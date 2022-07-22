ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coldwater, MI

Coldwater's Marsh takes record breaking soccer talent to Trine University

 3 days ago
COLDWATER — Brazilian soccer legend Pele once said, “Success is no accident. It is hard work, perseverance, learning, studying, sacrifice and most of all, love of what you are doing or learning to do.”

For now Coldwater High School graduate Masyn Marsh, success is indeed no accident, as years of intense hard work and that perseverance earlier discussed has given her the chance to take her soccer talents to the collegiate level, having signed her letter of intent to play at Trine University.

“Trine is a really nice school and there is just a really good sense of familiarity to it because my brother and sister both went there,” said Marsh. “I was looking at a few other places like Saginaw Valley and Purdue Fort Wayne but Trine just felt the most like home. Playing soccer played a little bit of a part in where I was going because I have been in contact with the coach there for a few years, I have been going down to their camps for years, and just the team and the coaches really pushed me to go there.”

In Marsh the Trine University Soccer program is getting a proverbial soccer machine, one that shows a bright smile and a love for all things Adam Sandler off the field, but flips a switch and becomes a scoring machine on the pitch. In Marsh the Thunder have recruited a record breaking two-sport athlete who has spent four years at the varsity level for Coldwater soccer, one that has absolutely no trouble finding the back of the net. Marsh set the single season scoring record for Coldwater this past season, netting a total of 21 goals in helping Coldwater to a season record of 11-8 overall and a trip to the MHSAA District semifinals. Marsh’s final record breaking goal coming in a 4-0 win over Pennfield in the MHSAA District tournament.

Trine University soccer had an amazing 2021 campaign, finishing at 15-5-2 overall and 5-3 in the conference. Marsh will be joining a team with a lot of fire power returning, including their top two leading scorers in soon to be sophomores Teresa Ashbrook who had 18 goals and three assists on the season and Bella Mabry who added 8 goals and three assists. Marsh should have no trouble making an immediate impact for the Thunder as either a forward or a winger, wherever she may be needed.

With her high school career in her rearview mirror Marsh now looks towards the future and the talented and hard working soon to be Thunder freshman knows what she needs to improve on in order to succeed.

“I really need to just work on my footwork because I think I have the speed, I just need to work on moving my feet, keeping my head cool and knowing exactly what to do and where to go in every situation,” said Marsh.

Looking back other last four years of high school Marsh pointed to the weeks of Homecoming as her favorite moments while at CHS. “Looking back, the weeks of Homecoming throughout high school were my favorite, they were just so much fun and that’ll be something I miss.”

Marsh now leaves behind a four year legacy of hard work and sacrifice while at CHS, one that will undoubtedly help lead to her success at Trine University. Congratulations to Coldwater’s Masyn Marsh on her decision to further her academic and athletic career at Trine University.

Get To Know Your Recruit

Name: Masyn Marsh

School: Coldwater High School

College: Trine University

Major: Business Management with the intent on some day working for Google

Favorite Food: Tacos

Favorite Dessert: Ice Cream

Favorite Movie: Anything with Adam Sandler

Favorite TV Show: Friends

Favorite Book: The Song of Achilles by Madeline Miller

Hobbies: I like being out in nature, hiking and just being outside. I also really like being with my family and friends, hopefully outside.

