Hattiesburg, MS

Parts of 29th, 34th Avenues to close for stamping

By Rachel Hernandez
 3 days ago

HATTIESBURG, Miss. ( WHLT ) – Hattiesburg leaders announced 29th and 34th Avenues at Hardy Street will close on Saturday, July 23 while crews stamp crosswalks.

City officials said the closure will start at 6:30 a.m. and is expected to end around 3:00 p.m. However, they explained that concrete stamping relies on specific weather conditions. If it rains, the project will be rescheduled.

The avenues will be closed at Hardy Street. Drivers are asked to take a different route during the closure.

