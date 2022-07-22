ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Disney Wants to Overtake Netflix With This 1 Move

By Rich Duprey
The Motley Fool
The Motley Fool
 3 days ago

Streaming services are in trouble. Because most launched around the time of the pandemic, the subscriber growth they achieved skewed expectations. With life returning to normal for most, the need or even the desire to sit around and just watch videos has been greatly diminished.

That was seen most vividly in Netflix 's (NASDAQ: NFLX) results earlier this year when it recorded a loss of 200,000 subscribers -- the first loss in over a decade -- and forecast it would lose another 2.5 million to 4 million subscribers in the second quarter.

Well, it just reported earnings and the streaming giant lost "only" 1 million subscribers. Certainly much better than expected, but also the largest quarterly loss of viewers in the company's history. Netflix stock has lost two-thirds of its value so far this year, plunging from $600 a share to just above $200 a share.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44ksKC_0gp58Mjl00

Image source: Getty Images.

Disney (NYSE: DIS) is hoping to avoid the same problems. While Disney+ was the undisputed star of the pandemic era as subscriber numbers rocketed out of the gate, the streaming service is still growing, albeit at a slower rate .

Some 7.9 million subscribers were added to Disney+ over the first three months of 2022, bringing the total to 87.6 million. But when you add in the international Disney+ Hotstar service, which sports 50.1 million more subscribers, Disney has a total of around 137.7 million Disney+ subscribers.

That's over halfway to its goal of having between 230 million and 260 million subscribers by the end of 2024, which if achieved would make it the biggest streaming service ahead of even Netflix. And it just announced a plan that could go a long way toward helping it achieve that goal.

Disney raises the stakes

Disney, which prices the Disney+ service at $7.99 a month, or about half of Netflix's standard subscription rates, just announced it was raising the price of its ESPN+ streaming service from $6.99 per month to $9.99 per month.

The idea is to lure the sports channel's subscribers over to a bundled package that also includes Disney+ and Hulu, and is priced at just $13.99 a month, still a discount to Netflix, especially its premium package, which goes for $19.99 a month.

By narrowing the gap between the stand-alone service and the bundled deal, Disney is hoping to pad Disney+ subscriber rolls with the 22.3 million people who subscribe only to ESPN+ (it has another 45.6 million people who subscribe just to Hulu, whether with ads or without). Luring in those subscribers would bring the media company closer to meeting its target number that is approaching in less than 18 months.

Supplementing subscriber growth

While average revenue per subscriber is growing for all of its services, Disney+ and ESPN+ are both losing Disney money, leading to nearly $1 billion in operating losses for the direct-to-consumer segment. Higher programming, production, and technology costs are causing the losses to grow, a concern for Hulu, too.

If it raises prices too much to offset these higher expenses, Disney risks cutting into its subscriber growth and slowing its ascent on Netflix, which is why it plans on having an advertising-supported offering for Disney+ by the end of the year.

That's the same lever Netflix is trying to pull. It recently announced it was partnering with Microsoft to serve as its "global advertising technology and sales partner."

Netflix is also abandoning its quantity over quality programming , with Head of Global Film Scott Stuber telling The New York Times , "We're not crazily reducing our spend, but we're reducing volume." The old complaint against cable used to be that you had 500 channels and nothing to watch, and that's how many feel about Netflix's library -- tens of thousands of TV shows and movies, and nothing worth viewing.

Risky business

The risk to Netflix in introducing ads is far greater, because since its founding in the late 1990s, consumers have always had a commercial-free viewing experience. It's not a given they'll accept ads on Netflix's platform, even for a dramatically lower monthly fee.

And after another debacle of a quarter for Netflix, Disney may yet surpass its rival as the biggest streaming service even before its target deadline arrives.

10 stocks we like better than Walt Disney
When our award-winning analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor , has tripled the market.*

They just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Walt Disney wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of June 2, 2022

Rich Duprey has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Microsoft, Netflix, and Walt Disney. The Motley Fool recommends the following options: long January 2024 $145 calls on Walt Disney and short January 2024 $155 calls on Walt Disney. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy .

Comments / 0

Related
TheStreet

Elon Musk Can't Wait to See Disney Lose an Iconic Character

Elon Musk has reappeared on Twitter, the platform the billionaire CEO of electric-vehicle producer Tesla (TSLA) - Get Tesla Inc. Report uses to weigh in on issues that he considers important and for which he wants to mobilize public support. One of his favorite subjects is copyrights for original works....
ENTERTAINMENT
TheStreet

Disney Theme Parks Crack Down on Dress Code (Blame TikTok?)

While every theme park visit offers numerous delights, one of the ones fans seem to have a true affinity for is dressing up. It's typical for Walt Disney (DIS) - Get The Walt Disney Company Report parkgoers, for instance, to arrive wearing headbands with sequined Mickey or Minnie ears. Another popular form of self decor is to wear a lanyard, which people enjoy decorating with the park's large collection of commemorative enamel pins.
TRAVEL
TheStreet

Disney is Cutting Ties with Unpopular History

Splash Mountain first opened at Disneyland in the summer of 1989. The iconic log ride features animatronics with audio as the patrons sail along the river being brought back in time to the scenes of the movie "Song of the South." The Walt Disney live action film with animation was...
MOVIES
BGR.com

These 5 new Netflix releases will have everyone glued to their screens next week

Since the debut a little over a month ago now of Netflix’s Stranger Things Season 4, Part 1, viewers around the world have spent just shy of 1 billion hours bingeing this penultimate season of the fan-favorite drama. And given that the second half of Stranger Things’ fourth season has just hit the streamer, there’s no reason to think it won’t achieve a similar viewership result — in addition to easily overshadowing all of the other new Netflix releases debuting on the streamer in the coming days.
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Walt Disney
Person
Scott Stuber
shefinds

Netflix Announced It's Removing All These Movies And TV Shows In July--Subscribers Won't Be Happy!

It’s officially summertime — what could be more relaxing than returning from a day at the beach or pool to unwind on the couch with a lemonade and your favorite Netflix show? This is the season that traditionally welcomes plenty of box office hits at the movie theater, but if you prefer to cuddle up on the couch in the comfort of your own home, the popular streaming service always has your back and is ready to deliver great entertainment. The only catch? Nothing lasts forever. Even Netflix’s most popular shows and movies are bound to be removed at some point in order to make room for other (hopefully great) picks. Whether you’ve been meaning to catch “Django Unchained” or re-watch (for the hundredth time) “Forrest Gump,” consider this your impetus to waste not another day. Netflix announced it’s removing all these movies and TV shows in July — subscribers won’t be happy, but if you act fast, you can still enjoy some of these gems.
TV SHOWS
disneydining.com

Billionaire tycoon and his girlfriend spotted at Disney Park laughing like kids, enjoying the day

Amazon CEO and founder of Blue Origin Jeff Bezos took a break from his busy life to enjoy a day at Disneyland with his girlfriend Lauren Sanchez. Though the two seemed to keep it simple when it came to their attire in the park–Bezos in a pair of khaki pants, a gray t-shirt, and sneakers and Sanchez in a pair of jeans, a white top, and sneakers–they were joined by an entourage of five bodyguards and two VIP tour guide Cast Members.
TRAVEL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Netflix Stock#Espn
TechRadar

The worst Marvel movie is reportedly getting a sequel

The worst Marvel film is getting a sequel, according to a new Marvel Studios leak. Eternals, the lowest ranked Marvel film among fans and critics – though not in our Marvel movies in order guide – may get a follow-up, according to the moderators on the Marvel Studios Spoilers Reddit page.
MOVIES
TechRadar

Amazon Prime Video just upgraded a feature that Netflix still doesn’t have

As living costs continue to rise, it’s become more important than ever to ensure that the streaming services we pay for offer the best value for money. Amazon, for its part, is doing its best to keep hold of Prime Video subscribers who enjoy watching movies and TV shows with others by expanding support for the platform’s popular Watch Party feature to a host of additional streaming devices – including Roku streaming sticks, smart TVs and games consoles.
TV SHOWS
SPY

Verizon Just Launched a $30 Unlimited Plan Without the Usual Loopholes — Is It Worth It?

Click here to read the full article. If you use a lot of mobile data (and who doesn’t these days?), you might find yourself paying overage fees. There are some cheap cell phone plans that offer unlimited data, but they’re the exception, not the rule, and there are often restrictions and fine print that make these unlimited data plans less attractive in reality. For instance, unlimited data doesn’t always mean unlimited 5G data (or even 4G data), and so you have unlimited data that you don’t actually use. This week, Verizon launched a new program to combat that particular problem called...
CELL PHONES
Parade

'Virgin River' Season 5 Release Date, Cast, Episode Count and More

Virgin River Season 4 just dropped, and we're already clamoring for news on Virgin River Season 5. The cozy Netflix drama is a perfect comfort show: Addictive but sugary, like a jar full of snickerdoodles you can't put down. In September 2021, stars Alexandra Breckenridge and Martin Henderson revealed the...
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
NYSE
NewsBreak
Microsoft
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
NewsBreak
Netflix
ComicBook

A New Marvel Hero Steps Up to Replace Black Panther as Wakanda's Protector (Exclusive)

There are tough times ahead for Black Panther, but luckily a new hero is stepping up to defend Wakanda. The African nation is in a transition state, moving to a parliamentary democracy during T'Challa's Intergalactic Empire of Wakanda adventures. One of Black Panther's darkest secrets has also come to light, with his sleeper agents being assassinated by unknown attackers. T'Challa's investigation into the assassins has led to him becoming the Number One suspect, now on the run from Wakanda's secret police force, the Hatut Zeraze. Luckily for Wakanda, a young man named Tosin Oduye is looking to make a difference during the political upheaval.
MOVIES
Cinemablend

A Different World Alum Kadeem Hardison Explains Why He And Co-Stars Had No Idea The Show Would Become So Iconic

A Different World is still considered one of the best Black sitcoms of the 1990s, which is fitting given its effect on pop culture. Watching a group of friends navigate co-ed life at the renowned Hillman College served as a weekly reminder that young adulthood could be fun and emotional. In the same breath, it inspired millions of students to enroll in college. Unfortunately, the A Different World cast didn’t know about the show’s influence during the series’ original run, according to Kadeem Hardison. Hardison explained why he and his co-stars had no idea the sitcom would become so iconic.
TV SERIES
disneydining.com

Only One Month Left To Enjoy Iconic Disney Attraction Before it Closes Indefinitely!

When it comes to Disney attractions and experiences, some just rank higher than all the others and have cult followings. For many, they can’t get enough of rides like Pirates of the Caribbean, Haunted Mansion, and Big Thunder Mountain Railroad. The rides aren’t the newest, but they are the most popular, and things like “the smell of pirate’s water” take on special meaning. At Disneyland Resort, one of the most recognizable and legendary attractions is the Matterhorn Bobsleds, located in the Fantasyland area of Disneyland Park.
TRAVEL
disneydining.com

BOLD MOVE: Effective today, Disney has a new way to profit from Johnny Depp’s talents. And they still haven’t apologized.

Beginning today, Disney has a new means of profiting off of Johnny Depp’s immense talent that has nothing to do with his persona as Captain Jack Sparrow. (Oh, and Disney still hasn’t apologized to Depp for cutting ties with him solely based on the heinous accusations of his ex-wife Amber Heard, which have since been found to be complete fabrications).
MOVIES
The Motley Fool

The Motley Fool

Alexandria, VA
204K+
Followers
99K+
Post
96M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1993 by brothers Tom and David Gardner, The Motley Fool helps millions of people attain financial freedom through our website, podcasts, books, newspaper column, radio show, and premium investing services.

 https://www.fool.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy