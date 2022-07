All over-50s in the UK will be offered a Covid booster and flu jab this autumn amid fears the NHS will be crippled by a surge of both viruses later in the year. The decision marks a U-turn on the flu rollout after the Government originally planned to scale back the annual programme, despite warnings that it was 'reckless' and would leave millions vulnerable this winter. Meanwhile, No10's vaccine advisers initially only planned to give Covid top-up doses to over-65s and those at higher risk.

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 10 DAYS AGO