Mendocino County, CA

The Meadow Fire Stands at 95% Containment—Forecasts Indicate ‘Very Dry’ Fuels Starting Next Week

By Matt LaFever
mendofever.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Meadow Fire that ignited on a remote hillside above Anderson Valley on Tuesday afternoon has reached 95% containment since yesterday evening. This morning’s CAL FIRE Incident Update shows they are dialing back the number of firefighters working the burnsite from the 44 reported yesterday evening to 27 this...

mendofever.com

mendofever.com

The Grand Jury Report, Rate Hikes, The Search for Ground Water—Highlights from the Redwood Valley County Water District Meeting

The Grand Jury report on the Redwood Valley County Water District should be read by all customers, both residential and agricultural. The report is well written and makes a complicated subject easy to understand, summarizing the past, present, and future state of water in Redwood Valley. The RVCWD, created in...
REDWOOD VALLEY, CA
County
Mendocino County, CA
mendofever.com

[UPDATES]Crews Battle River Fire in Cloverdale

Firefighters are battling the River Fire in Cloverdale that ignited in the riverbed on the east side of Highway 101 and has reportedly jumped a lane now burning in the center divider. Fire resources were initially dispatched around 2:20 p.m. to McCray Road near the Cloverdale River Park and had...
CLOVERDALE, CA
mendofever.com

Fort Bragg Facing Down a Stage 1 Water Alert—City Will Recommend Restrictions Next Week

The following is a press release issued by the City of Fort Bragg:. The City was fortunate to receive late rains this past spring extending our need to require. water conservation restrictions, however, as current water supply conditions are beginning to show the effects of a third year of drought, City staff is recommending that the City Council take action during the next Council meeting of Monday, July 25, 2022, to declare a Stage 1 Water Alert and implement Stage 1 Water Conservation Restrictions targeting a citywide reduction of at least five to ten percent (5%-10%) of Seasonal Water Demand. If approved, such restrictions apply to all persons using or consuming water both inside and outside the City and within the water service area and regardless of whether any person using water has a contract for water service within the City immediately.
FORT BRAGG, CA
mendofever.com

A Black Bear Meanders About a Fort Bragg Home

Mike Bradley, a resident of Fort Bragg’s Pearl Drive, has become accustomed to regular visits by California Black Bears, whether they be mooching off his apple tree for a late night snack or rambling through his girlfriend’s yard in the late afternoon. Yesterday at about 5:00 p.m., Bradley’s...
FORT BRAGG, CA
#Cal Fire#Containment#Oak Ridge#Meadow#Since Yesterday#Black Oak Ridge Road
mendofever.com

Vehicle Engulfed in Flames on Ukiah’s Talmage Road

Scanner traffic beginning around 10:20 p.m. indicated multiple reports were coming in of a fire burning in the area of the 400 block of Ukiah’s Talmage Road. Upon arrival at the scene, the Incident Commander told dispatch that a vehicle was fully involved and the flames were spreading into nearby trees. He also mentioned the possibility of exposure to nearby structures. The vehicle on fire was described as a white van with government license plates.
UKIAH, CA
Lake County News

Aug. 20 Taste of Lake County pairs wine with restaurants and artisans

LAKE COUNTY, Calif. — The 24th annual food and wine event, Taste of Lake County, will once again pair premium Lake County wines with gourmet food from local purveyors. Taking place in Library Park on the shores of Clear Lake in Lakeport on Saturday, Aug. 20, the food, wine and artisan event runs from 5 to 8 p.m., with dancing under the stars following until 10 p.m.
LAKE COUNTY, CA
mendofever.com

Night Time Fire in Ukiah was ‘Human-Caused’—Two Vehicles Destroyed, Another Damaged

Last night, at approximately 10:20 p.m., Ukiah Valley Fire Authority responded to the 400 block of Talmage Road after multiple parties reported a fire in the area. Once on scene, UVFA Captain John Corippo found a van fully engulfed, an SUV close by was on its way there, and another van with a wheelchair lift was threatened by the heat and flames. By the time the fires were extinguished, two of the vehicles were destroyed and one was damaged.
UKIAH, CA
NewsBreak
Environment
mendofever.com

‘Building the Airplane While It’s Flying’—Mendocino Grand Jury Assesses the Cannabis Equity Grant Program

The following is a summary of the Mendocino County Grand Jury’s analysis of the Cannabis Grant Equity program:. In 2020 the State of California created the Cannabis Equity Grant (CEG) program to assist those harmed by the war on drugs in transitioning to becoming licensed and legal growers. Mendocino County was chosen in 2020 to receive up to $6 million and distribute 80 percent of the funds to eligible applicants. The funds were to be used for direct cash grants, cannabis fee waivers, paying county fees with state grant funds, or providing technical business assistance such as how to create a budget, meet insurance and health and safety/environmental requirements.
MENDOCINO COUNTY, CA
ksro.com

Meadow Fire Burns Two Buildings in Mendocino County

A wildfire burning in Mendocino County has destroyed two buildings, but containment is improving. The Meadow Fire broke out shortly before 12:30 Tuesday afternoon, in a remote area on the east side of the Anderson Valley. It burned nearly 17-acres of land, then its forward progress slowed down in the Boonville area. The fire is now 65-percent contained. No injuries have been reported and the cause is not yet known.
MENDOCINO COUNTY, CA
mendofever.com

Male Driving Erratic And Yelling, Subject Reporting Someone Is Following Him Around Town – Fort Bragg Police Logs 07.22.2022

The following is a police log published law enforcement dispatch in Ukiah. People named as being arrested should be presumed innocent unless/until found guilty in a court of law. In the spirit of transparency, MendoFever actively curates these police logs to protect the privacy of law enforcement personnel, suspects, and victims.
FORT BRAGG, CA
mendofever.com

Residents Suffering Serious Mental Illness Are Often Sent to SoCal Where Care is Available—Mendocino County Grand Jury Report

The following is a summary of the Mendocino County Grand Jury’s regarding the county’s Public Administrator, the Public Conservator, and a Public Guardian:. In every community there are individuals who are a danger to themselves or others or are unable to care for their basic needs as a result of their serious mental illness. California law provides a statutory process prior to initiating involuntary treatment within the Lanterman-Petris Short (LPS) Act, Welfare and Institutions Code sections 5150, et seq., commonly referred to as “5150.”
MENDOCINO COUNTY, CA
mendofever.com

Residents Gather for the Side Walk Pride Walk to ‘Build a Resilient Community’

On Sunday, July 24, 2022, over fifty Mendocino County residents gathered in Ukiah’s downtown district united under a rainbow banner celebrating diversity and inclusion. Christy Carlton, the organizer of the event, told us the Side Walk Pride Walk event was the culmination of work by “a variety of community organizations, community members, and allies.”
MENDOCINO COUNTY, CA

