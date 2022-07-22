ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Charleston, SC

Worker killed after falling down smokestack at SC shipyard: report

By Tim Renaud
Fox 46 Charlotte
Fox 46 Charlotte
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2GJE36_0gp58Tfc00

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A man was killed after falling to the bottom of a ship’s smokestack while working near Detyens Shipyard over the weekend.

Officers with the North Charleston Police Department (NCPD) were dispatched to a reported industrial accident off Dry Dock Avenue on Sunday.

According to a report from NCPD, a co-worker – who was with the victim at the time – told police that they were working on the exterior side of the smokestack when the man “entered it and stood on a small platform.”

The co-worker said the victim was not harnessed and the platform “gave way,” causing the worker to fall approximately 63-100 feet down to the bottom of the smokestack.

The report states that crew members lost sight of the victim after he fell, but they attempted to maintain audible contact with him until he stopped responding.

EMS and Fire crews arrived and were able to locate the victim. They said he died at the scene.

Charleston County Coroner Bobbi Jo O’Neal later identified the victim as 63-year-old Claudio Munoz Bustos from Mexico.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WCBD Count on 2

3 dead in I-95 multi-vehicle crash in Colleton Co.

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The South Carolina Highway Patrol says three people are dead after a multi-vehicle crash in Colleton County. Troopers say the accident happened Sunday around 4:45 p.m. and it involved six vehicles. All six vehicles were headed south on I-95 before all collided near mile marker 53. Three people were killed […]
COLLETON COUNTY, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Hanahan officer injured in crash on Savannah Highway near Adams Run

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – A portion of Savannah Highway near Parker’s Ferry Road in Adams Run is closed due to a crash involving law enforcement. Officials with the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office said deputies responded to the crash shortly before 10:00 p.m. Deputies said a Hanahan police officer was involved in the crash. Minor […]
ADAMS RUN, SC
WCBD Count on 2

1 dead after car rolls off road, catches on fire

JOHNS ISLAND, S.C. (WCBD) – Several agencies responded to a rollover crash with entrapment on Johns Island early Sunday morning. According to St. Johns Fire District, crews responded to a car crash on Brownswood Road near Dogpatch Lane around 2:30 a.m. The vehicle had rolled over, caught fire and trapped the passengers inside. One passenger […]
COLLETON COUNTY, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
North Charleston, SC
North Charleston, SC
Accidents
City
Charleston, SC
North Charleston, SC
Crime & Safety
abcnews4.com

16-year-old victim identified in deadly North Charleston shooting

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Charleston County Coroner Bobbi Jo O'Neal has identified the victim of a deadly shooting from Friday afternoon in North Charleston as 16-year-old Khamari Davis. The teen from North Charleston was found with gunshot wounds in the 2600 block of Forseman Street around 2:30 p.m....
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
WCBD Count on 2

SCHP investigating deadly crash on Wire Road

DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – A 19-year-old was killed in a car crash on Sunday night near St. George. According to the Dorchester County Corners Office (DCCO), Zachary Barfield lost control of his vehicle, was ejected from the car, and crashed along Wire Road. The crash happened Sunday around...
DORCHESTER COUNTY, SC
live5news.com

West Ashley Walmart evacuated after employees notice “odor”

WEST ASHLEY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston Fire Department says no fire or smoke was detected following the evacuation of a West Ashley Walmart Sunday morning. Crews responded to the store on West Ashley Circle around 10:45 a.m. When they arrived, the evacuation process had already begun, and they were...
CHARLESTON, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Falling Down#Mexico#Accident#Ncpd#Ems
WCBD Count on 2

3 dead in I-95 multi-vehicle crash in Colleton Co.

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The South Carolina Highway Patrol says three people are dead after a multi-vehicle crash in Colleton County. Troopers say the accident happened Sunday around 4:45 p.m. and it involved six vehicles. All six vehicles were headed south on I-95 before all collided near mile marker 53. Three people were killed […]
COLLETON COUNTY, SC
WCBD Count on 2

West Ashley house fire under investigation

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston Fire Department is investigating a fire at a West Ashley home that occurred Saturday night. According to CFD, crews responded to a fire on Saint Denis Drive around 6:15 p.m. Saturday. Authorities say firefighters quickly contained the fire. No injuries were reported. The...
CHARLESTON, SC
The Post and Courier

Search continues for suspect after boy fatally shot in North Charleston neighborhood

NORTH CHARLESTON — Authorities are still searching for a suspect after a 16-year-old boy was fatally shot last week in the Dorchester Terrace neighborhood. North Charleston police were dispatched around 2:30 p.m. July 22 to a house on Forseman Street for reports of the shooting, according to an incident report. At the residence, officers found a boy resting against the side of the house suffering from gunshot wounds.
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
WCBD Count on 2

CCSO: Man injured in Johns Island shooting

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A man was injured in a shooting on Aridwick Road near River Road on Johns Island early Sunday morning. Shortly after 2 a.m., CCSO deputies responded to a report of a shooting where they found a man who had been shot lying on the ground outside of a home. Deputies rendered […]
CHARLESTON, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
live5news.com

Coroner IDs man killed in Ashley Phosphate crash

DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Dorchester County Coroner’s Office identified the name of a man who died in a crash in the North Charleston area. Coroner Paul Brouthers says Edrick Lavar Harrison, 34, of North Charleston, died at the scene Saturday morning. The crash happened on Ashley Phosphate...
DORCHESTER COUNTY, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Crews extinguish house fire in West Ashley

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Firefighters responded to a Saturday evening house fire in West Ashley. According to the Charleston Fire Department, crews were on scene at Scharite Street at of 5:30 p.m. CFD said that when crews arrived, they quickly enter the home and extinguished the flames in the...
CHARLESTON, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Charleston Police investigating fatal crash on Johns Island

CHARLESTON, S.C (WCBD) – The Charleston Police Department is investigating a deadly Sunday morning crash on Johns Island. According to CPD, the crash happened around 2:30 a.m. on Brownswood Road near Parish Church Road. The crash involved one vehicle and resulted in one death. Limited details were provided. Brownswood Road was closed for two hours following […]
CHARLESTON, SC
abcnews4.com

1 dead after Sunday morning collision in Charleston

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Charleston Police say one person is dead after a single-vehicle collision Sunday morning. The collision occurred before 8 a.m. Sunday on Brownswood Road, at Parish Church Road. Police said no other people were involved. The road was closed for at least two hours Sunday while...
CHARLESTON, SC
abcnews4.com

Red Cross assisting family following structure fire in Goose Creek

GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (WCIV) — The American Red Cross is helping a Lowcountry family following a structure fire on Sunday. According to the organization, the blaze broke out at a home along Isherwood Drive in the Goose Creek area. Disaster-trained volunteers are helping two people by providing financial assistance...
GOOSE CREEK, SC
live5news.com

Deputies investigating early-morning shooting on Johns Island

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Detectives with the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office are investigating an early-morning shooting that left a man injured Sunday. Charleston County deputies responded shortly after 2 a.m. to a report of a shooting on Ardwick Road near River Road on Johns Island, according to Charleston County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Andrew Knapp.
CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Driver killed in crash on Ashley Phosphate Rd

UPDATE: The Dorchester County Coroner’s Office has identified the deceased as 34-year-old Edrick Lavar Harrison of North Charleston. —- DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – One person is dead after a crash on Ashley Phosphate Road Saturday morning. According to South Carolina Highway Patrol, the collision occurred around 10:28 a.m. on Ashley Phosphate Road just west […]
DORCHESTER COUNTY, SC
The Post and Courier

Coroner identifies man killed in 100-foot fall at North Charleston shipyard

Authorities identified the man killed earlier this week after plummeting approximately 100 feet into a cargo ship's smokestack as 63-year-old Claudio Munoz Bustos. North Charleston police and firefighters responded around 8:45 p.m. July 17 for reports of an industrial accident at Detyens Shipyard on Drydock Avenue. Munoz Bustos was working...
Fox 46 Charlotte

Fox 46 Charlotte

49K+
Followers
13K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX 46 Charlotte is your local source for news, weather, traffic, and sports in the Charlotte.

 https://www.fox46.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy