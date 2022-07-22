ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Perry County, MS

Perry County K9 retires after serving six years

By Rachel Hernandez
WJTV 12
WJTV 12
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4B2jx4_0gp5BitT00

PERRY COUNTY, Miss. ( WHLT ) – The Perry County Sheriff’s Office (PCSO) celebrated the retirement of K9 Tyrus on Tuesday, July 19.

K9 Tyrus joined PCSO in February 2016. His original handler was Deputy Randy Smith. In June 2020, former Deputy Justin Ladner became his handler.

Jones County Sgt. helps save unresponsive 4-month-old

Leaders with PCSO said K9 Tyrus recently developed arthritis and has had difficulty moving. The sheriff’s office decided it was time for him to retire.

“We celebrated his retirement with finger foods and refreshments. Several from the office attended, and he seemed to really enjoy himself. We also recognized Jessica Herring for her help with the K-9 account. He also received a little gift basket full of goodies. Thank you to everyone that helped make this possible,” the department stated on social media.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3GjjGd_0gp5BitT00
    (Courtesy: Perry County Sheriff’s Office)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0VsG9j_0gp5BitT00
    (Courtesy: Perry County Sheriff’s Office)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=11DE0J_0gp5BitT00
    (Courtesy: Perry County Sheriff’s Office)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2z7CMk_0gp5BitT00
    (Courtesy: Perry County Sheriff’s Office)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1EHo2A_0gp5BitT00
    (Courtesy: Perry County Sheriff’s Office)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2mG0xw_0gp5BitT00
    (Courtesy: Perry County Sheriff’s Office)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0866Yt_0gp5BitT00
    (Courtesy: Perry County Sheriff’s Office)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2IhqD0_0gp5BitT00
    (Courtesy: Perry County Sheriff’s Office)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=38UhVY_0gp5BitT00
    (Courtesy: Perry County Sheriff’s Office)

K9 Tyrus will go home with former Deputy Ladner to live his last years as a normal dog. He was given a gift basket full of goodies.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJTV.

Comments / 4

Related
WJTV 12

Child saved by Jones County sergeant dies

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – A four-month-old child whose life was recently saved by a Jones County deputy has died. Investigators said a child in a home on Red Hill Florence Road was suffering a medical emergency and not breathing on Wednesday, July 20. The child was turning blue...
JONES COUNTY, MS
WDAM-TV

Volunteer firefighters busy in Jones County Sunday

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Early Sunday afternoon was a busy time for the Moselle, South Jones and Southwest volunteer fire departments. The continuing construction on Interstate 59 had traffic slowed and two vehicle collisions occurred in that area Sunday. The first incident was minor and occurred near the 78-mile...
JONES COUNTY, MS
WDAM-TV

MHP begins investigation after body found near U.S. 84 in Laurel

LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - The Jones County Coroner’s Office has confirmed a body was discovered in Laurel near U.S. Highway 84 Monday morning. The victim, who has been confirmed to be a man, was discovered around 6 a.m. near the intersection of U.S. Highway 84 West and Hillcrest Drive.
LAUREL, MS
WJTV 12

Pedestrian killed by car near Jones County highway

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – A man was found dead on the side of the road in Jones County on Monday, July 25. The Laurel Leader Call reported the Jones County Sheriff’s Department received a call about the man around 6:30 a.m. He was found deceased near Hillcrest Drive and Highway 84 West. Officials are […]
JONES COUNTY, MS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Mississippi Lifestyle
Mississippi State
Mississippi Pets & Animals
County
Perry County, MS
Local
Mississippi Sports
Local
Mississippi Government
WJTV 12

Man wanted for Red Roof Inn burglary in Hattiesburg

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – A man is wanted in connection to a burglary that happened in Hattiesburg on Friday, July 22. Hattiesburg police said the man entered a room at the Red Roof Inn on Highway 49 and stole multiple items. Anyone with information about the man’s identity or...
HATTIESBURG, MS
WLOX

Moss Point woman dead after Jackson County car wreck

JACKSON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - Authorities are investigating an early morning crash that left a Moss Point woman dead. Around 5:57 a.m. Monday, Mississippi Highway Patrol responded to Highway 63 near Highway 613 in Jackson County. Authorities said a 2020 Ford F-250 was traveling south on Highway 63 when it...
JACKSON COUNTY, MS
WDAM-TV

Jones County looking for stolen ATV

ELLISVILLE, Miss. (WDAM) - The Jones County Sheriff’s Department is seeking information on the theft of an All Terrain Vehicle. The theft of the 2009 Yamaha 500FE ATV, camouflage in color. occurred some time between 10 p.m. Friday and 3:30 a.m. Saturday from the 800 block of Trace Road.
JONES COUNTY, MS
WJTV 12

Crews respond to multiple crashes in Jones County

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT)-Crews responded to multiple crashes in the Jones County area that happened Sunday, July 24. According to the Jones County Fire Council, the first crash was minor and happened on I-59 near the 78 mile marker. They said while fire crews were assisting motorists, another crash involving three vehicles happened at the […]
JONES COUNTY, MS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Retirement#Pcso
wxxv25.com

Fatal crash leaves one dead on Highway 63 in Jackson County

On Monday, July 25, 2022, at approximately 5:57 am, the Mississippi Highway Patrol responded to a fatal crash on Highway 63 in Jackson County. A 2020 Ford F-250 driven by 47-year-old John Shoemake of Richton, MS, traveled south on Highway 63 when it collided with a 2013 Hyundai Sonata driven by 56-year-old Yvette Thomas of Moss Point, MS, traveling east on Highway 613.
JACKSON COUNTY, MS
WALA-TV FOX10

Eight Mile man charged with Mobile murder

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A 36-year-old Eight Mile man is being held at Mobile County Metro Jail this morning on a murder charge. Police said Nelva McNeil is charged with the killing of 36-year-old Tavoris Shearls, who was gunned down last week on Government Street and South Warren Street in Mobile.
MOBILE, AL
WDAM-TV

Jones County shooting lands man in Jackson ICU

Players of the Pine Belt: Sumrall senior defensive end Braden Harvey. Laurel artist takes her creativity to the community. Shoppers in the Sawmill Square Mall were greeted by a smiling young artist Friday afternoon. Perry Co. Sheriff’s Office seeking new deputies. Updated: 24 hours ago. |. Qualified applicants must...
JONES COUNTY, MS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Pets
NewsBreak
Sports
WDAM-TV

JCSD investigating Friday shooting

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Jones County Sheriff’s Department investigators are examining a shooting on Friday afternoon at a residence on Pitts Family Circle off of Mississippi 15 south. JCSD said an adult male, Adam Doggett, was shot once and transported by private vehicle to South Central Regional Medical...
JONES COUNTY, MS
bobgermanylaw.com

Hattiesburg, MS – Man Arrested After Five-Year-Old Dies in DUI Crash on US-98 Near Cross Creek Pky

The crash took place at about 9:00 p.m. in the eastbound lanes of US-98 in the area of Cross Creek Parkway. According to sources, 30-year-old Marty Leach, a resident of Union, was behind the wheel of a 2002 Dodge Ram pick-up truck when he rear-ended a Kia Soul. The impact set off a chain reaction of collisions involving a total of five vehicles.
HATTIESBURG, MS
WJTV 12

Forrest General employee helps save man who passed out in car

HATTIESBURG, Miss (WHLT) – A Forrest General Hospital employee found himself at the right place at the right time. Lee Whaley, who is a non-clinical employee at Forrest General Hospital, was almost to work in the early morning hours of Wednesday, July 13. The Columbia native noticed the car in front of him was driving on the sidewalk area in front of the Forrest General Cancer Center on 28th Avenue.
HATTIESBURG, MS
WDAM-TV

Jones County deputies seeking stolen dirt bike

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The Jones County Sheriff’s Departments is seeking information on a dirt bike stolen from a residence on Harb Purvis Road. The dirt bike was stolen between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. Saturday. Anyone who has information is asked to call JCSD at (601) 425-3147...
JONES COUNTY, MS
WDAM-TV

Alabama volunteers to help rebuild storm-damaged Hattiesburg home

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Hattiesburg’s Recover, Rebuild, Restore Southeast Mississippi (R3SM) will welcome dozens of volunteers from Alabama Sunday. They will help rebuild a home destroyed in the January 2017 tornado. The volunteers are members of New Oregon United Methodist Church. They’ll work for several days to build a...
HATTIESBURG, MS
thegazebogazette.com

Gulfport Resident Sentenced to 30 Years After Pleading Guilty

Friday afternoon, July 22, 2022, Andrew Treadaway from Gulfport, MS, pled guilty earlier in the week at the Harrison County Circuit Court to Armed Robbery, Burglary of a Dwelling, and Aggravated Assault. Judge Lisa Dodson sentenced Treadaway to 30 years in the custody of the Mississippi Department of Corrections, as a habitual offender.
GULFPORT, MS
Mississippi Press

Pair of cousins charged with armed robbery of St. Martin store

ST. MARTIN, Mississippi -- In what investigators believe was an inside job, a pair of teenage cousins conspired to rob a gas station on North Washington Avenue in the St. Martin community. Jackson County Sheriff Mike Ezell said Thursday 18-year-old Malik Alfred Toliver entered the Murphy gas station on North...
JACKSON COUNTY, MS
WJTV 12

WJTV 12

33K+
Followers
16K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

WJTV.com provides the latest news, sports, and weather for Jackson, Mississippi, and the surrounding metro area.

 https://WJTV.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy