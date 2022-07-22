WWE Fans Celebrate Triple H's Return To EVP, Talent Relations

What a ride it's been today for the WWE Universe, as tonight's SmackDown was seemingly in flux thanks to Vince McMahon's retirement announcement and Brock Lesnar's reported departure from the venue after the Vince news became public. There might be more to that last bit though, as Lesnar then shocked everyone in the crowd and at home by showing up after tonight's main event, and poor poor Theory caught the brunt of the pummeling he was serving. Earlier reports had indicated Lesnar left after the Vince news was made public, so it looks like he ended up returning later on or something else was going on and he never actually left. We'll just have to wait and see how that shakes out.

WWE ・ 2 DAYS AGO