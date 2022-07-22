'Don't Worry Darling' trailer: Florence Pugh challenges Harry Styles, Chris Pine

July 22 (UPI) -- Warner Bros. Pictures is giving a glimpse of the new film Don't Worry Darling.

The studio shared a trailer for the psychological thriller Thursday featuring Florence Pugh and Harry Styles.

Don't Worry Darling follows Alice (Pugh) and Jack (Styles), a young couple living in the idyllic community of Victory, an experimental company town housing the men who work for the top-secret Victory Project and their families.

The trailer shows Alice begin to uncover the dark side of Victory and challenge her husband, who is committed to the project, and the company's CEO, Frank (Chris Pine).

"When cracks in their idyllic life begin to appear, exposing flashes of something much more sinister lurking beneath the attractive façade, Alice can't help questioning exactly what they're doing in Victory, and why. Just how much is Alice willing to lose to expose what's really going on in this paradise?" an official synopsis reads.

Olivia Wilde, Gemma Chan, KiKi Layne, Nick Kroll, Sydney Chandler, Kate Berlant, Asif Ali, Douglas Smith, Timothy Simons and Ari'el Stachel also star.

Don't Worry Darling is written by Katie Silberman and directed by Wilde. The film opens in theaters Sept. 23.

Styles will also star in the romantic drama My Policeman, which will have its world premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival in September.