever wanted to brew and sell your own? The second annual Hanover Brewery Olympics, happening on Saturday, gives teams the opportunity to do just that.

On July 23, several teams of four will compete in challenges hosted by three downtown Hanover breweries — Fat Bat Brewing Co., Something Wicked Brewing Co., and Zeichen des Pferdes Bierhaus. The competitions include a stein hold at Zeichen des Pferdes, a barrel roll at Something Wicked, and a cornhole skills challenge at Fat Bat.

The three teams with the best scores in the first three competitions will then participate in a keg relay race around downtown Hanover.

Get daily news, weather, breaking news and alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for the abc27 newsletters here .

“I love watching the keg relay because it’s unique. I have not seen anything like it,” said Main Street Hanover Executive Director Justine Trucksess. “I think it’s a lot of fun to see someone trying to carry big kegs throughout the downtown.”

The challenges are not just about beer and bragging rights; the team that wins the relay race gets to brew a beer from start to finish with help from the three breweries. The team will come up with the flavor profile, name, and design for their beer, Trucksess explained, and then it will be brewed at the Sign of the Horse brewing facility and distributed to all three participating breweries for community members to enjoy, both on tap and in cans.

The winners’ beer will enter the breweries with a launch party, which will likely take place in early September, although the exact date may fluctuate depending on the type of beer the winners choose to make.

York State Fair: 10-days of rides, attractions begin Friday

“We are looking forward to assisting the winning team and other brewers in developing a beer, brewing, labeling, canning and launching it…the brewery world is all about community and this event demonstrates that,” said Sandy Bialek, owner of Fat Bat Brewing Co., in an email.

Teams can sign up to participate in the Brewery Olympics here , and proceeds from the event benefit Main Street Hanover, a nonprofit that focuses on economic development in downtown Hanover.

Owners of the three participating breweries approached Main Street Hanover about partnering for the event last year, when the first Brewery Olympics were held.

“We three brewers in a square block of downtown, it just makes sense to work together,” Bialek wrote. “We all were interested in a summer event to draw people downtown.”

New this year, the Brewery Olympics will also include the launch of a “Have it Made Here” tangerine wheat beer in partnership with the Destination brand of York County, which is part of Explore York . The beer, created exclusively for this event, will be available on tap at the three participating breweries.

York’s Martin Library celebrates reopening

Melissa Beaverson, director of Destination marketing for Explore York, said in an email, “We’re thrilled to partner with Main Street Hanover and the Hanover breweries for the 2nd annual Brewery Olympics. I’m especially looking forward to the keg race! Hanover is known worldwide for products made here, so partnering was a natural fit. The winners will quite literally ‘have it made here’ when they brew a custom beer next month featuring our branded tagline!”

“We’re really trying to further this idea that there are so many makers of really unique products here in York County, and Hanover is no different,” Trucksess said. “We really have a lot of unique makers, and that also includes beer!”

The games kick off at 1 p.m. on Saturday. Online registration closes at 11 a.m. on July 23, and in-person registration closes at 2 p.m. Twenty-four teams will be able to participate.

Stay up to date on the latest from abc27 News on-air and on the go with the free abc27 Mobile app .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ABC27.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
PennLive.com

Why Mecum Auctions at the Pa. Farm Show Complex is a ‘rock concert’ for car collectors

In major cities like Chicago and Dallas, Mecum Auction puts thousands of rare and classic vehicles up for auction. This month, they’ll be doing the same at the Pennsylvania Farm Show Complex. But while Harrisburg might seem small potatoes next some of the other metropolitan areas Mecum visits, the particular geography of this area makes it a perfect location for car enthusiasts, despite its smaller urban footprint.
HARRISBURG, PA
abc27 News

Pools offer people escape from heat wave

LEMOYNE, Pa. (WHTM) — Sunday marked one of the hottest days this year, places in the Midstate hitting 97 degrees. Some people might have decided to stay inside to escape the heat, but for many in Cumberland County, te hot weather gave them the perfect excuse to spend a few hours in the water. The […]
LEMOYNE, PA
pennbizreport.com

Martin’s Potato Rolls expanding into Ohio retail market

Chambersburg-based Martin’s Famous Potato Rolls and Bread announced Thursday it would expand into the Cleveland, Ohio, retail market. The company said it would make its fresh-baked products available to retail and club stores in the Cleveland area, including its sandwich potato rolls, hot dog buns, slider buns, dinner rolls, hoagie rolls, and old-fashioned butter bread.
CLEVELAND, OH
Melissa Frost

Lancaster City at Night: 3 Characteristic Bars Worth a Visit

The food scene in Lancaster is impressive. There's a wide array of cuisines downtown, and once you get just a little bit out of the heart of the city, you can add Pennsylvania Dutch foods to the list. There are also plenty of local bars dishing up everything from casual bar foods such as burgers and beer to specialty cocktails and charcuterie boards. Three of the ones I've been to have that unique vibe to them.
LANCASTER, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Hanover, PA
Hanover, PA
Sports
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
Melissa Frost

Where to Get Tasty Mexican Food in Lancaster [Food & Drink]

Personally, the best Mexican food I've found in Lancaster is on wheels and they go by the name Walk-O Taco. The masterminds behind this food truck are offering traditional Mexican food in a portable brown bag filled with crunchy deliciousness. It's simple, affordable and delicious. But since you never really know far in advance where this truck will show up, I'm focusing on highlighting some of the county's brick-and-mortar restaurants today.
LANCASTER, PA
macaronikid.com

Garden Bros Circus coming to Lancaster PA

Garden Bros Nuclear Circus is coming to Lancaster PA from August 11th to August 14th!. JUST $14.50 for an adult AND child Ticket with this CertifiKID Deal. PURCHASE DEAL. It's time for a much-overdue outing with your family! With over 60 performers in 3 rings, this all-new show features:. Human...
LANCASTER, PA
FOX 43

Food prices at the York State Fair amid inflation

YORK, Pa. — On the second day of the York State Fair, hundreds of people braved the hot weather to take in the various sights and sounds of the event. “I love it, I love the food, I love the atmosphere, I like to people watch," said Heather Brittingham, a fairgoer.
YORK, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Summer Olympics#Wheat Beer#Beer Tap#Bat Brewing Co#Main Street Hanover
abc27.com

‘Car Mania’ antique auto show held in Hershey

HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) — The Antique Automobile Club of America showed off its new national headquarters while hosting an auto show. Get daily news, weather, breaking news and alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for the abc27 newsletters here. Its Carmania! Free coffee and donuts were given to...
HERSHEY, PA
WGAL

York fair stays open in crazy heat wave

It is hot, that's for sure, but there is a lot to do at the York State Fair — the rides, the daredevils, the food and games. There are traditional state fair rides, the merry-go-round, Ferris wheel, flying elephants for the little ones and the little rubber ducks. There...
YORK, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Tokyo Olympics
NewsBreak
Sports
abc27.com

Weekend events in the Midstate: July 23 & 24

(WHTM) — The weekend of July 23 and 24 is full of fun activities and events for all ages. Here’s a list for Saturday, July 23 and Sunday, July 24 in the Midstate. If you’re in Harrisburg and want to run/walk for a good cause, look into joining the Prince Hall Shriners Health Walk at the Capitol Complex in Downtown Harrisburg! Tickets are $5 for children, $10 for an adult team, and $15 for individual adults. The event helps promote education and awareness regarding diseases and health conditions that affect communities of color. The event will feature a three mile walk/run that will begin promptly at 10 a.m. Registration for the event begins at 9 a.m.
HARRISBURG, PA
abc27 News

Midstate stops on Pennsylvania’s Cheese & Dairy trail

MIDSTATE, Pa. (WHTM) — Cheese and dairy lovers rejoice! VisitPA has created a list of 14 stops across the state featuring shops that will “have you mooing for more.”. Luckily for those in the Midstate with a craving for a little dairy, the list includes three different stops in Central Pennsylvania.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
abc27 News

Upper Allen Township ready for World Series

Mechanicsburg, P.A. (WHTM) — The Midstate little league ranks are ripe with young talent and you don’t have to look any further than Mechanicsburg to find another team ready to go the distance. Three years ago Upper Allen Township went all the way to the Cal Ripkin World Series finals and lost. This year’s team […]
MECHANICSBURG, PA
abc27 News

Runners brave the heat in 41st annual Harrisburg Mile

Harrisburg, P.A. (WHTM) — The Harrisburg Mile, organized by the Harrisburg Area YMCA, added a new wrinkle to its race heats on Wednesday. For the first time, the 41st annual race featured a Champions Against Cancer heat, featuring cancer survivors of all ages. Harrisburg Area YMCA Director of Marketing and Communications Rosie Turner spoke with […]
HARRISBURG, PA
FOX 43

The 2022 York State Fair begins in first heatwave of the summer

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — This year’s York State Fair officially kicked off this morning amid the ongoing heatwave gripping southcentral Pennsylvania. Workers from games, rides, and concessions have to work through uncomfortable heat and humidity. “It is a little hot. You step outside and you’re like ‘Oh no!’"...
YORK COUNTY, PA
iheart.com

Rutters Giving Away Sandwiches to First Responders, Emergency Workers

(York, PA) -- York-based Rutter's says they're giving away food to emergency workers Monday. WGAL-TV says the convenience store chain is teaming up with the non-profit organization Feed the Frontline to say thank you with a free sandwich or wrap, chips, drink and a candy bar. You need to be a front-line responder, in the medical field or an active duty military member, with an ID to qualify. The offer will be available for the first 250 customers per store.
YORK, PA
abc27 News

abc27 News

18K+
Followers
8K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

abc27.com is your local source for breaking news, the latest headlines, severe weather, sports, and traffic in Harrisburg, York, Lancaster, Lebanon. WHTM-TV is your ABC television affiliate in all of south-central Pennsylvania.

 https://abc27.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy