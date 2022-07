Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions or personal experiences. According to a poll done by YouGov America on the paranormal and supernatural, 37% of Americans believe some people have psychic abilities and 7% of us think vampires and werewolves are real. The poll also found out that 36% of Americans believe in ghosts.

